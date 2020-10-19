The CDN business is lumpy and large enterprises often leave for greener pastures. Fastly investors have just discovered this phenomenon with recent events involving TikTok.

Akamai is the granddaddy of CDN with a 20-year history of intelligent edge computing and more POPs than all of its competitors combined.

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (AKAM) is the granddaddy of Content Delivery Network (“CDN”), in business for more than 2 decades and transporting an estimated 25% of all web traffic. Akamai provides more locations, or points of presence (“POPs”), than all of its competitors combined with 300,000 servers in 4,000+ locations.

To be clear, the CDN market is quite mature with little apparent upside apart from increased traffic over time. The market for CDN customers is close to saturation and enterprises tend to disappear once they reach a certain size. They employ their own performance metrics and often decide that they can do better elsewhere, leading them to abandon their existing provider in favor of a competitor. As an example, Netflix (NFLX) was once an Akamai customer but subsequently abandoned Akamai due to apparent performance issues.

Fastly - A Disruptive Competitor?

Another area of concern for Akamai are so-called upstarts such as Fastly, Inc. (FSLY), that claim to be market disruptors. In Fastly’s case, it claims to be disruptive by providing fewer but more powerful POPs with solid-state storage and large cache situated in strategic locations. By employing this strategy, Fastly believes it will improve the cache hit ratio for static applications and event-driven content. The improved cache hit ratio will compensate for the additional transmission time between source and server due to the greater distance away from the source. And the strategy will also lead to reduced costs as less POPs need to be supported. The rationale for Fastly’s approach is as follows:

They’ve all built their architectures based on the conditions that were prevalent 15 to 20 years ago. To their credit, legacy vendors actually made the right design decision at the time — back then the latency (the time taken for data to travel) from your home to an internet backbone, often over dialup, was much, much higher. They went with a larger number of smaller POPs (convenience stores) since deploying larger, higher-capacity POPs (supermarkets) would have meant significantly longer response times for users. However, these vendors are now stuck with hundreds of thousands of small, disparate servers around the world even though the incremental time for a request to get to a strategically placed, high-powered POP is now only a few additional milliseconds. These smaller POPs can’t hold as much content, forcing many more requests to go back to origin and resulting in hundreds of milliseconds of additional latency (which translates to slow load times for end users and additional hardware costs for customers).”

This argument has a lot of merit, but Akamai of course has a different perspective on this topic as it dominates the “last mile” of internet traffic which is critical for some applications. Here is what Akamai management has to say about edge computing.

A lot of the other CDNs, who talk about doing Edge or Edge Computing, maybe they’re in a couple of dozen cloud core data centers, which is really not the Edge. In fact, you could take probably about maybe even all of our CDN competitors put them together and they don’t get anywhere close to the Edge presence that Akamai has. And what’s the future of Edge Computing, I think it’s very large, you look at 5G coming and that’s going to utilize a lot of capabilities at the Edge. With 5G, you get a lot more devices connected. IoT becomes much more possible. You have much lower latencies in the last mile.”

Akamai’s position is that it has been in the edge computing business for many years and that the technology isn’t a new revelation or market disruptor by any means. Akamai has a myriad of edge computing solutions as shown below.

I am more inclined to be on Akamai’s side. By being at the edge instead of in a data center hundreds of miles away, local traffic is processed more efficiently, saving milliseconds that are extremely important for next generation high-speed applications and the current pandemic-driven increase in cyberattacks.

By having Akamai’s infrastructure at the “edge,” it means you’re applying the “first layer of defense in security” close to the user and you’re able to “absorb all the bot attacks,”

In any case, if Akamai considers Fastly to be a serious threat, then Akamai could easily upgrade 10% of its POPs in two years and compete with Fastly head-on while still maintaining its current CDN network for existing applications. My time-frame assessment of two years is based on Akamai’s current number of locations (4000+) and length of time the company has been in business (20+ years). Akamai could provide 400 upgraded PoPs, equivalent to what Fastly has now, and I suspect that Akamai has been busy trying to do so for some time.

The new reality - the end of the pandemic and return to normal

Akamai has benefited from the pandemic as internet traffic and cyberattacks have grown substantially. The company’s Q2 YoY results reflect this new reality with revenue up by 13% and Cloud Security Solutions YoY revenue growth of 28%. By the way, Akamai’s cloud security business alone has just recently reached a $1 billion run rate, which is substantially more than many of its cybersecurity competitors.

While the current economic conditions are a tremendous shot in the arm for the company, the pandemic will ultimately end and people will resume their previous lives. Internet traffic will decline to some extent. And as I indicated previously, larger customers tend to up and leave, or downgrade services. Fastly investors have recently discovered this phenomenon with the announcement that revenue from TikTok will be substantially reduced. And finally, Akamai's cybersecurity offering is really only of benefit to its CDN users. While there has been fairly good revenue growth in the area of cybersecurity, the primary target market is with existing CDN customers which has limited growth.

