4 Blue Chips To Sleep Well At Night In These Uncertain Times

In three videos I also show why JNJ is the ultimate pandemic proof Super SWAN dividend king, and offers the safest dividend in the world.

In three videos, I show how to convert these four SWANs into Ultra-SWAN portfolios, including one that fell just 9.7% during the Financial Crisis and 7.6% in the March crash.

Fortunately, quality blue-chips are always reasonably priced, and today JNJ, SNY, CSL, and MO represent four wonderful pandemic proof investing ideas combining generous yield (3.8%), quality, safety, and historically low volatility.

Election uncertainty is high and stimulus gridlock means the risk of a double-dip recession is about 20% to 25% according to economists, which could trigger a 22% bear market.

The second wave of the virus health experts warned about is here, with daily cases soaring and IHME expecting things will only get worse until late December.

(Source: Imgflip)

The second wave the health experts have been warning about for months appears to have arrived.

(Source: New York Times)

The US is fast approaching the 76,000 daily case record set on July 16th, and globally we're setting new records every day.

(Source: New York Times)

The Institute for Health Metrics & Evaluation, or IHME, expects that this second wave to peak around the end of the year, in terms of new infections.

(Source: IHME)

Deaths generally peak two to three weeks after new cases, and globally the second wave is expected to kill between 1.6 and 4.7 million by February 1st.

(Source: IHME)

The University of Washington's Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME) predicted in August that more than 20 states would need to reimpose lockdown measures before December, including closing nonessential businesses and reinstating stay-at-home orders. Their model predicted at least 175,000 more people in the US could die from now through February 1. That would make this third wave the deadliest yet." - Business insider (emphasis added)

JPMorgan, 80% of economists and a majority of US CEOs believe there is a 20% to 25% probability that this global second wave results in a mild double-dip recession.

(Source: JPMorgan Asset Management)

Which in turn, according to JPMorgan's economists, could result in a 22% bear market for the S&P 500.

Not helping matters are

ongoing stimulus gridlock ahead of the November election

some of the highest market valuations in 20 years

S&P 500 Valuation Profile

Year EPS Consensus YOY Growth Forward PE Blended PE Overvaluation (Forward PE) Overvaluation (Blended PE) 2020 $131.13 -19% 26.6 25.4 62% 49% 2021 $166.22 27% 21.0 23.8 28% 40% 2022 $190.67 15% 18.3 19.6 11% 15% 12-month forward EPS 12 Month Forward PE Historical Overvaluation PEG 20-Year Average PEG S&P 500 Dividend Yield 25-Year Average Dividend Yield $156.78 22.2 35% 2.61 2.35 1.69% 2.06%

(Sources: Dividend Kings S&P 500 Valuation & Total Return Potential Tool, F.A.S.T Graphs, FactSet Research, Brian Gilmartin, Reuters'/Refinitiv/IBES/Lipper Financial, Ed Yardeni, JPMorgan, Multipl.com)

JPMorgan expects slightly negative returns for stocks over the next five years, while my model expects a relatively more bullish but still weak 3.0% CAGR.

S&P 500 Total Return Profile

Year Upside Potential By End of That Year Consensus CAGR Return Potential By End of That Year Probability-Weighted Return (OTC:CAGR) 2020 -35.7% -87.7% -65.8% 2021 -17.3% -14.6% -11.0% 2022 -2.8% -1.3% -1.0% 2025 22.9% 4.0% 3.0%

(Sources: Dividend Kings S&P 500 Valuation & Total Return Potential Tool)

Lance Roberts, the Chief Strategist for RIA, expects about 2% to 3% CAGR returns from stocks over the next 10 to 20 years.

Moody's, one of the 16 most accurate economists out of 45 tracked by Market Watch, is the most pessimistic forecast I've seen thus far.

Moody's base case forecast is for the S&P 500 to deliver about -1.5% CAGR over the next decade, a total return of -14%.

The point is that today we face high short and long-term volatility risk, with the potential of this global second wave to send many states and countries back into severe partial lockdowns.

That could potentially result in not just a double-dip recession (20% to 25% probability) but also significantly reduce earnings expectations for 2020 to 2022, the only fundamental justification for this year's incredible market recovery.

Fortunately, there are quality blue-chips that conservative income investors can trust to safeguard their financial future.

How To Find The Pandemic Proof Blue-Chips In This Overvalued And Uncertain Market

For those who prefer written content, here is the summary of how I found the five best pandemic proof blue-chips in this overvalued and uncertain market.

I begin as my fellow Dividend Kings co-founder Chuck Carnevale, Seeking Alpha's "Mr. Valuation" always begins his screens, by looking for reasonably to attractively valued companies.

That's because over the long-term fundamentals and valuations explain 91% of stock returns.

That's due to the simple fact that total returns are ultimately a function of just three things, starting yield, long-term earnings growth (which dividends track over time), and changes in valuation.

Combined with quality and prudent risk-management, these make up the only five fundamentals that successful long-term investors ever need to worry about.

The Dividend Kings Master List includes 472 companies, including:

All Dividend Champions (companies with 25+ year dividend growth streaks)

All Dividend Aristocrats (S&P companies with 25+ year dividend growth streaks)

All Dividend Kings (companies with 50+ year dividend growth streaks)

All 11/11 quality Super SWANs (5/5 safety + 3/3 wide-moat businesses + 3/3 excellent management quality/dividend cultures, basically as close to a perfect company as exists on Wall Street)

So in step one, I screen for reasonable or attractive valuations, meaning companies trading at fair value or better.

