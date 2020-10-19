BKR's EBITDA margin of 9% is paltry compared to that of HAL or SLB. Weak margins could continue to stymie the company.

Baker Hughes CEO Lorenzo Simonelli. Source: Barron's

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) reports quarterly earnings October 21st. Analysts expect revenue of $4.78 billion and EPS of $0.04. The revenue estimate implies a 19% decline Y/Y. Investors should focus on the following key items.

More Revenue Declines

Business activity was in free fall after the coronavirus materialized in Q1 2020. Oil prices and consumer demand also plummeted. These events caused E&P in the oil patch to crater. Last quarter Baker Hughes reported revenue of $4.74 billion, down by double digits Y/Y.

E&P in the North America land drilling market faced headwinds amid the pandemic. Short cycle businesses like Oilfield Services and Digital Solutions could be a proxy for North America land drilling. These businesses generated a combined $2.9 billion in revenue, down 21% sequentially. They represented about 61% of total revenue, which suggested Baker Hughes remained highly exposed to the financial performance of the region.

Oilfield Services revenue fell 23% Q/Q due to a decline in activity in North America, primarily related to a double-digit decline in the rig count. For the week ending October 9th, the rig count was still off over 60% Y/Y; it rose modestly week over week. I would be keen to hear from management whether the recent rise in the rig count is expected to continue.

Turbomachinery and Oilfield Equipment generated combined revenue of $1.9 billion, up 3% Q/Q. Turbomachinery had noisy Q1 results due to the disposition of certain business lines; results could become more normalized over time. Oilfield Equipment is highly exposed to the subsea sector, and E&P in the sector may not be economical at current oil prices. I expect orders to fall, which may create headwinds for the segment in the second half of 2020. Oilfield Equipment could be the company's worst-performing segment even after the economy reopens.

Cost Containment Efforts

Baker Hughes, Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) and Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) have been cutting costs to offset declining revenue. I expect more cost cuts in Q3. Last quarter gross margin was 14%, practically flat compared to that of Q1, yet about 400 basis points lower than that of the year earlier period. Q1 results were negatively impacted by inventory impairments and separation charges. Gross profit on a dollar basis was $678 million, down 10% Q/Q.

SG&A costs were $590 million, down 13% Q/Q. Declining SG&A costs helped offset some of the revenue decline. EBITDA of $427 million fell 2% Q/Q. EBITDA margin was 9%, up 100 basis points versus Q1. Cost takeouts could help buffer EBITDA going forward:

As these challenges persist, we remain focused on identifying ways to right size the business and improve profitability across OFE. Overall, we are executing on the framework we laid out on our first quarter earnings call. We're on track to hit our goals of rightsizing our business and generating positive free cash flow for 2020, and to achieve the 700 million in annualized cost savings by year end. We continue to explore and identify further ways to make all of these savings structural in nature. We believe that the expanded use of remote operations and multi-skilling will drive greater productivity and affect change in service delivery capabilities, ensuring the health and safety of our employees during the pandemic and greatly reducing our resource needs and a longer term recovery.

Though EBITDA did not fall hard, Baker Hughes' EBITDA margins were at least 400 to 500 basis points lower than that of Halliburton or Schlumberger. EBITDA could remain under pressure until the economy reopens and revenue stabilizes.

Strong Liquidity

Liquidity will be paramount for oil services firms. There is no telling how long the pandemic will last or how long the economy will remain in recession territory. Baker Hughes has $4.1 billion in cash and $4.9 billion in working capital. The good thing about declining revenue is that the company should be able to monetize working capital as the business slows. This should lead to increased liquidity over time.

Free cash flow ("FCF") through the first six months of 2020 was $106 million, up from -$185 million in the year earlier period. This came despite $602 million of capital expenditures through year-to-date 2020. In addition to SG&A, capital expenditures represent a sizeable pool of outlays that management could potentially cut into. It is important for management to squirrel away capital while oil markets remain volatile.

BKR has an enterprise value of $17 billion. It trades at 6.7x last twelve months' ("LTM") EBITDA, which I deem appropriate given volatile oil markets. BKR's share price could remain tethered to movements in broader markets, yet investors should focus on earnings fundamentals when making decisions on the stock.

Conclusion

I rate BKR a hold until the economy fully reopens.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.