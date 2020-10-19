Prepared by John R Savage, Analyst at BAD BEAT Investing

Guess Inc. (GES) is a hot name among a number of the traders at BAD BEAT Investing and we have received a number of questions about it now that it has rallied. While we believe performance is strong, the outlook is questionable for a sustained rally well above $15. It is going to take a really nice boost for retail as a whole, which likely will require good news on the COVID-19 front. Right now, we think the action will be volatile. Shares are a solid buy at $11-$12, but a bit of a sell at $14-$15. Yes, that is the range we are in right now. However, the longer-term trend appears higher. Thus, long-term investors should consider buying shares on the next sizable pullback into the buy range and then hold. This remains a great trading stock in a very competitive and pressured sector. Let us discuss.

The name has rallied tremendously in the last 5 months, after dropping to the mid-single digits in the spring during the COVID selloff. The rally was fueled a bit by broader sector strength, and by the general market as a whole. Still some retailers are doing well, others are still suffering. Guess has held up well. We think on more pain, shares are a buy, but we are waiting for a further decline.

There has been some good news for the stock. The company has reinstated its dividend, which is great news. What is more, the most recent earnings were very strong. The earnings were more than decent, though costs weighed a bit, but the headline numbers were above par. Given the current circumstances regarding the COVID-19 crisis and its uncertain impact on retail operations, there was no outlook given, though we expect revenues to continue to recover from their bottoming in March-June. Let us discuss

Top and bottom lines better than expected but crushed from last year

Total net revenue for the second quarter of fiscal 2021 decreased 42% to $399 million, compared to $683.2 million in the prior-year quarter. In constant currency, net revenue decreased by 41.2%. Ouch. We do have to point out however that despite showing declines, revenues beat consensus expectations slightly by $13.7 million. Overall, decent numbers all things considered.

As for earnings, they continued to grow on an adjusted per share basis until this year. It was a bit painful to see the numbers here in Q2. However, it was expected. Q2 fiscal 2021 GAAP loss per share was $0.31, compared to GAAP EPS of $0.35 in Q2 fiscal 2020. Ouch, what a turnaround. On a more comparable adjusted basis, there was an adjusted loss per share of $0.01, compared to adjusted EPS of $0.38 last year. This sounds awful but actually beat by $0.57.

Of course, we view these earnings results as positive, despite getting crushed. Management has taken a ton of steps to save on costs. This helped results.

Shareholder-friendly

We are pleased that the dividends are back. The Board of Directors approved the resumption of its quarterly cash dividend program, declaring a cash dividend of $0.1125 per share on the company’s common stock. You need to recall that the Board also decided not to declare any cash dividends for the prior two quarters. Further, the company invested approximately $39 million to repurchase four million shares of its common stock to return value to its shareholders. This had an impact on EPS, though this was minimal.

The outlook is good, not great

The outlook for the rest of fiscal 2021 is not great, but we expect improvement month to month. The holiday season is of course a massive wildcard. We still think people need to dress, even if they are working from home. Guess has worked diligently to keep sales going. Sure, sales were down to half to a third in many areas and segments. But we think performance has bottomed. Shares have slowly recovered as the market is pricing in operational improvements. If shares fall into the $11-$12 range, then you should consider buying.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.