82 companies are potential reasonable buys (color-coded blue)

101 companies are potential good buys (color-coded green)

183 companies are trading at fair value or better

In step two we begin applying quality and safety criteria, both qualitative and objective ones designed to minimize the risk of dividend cuts, and above all, a permanent loss of capital.

First, I look for 9/11 blue-chip quality companies or better.

Dividend Kings Rating System

Quality Score Meaning Max Invested Capital Risk Recommendation Margin Of Safety Potentially Good Buy Strong Buy Very Strong Buy Ultra-Value Buy 3 Terrible, Very High Long-Term Bankruptcy Risk 0% NA (avoid) NA (avoid) NA (avoid) NA (avoid) 4 Very Poor 0% NA (avoid) NA (avoid) NA (avoid) NA (avoid) 5 Poor 0% NA (avoid) NA (avoid) NA (avoid) NA (avoid) 6 Below-Average, Fallen Angels (very speculative) 1% 35% 45% 55% 65% 7 Average 2.5% 25% to 30% 35% to 40% 45% to 50% 55% to 60% 8 Above-Average 5% (unless speculative then 2.5%) 20% to 25% 30% to 35% 40% to 45% 50% to 55% 9 Blue-Chip 7% (unless speculative then 2.5%) 15% to 20% 25% to 30% 35% to 40% 45% to 50% 10 SWAN (a higher caliber of Blue-Chip) 7% (unless speculative then 2.5%) 10% to 15% 20% to 25% 30% to 35% 40% to 45% 11 Super SWAN (as close to perfect companies as exist) 7% (unless speculative then 2.5%) 5% to 10% 15% to 20% 25% to 30% 35% to 40%

9/11 blue-chip quality companies: 57

10/11 SWAN (sleep well at night) quality companies: 35

11/11 Super SWAN quality companies: 14

total blue-chips at fair value or better: 106

Next, I consider dividend safety, a key concern for any income investor during a second wave, and a potential double-dip recession. The Dividend King's safety Model is based on 18 fundamental metrics.

Dividend Kings Safety Model

1 Payout Ratio vs safe level for the industry (historical payout ratio vs dividend cut analysis by industry/sector) 2 Debt/EBITDA vs safe level for industry (credit rating agency standards) 3 Interest coverage ratio vs safe level for industry (credit rating agency standards) 4 Debt/Capital vs safe level for industry (credit rating agency standards) 5 Current Ratio (Total Current Assets/Total Current Liabilities) 6 Quick Ratio (Liquid Assets/current liabilities (to be paid within 12 months) 7 S&P credit rating & outlook 8 Fitch credit rating & outlook 9 Moody's credit rating & outlook 10 30-year bankruptcy risk 11 Implied credit rating (if not rated, based on average borrowing costs, debt metrics & advanced accounting metrics) 12 Average Interest Cost (cost of capital and verifies the credit rating) 13 Dividend Growth Streak (vs Ben Graham 20 years of uninterrupted dividends standard of quality) 14 Piotroski F-score (advanced accounting metric measuring short-term bankruptcy risk) 15 Altman Z-score (advanced accounting metric measuring long-term bankruptcy risk) 16 Beneish M-score (advanced accounting metric measuring accounting fraud risk) 17 Dividend Cut Risk In This Recession (based on blue-chip economist consensus) 18 Dividend Cut Risk in Normal Recession (based on historical S&P dividend cuts during non-crisis downturns)

To estimate the risk of a dividend cut in both normal recessions and this economic downturn, I look to historical dividend cut data.

(Source: Moon Capital Management, NBER, Multipl.com)

S&P 500 is calibrated as average quality companies and safety in normal recessions

dividend cut risk is multiplied by the peak severity of this pandemic relative to average recessions since 1945 (1.4% GDP declines according to the National Bureau of Economic Research)

blue-chip economist consensus (16 most accurate economists out of 45 tracked by market watch) is that this recession will be two to four times as bad as the historical average downturn.

Safety Score Out of 5 Approximate Dividend Cut Risk (Average Recession) Approximate Dividend Cut Risk This Recession 1 (unsafe) over 4% 16+% 2 (below average) over 2% 8% to 15% 3 (average) 2% 4% to 8% 4 (above-average) 1% 2% to 4% 5 (very safe) 0.5% 1% to 2%

So now screening for above-average or very safe dividends I find

4/5 above-average dividend safety: 28 companies

5/5 very safe dividends: 74

102 companies remain in the screen

Next, we turn to the balance sheet, a critical component of overall company safety and quality.

If bond investors don't get paid then the company goes bankrupt and the stock price to zero. This is fundamental risk that all investors take on when buying equities.

Not surprisingly, credit ratings are highly correlated to long-term bankruptcy risk.

Credit Rating 30-Year Bankruptcy Probability AAA 0.07% AA+ 0.29% AA 0.51% AA- 0.55% A+ 0.60% A 0.66% A- 2.5% BBB+ 5% BBB 7.5% BBB- 11% BB+ 14% BB 17% BB- 21% B+ 25% B 37% B- 45% CCC+ 52% CCC 59% CCC- 65% CC 70% C 80% D 100%

(Sources: Dividend Kings Investment Decision Tool, S&P, University of St. Petersburg) bolded and italicized = investment grade credit ratings

So to ensure that we're entrusting our hard-earned savings to financially strong companies I screen out any non-investment grade companies.

none of the remaining 102 companies are junk bond rated (approximate 30-year bankruptcy risk of 11% or less)

But credit ratings are just the first step in finding pandemic proof blue-chips with strong balance sheets that can ride out any potential economic storm that's coming due to a second wave of the virus.

I've spent the past week adding four new safety screening features to the Dividend Kings Company Screening Tool.

