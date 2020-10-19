DISCLAIMER: This note is intended for US recipients only and in particular is not directed at, nor intended to be relied upon by any UK recipients. Any information or analysis in this note is not an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. Nothing in this note is intended to be investment advice and nor should it be relied upon to make investment decisions. Cestrian Capital Research, Inc., its employees, agents or affiliates, including the author of this note, or related persons, may have a position in any stocks, security or financial instrument referenced in this note. Any opinions, analyses, or probabilities expressed in this note are those of the author as of the note's date of publication and are subject to change without notice. Companies referenced in this note or their employees or affiliates may be customers of Cestrian Capital Research, Inc. Cestrian Capital Research, Inc. values both its independence and transparency and does not believe that this presents a material potential conflict of interest or impacts the content of its research or publications.

HubSpot (HUBS) is a marketing software company. So what, you may very well ask. Well, the company was an early adopter of the now-standard 'inbound marketing' process. This is marketing to suit the zeitgeist. Rather than deluge potential customers with emails, banners, pop-ups etc as was the case in the early days of the Internet, the inbound marketing method uses free content to attract the eye of potential clients, the goal being to sign that potential client up as a blog user, a follower on Twitter or other social media, then a trialist to a subscription service and then, ultimately, a paying client. It may therefore not surprise you to hear that we use HubSpot products here at Cestrian Capital Research. In addition to managing your content production and distribution per the above method, HUBS integrates basic CRM functions too. It's not a Salesforce alternative but it makes a lot of sense in the new world - where marketing is sales and sales is, er, something that happened in the 1990s.

Inbound marketing has become a norm because in addition to customers preferring it - less spam, less being hassled on the phone by a sales executive staring a quarterly miss in the eye - it's cheaper. First, you don't have to pay sales executives' base pay. Second, computers don't require commission checks or expense accounts. And thirdly, computers don't have erratic notions of what counts as client entertainment, so they are an inherently less risky form of corporate servant than your average software sales executive. We point to a friend of ours who, when once hiring a top-rated software sales exec was heard to say, "if we hire him, the revenue will go up. But we will have to manage the trail of collateral damage that will build up behind him as he goes".

In the world that HUBS helped to create, marketing-qualified leads can be as valuable as sales-qualified leads. And they are a whole lot cheaper to generate meaning, if you use HUBS software correctly, your gross margins should go up. In addition, there's nothing more Covid-compliant than a way of selling stuff that doesn't require leaving the office, still less a Zoom (ZM) call. So - a software company for the moment.

The fundamentals are good, although not stellar.

Let's take a look at how the numbers stack up.

Revenue growth has been in the 25-30% range for the last year or so, although note the material slowdown in Q2, just a 2% increase on Q1.

Gross margin is very good, consistently 80% or better.

EBITDA margins are OK, nothing to write home about, 10-12% on a TTM basis in recent quarters.

Capex is material although working capital is well managed over the course of a full year (some outflows in the second quarter of the last two years, but over a full year, the company generates cash from working capital). The capex impact means unlevered pre-tax free cashflow margins are OK, not better.

Balance sheet is clean with no need to raise equity or debt to fund operations.

Deferred revenue - prepaid contracts - are a little disappointing, representing just under one third of TTM recognized revenue. That means that every year, for the company to grow at say 25% p.a. (= 125% of last year's revenue), the sales team - marketing team surely? - has to go find 100% of last year's revenue. If you compare that with a company like Dynatrace (DT) which has most of next year's revenue in the bag already come January 1 - see our note on the topic here - it tells you that working in sales - sorry, marketing - at HUBS would be a fairly tough place to be, particularly if the environment turns difficult for any reason.

So - that's a good business if not quite a great business. (Among cloud stocks, CrowdStrike (OTC:CRWD) is a great business - check their story out here). Q3 earnings is approaching and due to that relatively low degree of deferred revenue, we think this can in theory be a risky name to hold head into earnings. However, historically the company is a case study in how to set and just-about-beat expectations on earnings day.

Smooth as it comes on the revenue line. Let's assume that, contrary to the lack of prepaid revenue, that quiet beat pattern continues.

Let's now see what the stock chart tells us about opening a position ahead of earnings.

As you'll see us say a lot around these parts, there are far better technical analysts in this world than us. We make no claim to genius or insight when faced with a stock chart. We mainly just like to draw lines and squiggles and then make like that supported our investment thesis or the lack thereof.

As far as HUBS goes, our untrained eye tells us that there has been a fat-pitch upward trading channel for some years, and that the stock has currently broken to the upside above that channel.

It could be that HUBS and its cloud brethren can continue the march upwards now that the stock has broken out of that channel - but we think likely the stock comes back down within it at some point. This trading channel approach has worked well for us in cloud names within our Seeking Alpha subscription service and we think it could play well with HUBS in the future too. For now we consider the stock extended and too pricey to open a new position ahead of Q3. Neutral for the time being.

Cestrian Capital Research, Inc - 16 October 2020.