As a side note, Akamai management has indicated that the company’s US TikTok revenues are not substantial and a possible ban from the US will not significantly impact Akamai’s revenue.

The bright side - 5G and IoT are coming!

While Akamai’s future appears to have limited promise, there is a bright side. We have some emerging technology trends, including 5G and the Internet of Things (“IoT”), that will be a tremendous opportunity for Akamai. My opinion is that Akamai is better positioned to capture the internet-related growth resulting from these emerging technologies.

Amazing new applications will emerge in the next decade, based on vast increases in transmission speed and data movement. As one example, Chinese companies are now implementing robotaxi services that employ vehicles with no steering wheel or other driving-related controls. When needed, operators intend to provide a remote driver with vehicle operation using a 5G network.

Akamai stands to benefit more so than its competitors when next-generation applications arrive, primarily due to its dominance of the last mile, increased traffic flow, and its greater financial resources which are at least an order of magnitude more than competitors such as Fastly.

In addition, the recent pandemic-related improvement in financial performance has provided Akamai with additional cash flow that could allow Akamai to advance its IoT Edge Cloud platform, an area that may have a very bright future. Akamai considers 5G to be part of the IoT classification.

Stock Chart

While Akamai’s stock price has been quite volatile this year, the chart is still bullish remaining above the $105 support level.

Stock Valuation

There are numerous techniques for valuing stocks. Some analysts use fundamental ratios such as P/E, P/S, EV/P, or EV/S. I believe that one should not employ a simple ratio, and the reason is simple. Higher-growth stocks are valued more than lower-growth stocks, and rightly so. Growth is a significant parameter in discounted cash flow valuation.

Therefore, I employ a technique that uses a scatter plot to determine relative valuation for the stock of interest versus the remaining 170+ stocks in my digital transformation stock universe. The Y-axis represents the enterprise value/forward gross profits estimate, while the X-axis is the estimated forward Y-o-Y sales growth.

The plot below illustrates how Akamai stacks up against the other stocks on a relative basis based on forward gross profits multiple.

(Source: Portfolio123/private software)

A best-fit line is drawn in red and represents an average valuation based on next year's sales growth. The higher the anticipated revenue growth, the higher the accepted valuation. In this instance, Akamai is positioned near the best-fit line, suggesting that the company is fairly valued relative to its peers. I have also accented CDN competitors Fastly, Cloudflare, Inc. (NET), and Limelight Networks, Inc. (LLNW) for comparison purposes. The growth expectations for Fastly and Cloudflare are much higher which makes sense considering they are much smaller companies.

Investment Risks

There are several risks that investors should consider before investing in Akamai. First of all, I view the current stock market action to be reminiscent of the dot.com era, immediately prior to the crash starting in 2000. Technology stocks were performing well beyond what many analysts considered acceptable valuations. It wasn't long before the market turned into a disaster, and the same could happen here, although I believe that there is much more substance behind the internet companies than existed 20 years ago.

Akamai's performance is very much tied to the economy and we are in a recession which could become a depression without new government subsidies being held up by politics. No one really knows how long the recession will persist or how deep it will get. Ultimately, economic recovery will drive Akamai's success.

We also don't know how successful Akamai will be in capturing business relating to next-generation internet applications or retaining existing customers on a long-term basis.

Summary and Conclusions

Akamai is the granddaddy of CDNs, with approximately 300,000 servers, 4,000 POPs, and located in 135+ countries. It is estimated that 25% of all internet traffic runs through Akamai's servers and 85% of all internet traffic is one hop away.

The CDN market is considered to be quite mature and its future driven by the economy and internet usage. Revenue is quite lumpy with large enterprises shifting between one CDN and another.

But Akamai has maximized its opportunities with services like Cloud Security Solutions which grew revenue 28% YoY and now has a run rate of $1 billion per year, accounting for 1/3 of Akamai's total revenue. While this is a terrific growth driver, it is growth into a somewhat limited market of existing CDN customers.

On the bright side, the pandemic has caused a significant increase in internet traffic and cybersecurity attacks, both of which have bolstered the company's near-term financial performance. The new-found fortune is expected to be funneled into the company's future products which include the IoT Edge Cloud platform which interfaces with a wide variety of IoT devices and protocols.

Akamai appears to be better positioned than its competitors for the eventual rise of 5G and IoT next-generation applications due to its dominance in the last-mile, vast increase in network traffic, and its financial resources.

Akamai is fairly valued according to my relative valuation technique, and has approximately $1.4 billion in cash and cash equivalents. That, along with a healthy free cash flow margin of 16% puts this company in good shape to survive the current recession. For these reasons, I am giving Akamai a Buy rating. I believe that it is a smart long-term investment.