(Source: Dividend Kings Screening Tool)

credit rating outlook (stable, positive, negative, negative watch = imminent downgrade likely)

Low short-term bankruptcy risk based on the Piotroski F-score, an advanced accounting metric that measures short-term bankruptcy risk

Low long-term bankruptcy risk based on the Altman Z-score, an advanced accounting metric that measures long-term bankruptcy risk with 84% to 92% accuracy

Low accounting fraud risk based on the Beneish M-score, an advanced accounting metric that measures accounting fraud risk with 76% accuracy (for companies cooking their books) and 82.5% accuracy for companies with trustworthy accounting

There are 22 companies with negative or negative watch rating outlooks from S&P, Fitch, or Moody's.

80 blue-chip quality companies or better trading at fair value or better remain

A safe F-score is 4+/9 with 7+/9 being very safe.

78 companies remain with low short-term bankruptcy risk

A safe Z-score (non-distressed) is 1.81 or higher, with 3+ being very safe.

77 companies remain with low long-term bankruptcy risk

A safe M-score is -2.22 or less, indicating an 82.5% probability that the company is not cooking its books, and thus its overall fundamental financial data is trustworthy.

48 companies remain

These 48 companies are all blue-chips, SWANS, or Super SWANs with

strong balance sheets

low short and long-term bankruptcy risk

low, very low, or ultra-low accounting fraud risk

Finally, I turn to one final measure of quality, and the one that is especially relevant to income investors, the dividend growth streak.

(Source: Imgflip)

Ben Graham considered 20+ years of uninterrupted dividends to be a sign of quality, which is why I use 20 consecutive years of dividend growth, across all economic and industry cycles, as my "Graham standard of excellence".

(Source: Justin Law)

My fellow Dividend King and curator of the late David Fish's CCC list (all US companies with 5+ year dividend growth streaks) Justin Law reports that 12+ year streaks are the statistically significant cutoff during this, the worst recession in 75 years.

In this screen, I'm using the more conservative 20-year dividend growth streak Graham standard of excellence, which leaves on companies that have been raising their dividend every single year through three recessions.

11 companies remain

(Source: Dividend Kings Company Screening Tool)

But since our goal is for the highest quality companies to sleep well at night in a potential second wave, there is one final screen we can apply.

(Source: Imgflip)

Joel Greenblatt is one of the greatest investors in history, and the advanced version of his "Magic Formula that beats the market" is based on two factors, quality, and valuation.

Greenblatt's gold-standard metric for overall company quality and moatiness was return on capital which he defined as

annual pre-tax profits/operating capital (all the money it takes to run the business)

While ROC isn't applicable to all sectors, for most corporations stable returns on capital over time in the top 25% of peers is an indication of a wide moat and exceptionally high-quality company.

Screening the 17 remaining companies by highest ROC percentiles we wind up with the five best pandemic proof blue-chips that conservative income investors can safely buy for the long-term during these uncertain times.

In order of highest to lowest ROC percentile,

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ): 11/11 quality Super SWAN dividend king with ROC in the top 4% of peers Sanofi (SNY): 11/11 quality Super SWAN healthcare giant with a 20-year dividend growth streak (adjusted for currency) with ROC in the top 5% of peers Carlisle Companies (CSL): 11/11 quality Super SWAN dividend champion with a 44-year dividend growth streak and ROC in the top 19% of peers Altria (MO): 9/11 blue-chip quality dividend king with a 51-year dividend growth streak and ROC in the top 25% of peers (but at 575% return on capital in Q2, the highest quality company of these five by Greenblatt's definition)

Some Of The Highest Quality Companies On Earth

Fundamental Stats On These Pandemic Proof SWANs

Average quality score: 10.5/11 SWAN quality vs. 9.7 average dividend aristocrat

vs. 9.7 average dividend aristocrat Average dividend safety score: 4.8/5 very safe vs. 4.5 average dividend aristocrat (about 1.5% dividend cut risk in this recession)

very safe vs. 4.5 average dividend aristocrat (about 1.5% dividend cut risk in this recession) Average FCF payout ratio: 48% vs. 66% industry safety guideline

Average debt/capital: 42% vs. 45% industry safety guideline vs. 37% S&P 500 vs 46% average dividend aristocrat

Yield: 3.8% vs. 1.7% S&P 500 and 2.2% aristocrats

vs. 1.7% S&P 500 and 2.2% aristocrats Average discount to fair value: 14% vs. 35% overvalued S&P 500 & 18% overvaluation for aristocrats

vs. 35% overvalued S&P 500 & 18% overvaluation for aristocrats Average dividend growth streak: 43.3 years vs. 43.0 aristocrats, 20+ Graham Standard of Excellence

vs. 43.0 aristocrats, 20+ Graham Standard of Excellence Average five-year dividend growth rate: 8.0% CAGR vs. 7.5% CAGR average aristocrat

Average long-term analyst growth consensus: 8.6% CAGR vs. 6.4% CAGR S&P 500 & 7.5% CAGR aristocrats

CAGR vs. 6.4% CAGR S&P 500 & 7.5% CAGR aristocrats Average forward P/E: 14.3 vs 16.3 historical vs. 22.2 S&P 500 & 22.5 dividend aristocrats

vs 16.3 historical vs. 22.2 S&P 500 & 22.5 dividend aristocrats Average earnings yield (Chuck Carnevale's "essence of valuation"): 7.0% vs. 4.5% S&P 500 & 4.4% aristocrats

Average PEG ratio: 1.66 vs. 1.93 historical vs. 2.61 S&P 500 & 3.00 aristocrats

The average return on capital: 213% ( 87% Industry Percentile , exceptionally high quality/wide moat according to Joel Greenblatt)

