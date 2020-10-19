Merger Arbitrage Mondays - 2 Potential Deals Come To Fruition

Merger activity moderated again last week with three new deals announced.

Merger activity moderated again last week with three new deals announced and three active deals completed. We had been tracking two of the three new deals announced as “potential deals in the works”.

On August 18, 2020, Acorn International (NYSE:ATV) announced that it had received a preliminary non-bidding proposal from the Executive Chairman of the company. This “potential deal” became successful on October 12, 2020, when First Ostia Port announced the acquisition of Acorn in a going private transaction. The deal was at a premium of over 42% of the closing price on August 18, 2020, when the potential deal was announced.

Similarly, DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) had announced the receipt of a preliminary non-bidding proposal on August 10, 2020. This potential deal also came to fruition last week when DouYu and HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) announced their stock-for-stock merger.

Weekly Spread Changes

The table below shows weekly spread changes between October 9, 2020, and October 16, 2020.

Symbol Quote Acquiring Company Acquiring Company Quote CurrentSpread Last Week Spread Spread Change Weekly Deal Type TAT 0.2498 TAT Holdco LLC and TAT Merger Sub LLC (N/A) 0.00 -47.96% -55.62% 7.66% All Cash GSUM 1.8 Gridsum Corporation (N/A) 0.00 11.11% 9.89% 1.22% All Cash WPX 4.57 Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE: DVN 8.95 1.15% 0.02% 1.13% All Stock PRCP 6.9 Atlas Copco (N/A) 0.00 1.45% 0.57% 0.88% All Cash YIN 7.19 Yinke Holdings Ltd (N/A) 1.53% 0.97% 0.56% All Cash EIDX 76.18 BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: BBIO 40.97 -3.83% -0.72% -3.11% Special Conditions FIT 7.08 Google LLC (NASDAQ: GOOG 1573.01 3.81% 7.14% -3.33% All Cash NEWA 3.57 Crouching Tiger Holding Limited (N/A) 0.00 2.24% 5.80% -3.56% All Cash GNW 3.51 China Oceanwide Holdings Group Co., Ltd. (N/A) 54.70% 58.31% -3.61% All Cash TIF 122.72 LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE (OTCPK: LVMUY 101.88 10.01% 14.01% -4.00% All Cash

Deal Statistics:

Total Number of Deals Closed in 2020 113 Total Number of Deals Not Completed in 2020 16 Total Number of Pending Deals Cash Deals 32 Stock Deals 12 Stock & Cash Deals 3 Special Conditions 3 Total Number of Pending Deals 50 Aggregate Deal Consideration $701.75 billion

New Deals:

Deal Updates

Closed Deals

Top 10 deals with largest spreads

Symbol Announced Date Acquiring Company Closing Price Last Price Closing Date Profit Annualized Profit GNW 10/23/2016 China Oceanwide Holdings Group Co., Ltd. (N/A) $5.43 $3.51 11/30/2020 54.70% 464.32% GSUM 10/01/2020 Gridsum Corporation (N/A) $2.00 $1.8 03/31/2021 11.11% 24.73% TIF 11/25/2019 LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE (OTCPK:LVMUY) $135.00 $122.72 12/31/2020 10.01% 49.36% CBMG 08/12/2020 CBMG management (N/A) $19.75 $18.37 12/31/2020 7.51% 37.05% [[MXIM] 07/13/2020 Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADI $77.89 $73.09 06/30/2021 6.57% 9.41% WLTW 03/09/2020 Aon plc (NYSE: AON $229.91 $216.76 06/30/2021 6.07% 8.68% DOYU 10/12/2020 HUYA Inc. (HUYA) $16.20 $15.28 06/30/2021 6.01% 8.61% FIT 11/01/2019 Google LLC (GOOG) $7.35 $7.08 01/31/2021 3.81% 13.26% ACIA 07/08/2019 Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO $70.00 $67.49 12/31/2020 3.72% 18.34% VAR 08/02/2020 Siemens Healthineers AG (N/A) $177.50 $171.96 06/30/2021 3.22% 4.61%

The aggregate deal consideration increased to $701.75 billion last week.

