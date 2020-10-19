However, the recent pullback in the stock has pushed the company's dividend yield up to an industry-leading ~5.7%, which does offset some of the recent risk from the recent news.

This is not ideal at all for the company as it increases risk given that Sukari is Centamin's only asset, and it has also significantly decreased Q4 production estimates.

Centamin (OTCPK:CELTF) was having an incredible year as of Q2 2020 with over 256,000 ounces produced year-to-date, all-in sustaining costs down 4% year over year, and minimal impact from COVID-19 on operations. Unfortunately, investors got news of movement in a localized area of waste material in the Sukari Stage 4 West wall at the end of Q3. This is not ideal for a single-asset producer like Centamin, as the company cannot rely on other operations if the situation worsens. The silver lining is that Centamin is now trading at a dividend yield of above 5.70% following the news, which certainly offsets some of the risk here. Given the increased yield and Centamin's strong track record previous to this event, I believe any pullbacks below C$2.60 will present low-risk buying opportunities.

(Source: Company Presentation)

It's been a rough couple of weeks for Centamin after news broke that the company has decided to defer open pit operations near the Stage 4 West wall after encountering material movements at the end of Q3. This has left a dark cloud over the company following a strong Q2 report with gold production of 131,000 ounces. Unfortunately, the strong Q2 results placed the company well on track to meet its ambitious guidance of 525,000 ounces for FY2020, but the recent news will lead to a significant miss on guidance. Given that production should be down over 50% year-over-year in Q4, this will lead to a significant increase in costs, tied to the lower gold sales to finish FY2020. Let's take a closer look below:

(Source: Company Presentation)

As we can see in the table above, Centamin had an incredible first half to FY2020, with improvements across nearly every key operating metric. This was even more impressive given that most producers were slashing guidance and seeing cost escalations, with Centamin fortunate to be in a country that hasn't been hit too badly by the pandemic. The intermediate gold producer reported H1 gold production of 256,100~ ounces at all-in sustaining costs of US$899/oz, which was tracking more almost 10% ahead of FY2019 gold production of 480,000~ ounces. Meanwhile, costs were 8% below the industry average of US$978/oz.

(Source: WorldoMeters.info)

If we look at the chart above of daily new COVID-19 cases, we can see the peak for cases was in June with less than 2000 per day, which is quite low considering Egypt's population of over 100 million. This explains why Centamin was able to steer clear of the rough Q2 that most gold producers endured, with many gold producers not operating at all given the government-mandated shutdowns across much of the sector. Unfortunately, the recent material movement news has more than offset the benefit of being in a country with minimal COVID-19 cases, as Centamin is now going to have to come up with an updated mine plan to account for the likely loss of gold production in this area.

(Source: Company Presentation)

The image above gives us a glimpse of the Stage 4 West wall where the company noticed movement in waste material, and the company has estimated that this area contains 90,000 ounces of gold at an average grade of 2 grams per tonne gold. This makes up less than 1% of the current Sukari resource of 10.3 million ounces, and less than 2% of the Sukari mineral reserve as of the most recent estimate in 2019 (7.0 million ounces at 1.1 grams per tonne gold). Unfortunately, these ounces near the Stage 4 West wall were much higher-grade than the current Sukari reserve grade, which is why they should have such a dramatic effect on Q4 production if the company can't get to them. Centamin's early estimates are that Q4 production will slip to 70,000 ounces, down from 148,300 ounces in Q4 2019.

(Source: Company Website)

While this deferral and potential loss of production in this area are magnified by the fact that Centamin is a single-asset producer, it's worth noting that this news is less serious due to Sukari's massive reserve base. If this were occurring to a company with a sub 1-million ounce resource, this would be potential death knell for that asset, and very worrisome. It's also worth noting that it's encouraging that Sukari caught this movement ahead of time so that we didn't have a complete pit wall failure, and more importantly, that no one was injured.

(Source: Semafo Gold Company Presentation)

Recently, Great Panther Mining (GPL) and Semafo (OTCPK:SEMFF) have both endured pit wall failures at their Tucano and Mana assets, and both have managed to continue mining these assets, though the pit wall failures were minor hiccups. Given that Centamin did not have a complete pit wall failure and only movements, I don't see any reason to conclude that this has put a long-term dent in the investment thesis here. Obviously, the fact that the company will miss its FY2020 target is unfortunate with the company previously planning to mine this area in Q4 and Q1. However, with 375,000 ounces produced year-to-date, and the expectation that FY2020 will finish with 445,000 ounces, this isn't a horrid result given that most of the sector is tracking 10% below guidance as well.

(Source: Company Presentation)

Typically, I wouldn't even consider taking a second look at a company with operational issues if it was a single-asset producer. In Centamin's case though, investors are getting an industry-leading dividend to offset some of the risk here. Based on Centamin's expected annual dividend of US$0.12 in FY2020, this translates to a dividend yield of 5.77% at US$2.08, assuming the company does not slash its dividend. Given that the company has ample cash to continue paying dividends with US$367 million in cash at the end of Q2, which is likely to grow closer to US$400 million to finish Q3.

One thing that does increase confidence that this isn't a significant issue long-term for the company is the fact that Centamin's Chief Financial Officer Ross Jerrard purchased 15,000 shares on October 5, which has increased his position to 365,000 shares after the purchase. If this were truly a significant development that put the company's long-term mine life in question, it would be a bold move to add to one's position with an investment in the company currently valued at US$700,000 already.

(Source: Company Presentation)

The recent news and very likely miss on guidance for Centamin are certainly not ideal, but this pullback is providing investors with an opportunity they wouldn't have got otherwise to start a position in the stock. Obviously, we cannot determine the full impact of the recent news without geotechnical drilling and a new life of mine plan, but I don't see this as a significant negative development given the size of Sukari's reserves relative to the area affected. Therefore, for investors interested in yield in the sector, I believe any pullback below C$2.60 would provide a low-risk buying opportunity. However, it is imperative to be conservative when position sizing as a single asset mine with material movements is a very risky situation to bet on, even with an incredible yield.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GLD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: Taylor Dart is not a Registered Investment Advisor or Financial Planner. This writing is for informational purposes only. It does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation regarding any securities transaction. The information contained in this writing should not be construed as financial or investment advice on any subject matter. Taylor Dart expressly disclaims all liability in respect to actions taken based on any or all of the information on this writing.