( , exceptionally high quality/wide moat according to Joel Greenblatt) Average 13-year median ROC: 148% (improving moat over time)

(improving moat over time) Average five-year ROC trend: -7% CAGR (pandemic recession effects)

Average S&P credit rating: A vs. A- average aristocrat (0.66% 30-year bankruptcy risk)

vs. A- average aristocrat (0.66% 30-year bankruptcy risk) Average Bankruptcy Risk: 3.9% vs 2.9% aristocrats

vs 2.9% aristocrats Average F-score: 5.5/9 safe (low short-term bankruptcy risk) vs 5.6 aristocrats

(low short-term bankruptcy risk) vs 5.6 aristocrats Average Z-score: 3.08 very safe (very low long-term bankruptcy risk) vs 4.23 aristocrats

(very low long-term bankruptcy risk) vs 4.23 aristocrats Average M-score: -2.76 very safe (very low accounting fraud risk) vs -2.77 aristocrats

(very low accounting fraud risk) vs -2.77 aristocrats Average annual volatility: 21.3% vs. 23.1% average aristocrat (and 27.0% average stand-alone company)

vs. 23.1% average aristocrat (and 27.0% average stand-alone company) Average market cap: $149 billion mega-cap

Weighted five-year total return potential: 3.8% yield + 8.6% CAGR long-term growth +3.1% CAGR valuation boost = 15.5% CAGR (7% to 24% CAGR with an appropriate margin of error) vs 4.0% S&P 500

3.8% yield + 8.6% CAGR long-term growth +3.1% CAGR valuation boost = (7% to 24% CAGR with an appropriate margin of error) vs 4.0% S&P 500 Weighted risk-adjusted expected return: 11.6% vs 3.0% S&P 500 (3.85X more than S&P 500)

These four companies have expected risk-adjusted expected returns of 11.6% CAGR and analysts expect 15.5% CAGR total returns over the next five years if they return to historical fair value by 2025.

Risk-Adjusted Excepted Return Calculator

5-Year Consensus Annualized Total Return Potential 15.5% Conservative Margin Of Error Adjusted Annualized Total Return Potential 7.75% Bullish Margin Of Error Adjusted Annualized Total Return Potential 23.25% Conservative Probability-Weighted Expected Annualized Total Return 4.65% Bullish Probability-Weighted Expected Annualized Total Return 18.60% Mid-Range Probability-Weighted Expected Annualized Total Return Potential 11.63% Ratio vs S&P 500 3.88 Bankruptcy Risk 0.66% Probability Of No Bankruptcy 99.3% Risk-Adjusted Expected Total Return 11.55% Ratio vs S&P 500 3.85

(Source: Dividend Kings Investment Decision Tool)

Even when we factor in all appropriate uncertainties we see that these four reasonably to attractively priced SWANs make exceptional long-term investments.

50% margin of errors for five year forecasting periods (recommendation of Chuck Carnevale and JPMorgan)

20% to 40% probability that analysts are wrong about how fast any given company will grow, even historical analyst margin of error consensus growth ranges (according to Peter Lynch, John Templeton, and Howard Marks)

The average 0.66% risk of these companies going bankrupt over time (from S&P and the University of St. Petersburg)

These SWANs are still expected to deliver 4X the S&P 500's five-year risk-adjusted expected return.

Investment Decision Score On These 4 Pandemic Proof SWANs

I never recommend a company, much less put my own money at risk without first knowing exactly how prudent a potential investment it is relative to the S&P 500, most people's default alternative.

The investment decision score is based on valuation and the three core principles of all successful long-term investors.

Goal Pandemic Proof SWANs Why Score Valuation Potential Good Buy 14% undervalued 4/4 Preservation Of Capital Excellent Average A stable outlook credit rating, 0.66% long-term bankruptcy risk 7/7 Return Of Capital Exceptional 23.4% of capital returned over the next 5 year via dividends vs 10.0% S&P 500 10/10 Return On Capital Exceptional 11.6% RAER vs 3.0% S&P 500 10/10 Relative Investment Score 100% Letter Grade A+ exceptional S&P 73% = C (market-average)

(Source: Dividend Kings Investment Decision Tool)

These four companies represent potentially exceptional long-term investment ideas, some of the most reasonable and prudent buys conservative income investors can make ahead of a potential second wave double-dip recession.

probability of double-dip recession is about 20% to 25% according to JPMorgan, the blue-chip economist consensus, and a recent survey of US CEOs

And in case you think that about 12% CAGR total returns from these four pandemic proof SWANs is being overly optimistic, let's take a look at the ultimate arbiter of quality and safety, the stock market itself.

The Ultimate Proof Of These Pandemic Proof SWANs Quality: Market-Beating Returns On Both An Absolute & Volatility Adjusted Basis

Over the long-term, 91% of stock returns are a function of fundamentals, with the market almost always correctly weighing the substance of a company according to Ben Graham.

(Source: Imgflip)

The market has made its conclusion about these SWANs and the results are, as expected, impressive given their supreme quality as verified by credit ratings, returns on capital, and advanced accounting metrics.

Total Returns Since 2003 (Annual Rebalancing)

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer)

yield in 2003: 3.0% (21% lower than today)

the yield on cost in 2019: 22.1%

These four companies managed to beat the market by 13% annually over the last 17 years, a period when 91% of returns are a function of quality and fundamentals.

Despite being just four companies they delivered 3% lower volatility than the S&P 500 and thus achieved a 27% greater excess total returns/negative volatility (Sortino Ratio = reward/risk ratio)

Their average rolling returns across every time period outperformed the S&P 500, including 10 and 15-year returns that smashed the S&P 500. From bear market lows these companies were able to deliver as much as 13% CAGR total returns over the next 15 years, over 30% more than the S&P 500's best 15-year return.

Over shorter time periods, such as our 5-year forecasting period (when analysts expect about 16% CAGR total returns, from periods of high undervaluation these four pandemic proof SWANs have been capable of as much as 23% CAGR total returns, almost 30% better than the S&P 500.

Historical Returns, Volatility & Future Risk Assessment

SWAN quality has absolutely nothing to do with volatility and everything to do with quality and safety.

Other than CSL, all of these SWANs have historically low volatility relative to the 27% average annual volatility of stand-alone companies. JNJ's average 15-year volatility of 15.3% nearly matches that of the S&P 500 itself, but in recessions, volatility can rise to over 30% even for JNJ, the safest dividend stock on earth.

11/11 Super SWAN quality

5/5 dividend safety

Dividend King with 58-year dividend growth streak

defensive diversified medical giant

AAA stable credit rating = 0.07% 30-year bankruptcy risk about 1 in 1,429 chance of losing all your money

Still falls during most market downturns

(Source: Imgflip)

The video provides a detailed analysis of historical volatility for these four pandemic proof SWANs but here is the future volatility assessment of JPMorgan's risk management tool.

(Source: JPMorgan Asset Management)

Since September of 2009, literally, just before the Great Recession, these defensive SWANs have managed to deliver superior returns with less volatility than the S&P 500. They don't tend to rise as much during good times, but by falling 33% less during market declines, have delivered 27% superior volatility adjusted long-term returns.

Over a period of time when 90% of total returns are a function of fundamental quality and not luck.

(Source: JPMorgan Asset Management)

JPMorgan expects these four SWANs to remain defensive in future market declines, including an 18% correction vs a 22% S&P bear market in the 20% to 25% probability of a second-wave induced double-dip recession.

No matter what happens with the stock market, conservative income investors can have confidence in these SWANs as long as they remember to own them as part of a diversified and prudently risk-managed portfolio.

Turning These 4 Pandemic Proof SWANs Into An Ultra-SWAN Retirement Portfolio

Remember what Warren Buffett said about volatility and risk.

"Volatility...will offer the true investor more chance to make intelligent investment moves. He can be hurt by such volatility only if he is forced, by either financial or psychological pressures, to sell at untoward times." - Warren Buffett (emphasis added)

Volatility is NOT fundamental risk and never will be...as long as you use sound risk management.

Volatility is not a measure of risk...Risk... comes from not knowing what you’re doing. And if you understand the economics of the business in which you are engaged, and you know the people with whom you’re doing business, and you know the price you pay is sensible, you don’t run any real risk." - Warren Buffett (emphasis added)

Prudent long-term investors only ever have to deal with fundamental and valuation risk, and knowingly overpaying for a company is a choice the smart investors wisely avoid.

In order to avoid portfolio disasters, such as market timing via emotions that lead to retirement dream killing returns, prudent diversification, and asset allocation, i.e., safe portfolio construction, is essential.

Here is what marketing timing got the average investor over the last 20 years, according to JPMorgan. 2.5% CAGR total returns over 20 years, which was just 0.3% after inflation and underperformed virtually all other asset classes.

Bonds and cash are completely different asset classes, the fundamental reason that NO STOCK IS EVER A TRUE BOND ALTERNATIVE.

Since 1945 in 92% of years when stocks fall, bonds are stable or go up. The only year when that didn't happen was in 1969 when we had very high inflation.

Cash is there to provide stable assets to cover expenses during the 8% of time when stocks and bonds fall together (which occurred in March 2020 during the global margin call).

(Source: UBS)

Here is the historical data courtesy of UBS (1 of the 16 blue-chip economists) about how various asset allocations have performed during bear markets from 1945 to 2019.

Ben Graham recommended most people own at least 25% stocks

the most conservative most asset managers recommend any retiree get is 20% stocks/80% bonds

Vanguard's recommendation is that most retirees should own at least 30% stocks, 70% bonds

Professor Jeremy Siegel of the Wharton Business School recommends a 75/25 stock/bond portfolio as the "new 60/40" gold standard for most of his asset management clients

Such data is a good starting point for determining what your appropriate asset allocation may be, though you'll want to consult a fiduciary financial adviser to develop a complete long-term investment strategy for your specific goals.

75/25 Ultra-SWAN Pandemic Proof Portfolio (Professor Jeremy Siegel's "New 60/40" Recommendation)

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer)

I selected CMLIX and FBNDX primarily because they are some of the oldest large-cap and investment-grade bond mutual funds in America, and thus have performance data going back decades.

(Source: JPMorgan Asset Management)

This Ultra-SWAN portfolio has done its job well since 1995 capturing just 65% of an 80-20 portfolios (JPMorgan's recommended benchmark) downside and 83% of its upside.

It delivered 1.6% superior annular returns with 3.4% less annual volatility generating 67% better volatility-adjusted returns.

(Source: JPMorgan Asset Management)

In each of the last six corrections and bear markets, this Ultra-SWAN portfolio outperformed its 80/20 benchmark by falling less, including

a 35% peak decline in the Great Recession vs 50% 80/20 and 55% S&P 500

a 23% peak decline in the March lockdown crash vs 30% 80/20 and 34% S&P 500

Future Risk Scenarios

(Source: JPMorgan Asset Management)

JPMorgan expects this Ultra-SWAN Pandemic proof portfolio to

fall about 15% in a double-dip recession bear market vs 20% 80/20 and 22% S&P 500

fall about 6% during a future mild recessionary bear market vs 5% 80/20 and 8% S&P 500

Basically, the historical and JPMorgan stress testing data confirms that this Ultra-SWAN Pandemic Proof retirement portfolio is likely to do what we require from it

deliver superior long-term income and total returns relative to its benchmark

with less volatility in most realistic risk scenarios

50/50 Ultra-SWAN Pandemic Proof Portfolio (As Conservative As I'd Recommend MOST Retirees Get In A Low Rate Environment)

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer)

Here is the 50/50 stock/bond Ultra-SWAN version of this pandemic proof portfolio, which has outperformed its 50/50 benchmark over the past 15 years, by a modest amount, courtesy of the superior quality and returns of JNJ, SNY, CSL, and MO.

(Source: JPMorgan Asset Management)

It captured just 65% of a 50/50 portfolio downside delivering about 7% CAGR annual volatility, and courtesy of 0.4% annual better returns delivered 43% better volatility-adjusted returns.

(Source: JPMorgan Asset Management)

In each of the last six corrections and bear markets, this Ultra-SWAN portfolio outperformed its 50/50 benchmark by falling less, including

a 24% peak decline in the Great Recession vs 35% 50/50 and 55% S&P 500

a 16% peak decline in the March lockdown crash vs 21% 50/50 and 34% S&P 500

In the two worst recessions in 75 years, and thus a proxy for realistic worst-case economic scenarios for the future, this Ultra-SWAN portfolio did exactly what investors needed, falling a lot less, and thus letting them sleep well at night.

Future Risk Scenarios

(Source: JPMorgan Asset Management)

JPMorgan expects this Ultra-SWAN Pandemic proof portfolio to

fall about 9% in a double-dip recession bear market vs 13% 50/50 and 22% S&P 500

fall about 4% during a future mild recessionary bear market vs 4% 50/50 and 8% S&P 500

So basically this portfolio offers decent long-term return potential of about 5% to 7% CAGR over time, with very low volatility during future likely recessionary bear markets

in a mild recession, it's likely to fall about 4%

in a mild bear market, it's likely to fall about 9% (not even a correction)

in a historically normal bear market (33% average peak S&P 500 decline since 1945) it's likely to fall about 16%

in a full-blown market crash (like the Financial Crisis) it's likely to fall about 25%

20/80 Ultra-SWAN Pandemic Proof Portfolio (The Most Conservative Asset Managers Recommend Most Retirees Get)

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer)

This is one of the most conservative portfolios' I've ever built, focused primarily on preservation of capital, with secondary goals of generating superior yield that grows steadily in all economic and industry cycles.

(Source: JPMorgan Asset Management)

Even compared to a 20/80 benchmark it is incredibly low volatility, just 3.4% average annual volatility vs 5.3% volatility for a 20/80 portfolio over the last 15 years. It captured just 49% of a 20/80 portfolio's downside and 67% of its upside, delivering modest 4.6% CAGR total returns that underperformed its benchmark by 1% annually.

However, due to delivering 3.4% annual volatility, literally matching the annual volatility of bonds over the last 15 years, the volatility-adjusted returns were 14% better than its 20/80 benchmark.

(Source: JPMorgan Asset Management)

In each of the last six corrections and bear markets, this Ultra-SWAN portfolio outperformed its 50/50 benchmark by falling less, including

a 9% peak decline in the Great Recession vs 15% 20/80 and 55% S&P 500

an 8% peak decline in the March lockdown crash vs 12% 20/80 and 34% S&P 500

This portfolio, designed to minimize volatility did just that during every market correction of the past decade. Outside of bear markets it barely fell at all, with the typical correction decline being 1% to 3%.

This represents the ultimate Ultra-SWAN Pandemic Proof retirement portfolio, though at the cost of relatively high-interest rate risk when the economy recovers.

Future Risk Scenarios

(Source: JPMorgan Asset Management)

JPMorgan expects this Ultra-SWAN Pandemic proof portfolio to

fall about 3% in a double-dip recession bear market vs 5% 20/80 and 22% S&P 500

fall about 3% during a future mild recessionary bear market vs 4% 20/80 and 8% S&P 500

In virtually all realistic future risk scenarios this Ultra-SWAN portfolio is expected to barely decline.

In a future correction, it's likely to fall 1% to 3%

In a future mild recession/bear market, it's likely to fall about 3%

In a future regular bear market (about 33% S&P decline) it's likely to fall about 7% to 9% (not even a correction)

In a future market crash (like the Financial Crisis) it's likely to fall 8% to 10%

The downside is that if long-term interest rates rise fast and quickly, such as JPMorgan's 1.5% 10-year yield soaring 1.5% in just one to two-year scenario this portfolio is expected to deliver basically flat returns.

However, that's still 1% better than a 20/80 stock/bond ultra-conservative portfolio is expected to deliver, according to JPMorgan.

The bottom line is that an Ultra-SWAN retirement portfolio, that's right for your specific needs requires

the right combination of quality blue-chips for your needs

prudent diversification by sector, industry, and holding

appropriate asset allocation for your needs

your personal confidence in the portfolio so that you won't be tempted to market time during future downturns

Historical and future stress testing through the two worst recessions in 75 years is a reasonable and prudent way to gain the confidence that your risk management is rock solid and likely to accomplish your long-term financial goals.

(Source: Imgflip)

Now let's take a closer look at Johnson & Johnson, which I have set three limits to potentially buy the ultimate pandemic proof Super SWAN during any future market downturns.

Dividend Kings Phoenix Portfolio Limits (100% Real Money Orders)

(Source: Dividend Kings Phoenix Portfolio Limits/Limit Price Calculator Tool) - not all limits are shown here, green = filled, blue = set

Johnson & Johnson: The Safest Dividend Stock In The World & The Ultimate Pandemic Proof Super SWAN

Additional Research

Business Summary

Johnson & Johnson is the world's largest and most diverse healthcare firm. Three divisions make up the firm: pharmaceutical, medical devices and diagnostics, and consumer. The drug and device groups represent close to 80% of sales and drive the majority of cash flows for the firm. The drug division focuses on the following therapeutic areas: immunology, oncology, neurology, pulmonary, cardiology, and metabolic diseases. The device segment focuses on orthopedics, surgery tools, vision care, and a few smaller areas. The last segment of consumer focuses on baby care, beauty, oral care, over-the-counter drugs, and women’s health. Geographically, just over half of total revenue is generated in the United States." - Morningstar

Business Update

Johnson & Johnson reported third-quarter results that were ahead of both our and S&P CapIQ consensus expectations, partly due to a quicker-than-anticipated rebound in medical device products. Based on the strong results, we expect to slightly increase our fair value estimate despite the firm pausing the trial of its COVID-19 vaccine after an unexplained illness in one of the volunteers, which we believe is weighing on the stock price. However, since J&J was planning to offer the vaccine on a nonprofit basis, we didn’t expect it to be a major driver of value. Also, though the trial’s pause is concerning, given the large size of the study (60,000 patients) and its rapid progression, we believe putting it on hold to evaluate one patient’s health seems normal, and we remain cautiously optimistic that the vaccine will still reach the market in 2021. Further, we believe the firm’s speed of developing a vaccine highlights the strength of creating innovative medicines that shows up across the J&J pipeline, a core source of the company’s wide moat. In the quarter, total sales increased 2%, led again by the drug group (up 5%), but still affected by a stabilizing medical device group (down only 3%). The pandemic had been crowding patients out of hospitals, especially hurting device sales for more elective surgeries like joint replacements. However, the medical community appears to have adapted more quickly than we anticipated, with particular strength in the United States. We believe the strong medical device growth is a key reason J&J increased full-year 2020 guidance and provided a reassuring outlook for devices in 2021. On the drug side, recently launched drugs are more than offsetting patent pressures, which we expect to continue for several years. Oncology drugs Darzalex, Erleada, and Imbruvica are posting steady gains that offset generic pressures to older cancer drugs Velcade and Zytiga. A strong cancer pipeline should help further long-term gains." - Morningstar

JNJ Consensus Short-Term Consensus Growth Forecast

Metric 2020 Growth Consensus 2021 Growth Consensus 2022 Growth Consensus Dividend 6% (official) 6% 6% EPS -8% 12% 9% Owner Earnings 12% 6% -2% Operating Cash Flow -16% 29% 8% Free Cash Flow -33% 54% 16% EBITDA -3% 11% 7% EBIT 17% 12% 9%

(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs, FactSet Research)

Post earnings analyst consensus estimates have moved modestly for earnings, EBITDA, and EBIT, mostly up 1% to 3% for 2020. Cash flow estimates have plunged for 2020, with analysts expecting a major recovery in 2021 based on management's most recent guidance involving capex plans.

The overall long-term growth consensus has increased from 5.8% CAGR to 6.0% CAGR which is the rate that analysts expect JNJ's famously safe dividend to grow over time.

JNJ Analyst Scorecard

JNJ's defensive business model is so stable and management guidance so accurate, that over the last 20 years analyst two-year growth forecasts have never missed outside of a reasonable margin of error.

Over the last 11 years, the margin of error has been about 10% to both the upside and downside.

analyst long-term growth consensus range: 4.3% to 6% CAGR

the margin of error adjusted analyst growth consensus range: 4% to 7% CAGR

(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs, FactSet Research)

Over the last 11 years, the ACA modern regulatory era, JNJ grew 6% CAGR, and that's precisely how fast analysts expect it to grow in the future, even factoring in regulatory risks.

The 4% to 7% CAGR margin of error analyst consensus range is similarly within the company's historical growth range and backed up by the company's long-term plan to capture a large chunk of the global drug, medical equipment, and emerging market OTC opportunities.

JNJ Market-Determined Historical Fair Value

Metric Historical Fair Value (11-year time frame) 2020 2021 2022 5-Year Average Yield 2.71% $149 $155 $164 13-Year Median Yield 2.78% $145 $151 $160 Earnings 16.3 $130 $146 $160 Owner Earnings (Buffett smoothed out FCF) 18.2 $155 $164 $161 Operating Cash Flow 15.6 $114 $147 $159 Free Cash Flow 19.0 $95 $146 $170 EBITDA 12.2 $126 $140 $151 EBIT (pre-tax profit) 15.0 $141 $158 $172 Average $132 $151 $162 Current Price $148.10 Discount To Fair Value -12% 2% 9% Upside To Fair Value -11% 2% 9% Annualized Total Return Potential -43% 2% 4%

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs, FactSet Research) JNJ's 2021 fair value is $149 until the 6% dividend hike analysts expect to be announced in February 2021

After analysts updated their consensus estimates following earnings JNJ's fair value is little changed (fell about $0.50) at $149 for 2021's consensus estimates and its current dividend.

JNJ is the quintessential Buffett "wonderful company at a fair price".

(Source: Imgflip)

Due to its steady 6% CAGR long-term growth expectations, anyone buying JNJ today could expect

2.7% yield + 6% CAGR long-term growth = 8.7% CAGR

There is almost no valuation boost to speak of and over time JNJ is likely to deliver equal to slightly better long-term returns relative to the S&P 500, but with far safer dividends, and very low volatility.

JNJ Fundamentals

quality score: 11/11 SWAN dividend king

dividend safety score: 5/5 very safe (1% to 2% dividend cut risk in this recession, 0.5% in a normal recession)

Max portfolio risk cap recommendation: 7% or less

yield: 2.7% vs. 2.7% 13-year median (modern healthcare regulatory era)

current price: $148.1

Potential good buy price: $142 or less

2021 average historical fair value: $149 ($140 to $164 range, Morningstar 2020 fair value estimate $147, uncertainty "low," I also consider the uncertainty low based on the 16% fair value range)

($140 to $164 range, Morningstar 2020 fair value estimate $147, uncertainty "low," I also consider the uncertainty low based on the 16% fair value range) approximate discount to fair value: 1%

DK rating: potentially reasonable buy

historical fair value: 15.5 to 17 PE

current blended PE: 18.2 (16.5X 2021 consensus)

Earnings yield (Chuck's "essence of valuation"): 5.5% vs. 6.7% recommended

Growth priced into stock: about 4.9% CAGR according to Graham/Dodd fair value formula

Growth priced in according to historical PEG ratio: 7.0% CAGR

long-term growth consensus: 6.0% CAGR

the margin of error adjusted analyst long-term consensus growth forecast: 4% to 7% CAGR

5-year total return potential: 5% to 9% CAGR (analyst consensus 7.3 % CAGR) vs 4.0% CAGR S&P 500 analyst consensus

PEG ratio: 2.76 vs. 2.59 historical vs. 2.61 S&P 500 vs. 2.35 historical S&P 500

JNJ Investment Decision Score

I never recommend a company, much less put my own money at risk without first knowing exactly how prudent a potential investment it is relative to the S&P 500, most people's default alternative.

The investment decision score is based on valuation and the three core principles of all successful long-term investors.

Ticker Quality Score Dividend Safety Score Investment Grade 5Yr Risk Adj. Return JNJ 11 5 B+ 5.5% Goal Scores Scale Interpretation Valuation 3 Reasonable Buy JNJ's 0.9% discount to fair value earns it a 3-of-4 score for valuation timeliness Preservation of Capital 7 Excellent JNJ's credit rating of AAA implies a 0.07% chance of bankruptcy risk and earns it a 7-of-7 score for Preservation of Capital Return of Capital 8 Very Good JNJ's 15.86% vs. the S&P's 10.17% 5-year potential for return via dividends earns it a 8-of-10 Return of Capital score Return on Capital 9 Excellent JNJ's 5.62% vs. the S&P's 2.99% 5-year risk-adjusted expected return earns it a 9-of-10 Return on Capital score Total Score 27 Max score of 31 S&P's Score Investment Score 87% Good 73/100 = C(Market Average) Investment Letter Grade B+

(Source: Dividend Kings Automated Investment Decision Tool)

Compared to the 1% lower yielding, slightly faster-growing, and incredibly overvalued S&P 500 JNJ today represents a potentially good long-term investment and the ultimate pandemic proof SWAN you can buy.

JNJ Deeper Look Videos

Below are three videos analyzing the quality, future returns, investment decision score, historical returns, historical volatility, and future risk assessment of JNJ, the safest dividend stock in the world, and ultimate pandemic proof investment.

These three videos are similar to what I provide Dividend Kings members in our Daily Blue-Chip Deal Videos, where I explain each day's $200 real money Phoenix buy for my retirement portfolio.

JNJ Safety & Quality Assessment: The Safest Dividend Stock In The World

JNJ Future Return Potential & Investment Decision Score

JNJ Historical Total Return, Volatility & Future Risk Analysis

Bottom Line: Investors Buying Quality Companies At Reasonable Valuations In Prudently Risk Managed Portfolio Sleep Well At Night No Matter What The Economy Or Stock Market Are Doing

No one knows exactly how the pandemic will play out, though the blue-chip economist consensus expects

a second wave in the winter (which now appears to have started)

a vaccine in late 2020/early 2021

$1 to $2 trillion in stimulus in early 2021 leading to the strongest economic growth in 25 years

Even if the 75% to 80% probability scenario that the 16 most accurate economists in the world expect doesn't come to pass those buying JNJ, SNY, CSL, and MO can sleep well at night knowing they are buying some of the world's highest quality and safest dividend SWANs at reasonable to attractive valuations.

In the process, you're likely locking in about 12% CAGR risk-adjusted expected returns over the next five years, and 15.5% CAGR total returns if these companies grow as analysts expect and return to fair value by 2025. And for those seeking immediate safe income, you'll enjoy a very safe 3.8% yield that's expected to grow about 8.6% CAGR over time.

Within a diversified and prudently risk-managed portfolio, including appropriate asset allocation for your needs, JNJ, SNY, CSL, and MO can create the ultimate pandemic proof Ultra-SWAN portfolio.

One that is capable of falling less than 10% even in future market crashes, as it did during the Financial Crisis, the 2nd worst stock market crash in US history.

(Source: AZ quotes)

The average investor prays for luck and fears volatility.

The good long-term investor tolerates volatility.

The great long-term investor creates their own luck by embracing volatility and harnessing it for their benefit.

As long as you focus on the five fundamentals of successful investing, then what happens next with this pandemic, the election, or the economy, doesn't matter.

Because if you make reasonable and prudent decisions, within a well-constructed SWAN portfolio designed to maximize the chances of achieving your long-term financial goals, you will make your own luck.

Disclosure: I am/we are long JNJ, CSL, MO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Dividend Kings owns JNJ, CSL, and MO in our portfolios.