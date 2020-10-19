We recommend taking the opportunity to invest in AT&T for the long run at this time.

The company has an unparalleled portfolio of assets. It's debt, especially after rolling it over, is more than manageable.

AT&T needs to be less desperate selling its businesses - especially DirecTV. It's FCF remains strong.

AT&T (NYSE: T) has continued to suffer with its market capitalization dropping to less than $200 billion. The company's dividend has grown to more than 7.5% as its share price has dropped towards $27 / share. The company is now 5% away from its mid-March 52-week low. Investors have continued to distrust the company and avoided major investments.

As AT&T has sought to raise capital and improve its financial picture in the eyes of investors, the company has become increasingly desperate. Rumors are swirling that the company is considering selling DirecTV for less than $20 billion. That's significantly below what was paid, and it'd only be respectable if it came with a massive debt spin-off.

All in all, AT&T is showing increasing signs of being increasingly desperate. They need to stop and focus on the long-term cash flow positions of its business.

AT&T 2020 Targets

AT&T is continuing to focus on its long-term targets, as it should continue doing so, rather than looking for a short-term market win.

AT&T 2020 Targets - AT&T Investor Presentation

AT&T is focused on nationwide 5G and expanding its spectrum through FirstNet. The company's FirstNet initiative allows it to build a new network for first responders and gives it additional spectrum for its customers. The company's expanded Fiber initiatives provide gigabit to millions of households, including mine, making it their internet provider of choice.

The company's Time Warner division integrates with HBO Max and AT&T TV to provide entertainment on these same fiber line. Across all platforms, the company is focused on increased customer agent. The company remains transparent to customers and is focused on expanding its businesses. It has a 36-year record of increasing dividends it plans to continue.

Financially, as we'll discuss later, the company is focused on core assets and reviewing its portfolio.

AT&T Financial Performance

Warren Buffett originated the thought process of investing based on financial performance, looking at the long-term financial opportunity of a company. Something worth paying close attention to is AT&T's unparalleled financial strength.

AT&T Financial Strength - AT&T Investor Presentation

AT&T has suffered from COVID-19, that's undeniable. Whether that justifies a more than 30% decline in the company's share price is subjective. The company has watched its quarterly revenue drop from $45 billion a year ago to $41 billion in the most recent quarter. At the same time, the company's adjusted EPS dropped by $0.06 or nearly 7%.

The company has continued to have significant cash flow from operations with $14.3 billion in 2Q 2019 with $5.5 billion in capital expenditures and $8.8 billion in FCF. In the most recent quarter the company had $12.1 billion in CFFO, or a just over 15% decline. The company spent $4.5 billion in capital expenditures and saw FCF drop to $7.6 billion.

The company had an incredibly low dividend payout ratio of 49% and COVID-19 revenue impacts of $2.8 billion. The company has continued to lower near-term debt towers and refinanced debt at historically low rates. From a mobility standpoint, the company has seen its performance remain constant. Its business wireline group has also remained steady.

However, its Time Warner group and entertainment groups have suffered. That's due to DirecTV continuing to suffer, the group AT&T wants to spin off, along with the closure of movie theaters across the country. However, the HBO Max so far has been well above what AT&T has expected. As COVID-19 begins to be solved in the coming year, the company stands to perform well.

AT&T Capital Allocation and Liquidity

AT&T has continued to focus on proper capital allocation and maintaining sufficient liquidity. Despite the company's manageable debt load, it has taken massive strides to improve its positioning.

AT&T FCF and Debt - AT&T Investor Presentation

AT&T has solid 2Q 2020 FCF of $7.6 billion or $11.5 billion YTD. The company's annualized FCF is roughly $23 billion. The company is expecting its 2020 dividend payout ratio in the 60s% and is targeting the low 60s%. That means the company is aiming for a $23-25 billion FCF range, a substantial decline from $30 billion FCF drop.

The company's gross capital investment is on track for $20 billion - a valuable range for the company. FirstNet remains well ahead of plan and the company expects 5G to reach and surpass nationwide coverage. The company issued ~$17 billion in long-term debt in 2Q 2020 at long-term rates and its debt towers have been cut by $15 billion over the next 3 years.

Investors love the company's debt, its recent 18-year debt was issued at a mere 2.6% interest rate. The company has enough post dividend FCF to cover its debt due until YE 2022, which would save it just under $1 billion in annual interest. It'd move its net debt from $152 billion to $134 billion, with $17 billion of cash on hand.

The company's debt load, even with the massive towers due over the coming years, is more than manageable. While interest rates remain low, we'd like to see the company use its massive FCF to buyback shares and save on dividends. $18 billion in share buybacks would save it $1.4 billion annualized. Either way however, the company has a double-digit FCF yield.

AT&T Cash Flow Potential

Putting all of this together, AT&T has significant cash flow potential highlighting its value.

AT&T Cash Flow Potential - AT&T Investor Presentation

The above snapshot shows AT&T's 3-year plan prior to COVID-19. The significant delay from COVID-19 likely delayed the company's plans by 1-2 years, however, the exact duration remains to be seen. The company's original plans were to grow revenues each year and improve adjusted EBITDA margins 2% by 2022.

In addition, the company plans to grow adjusted EBITDA by $6 billion by 2022. The company plans to hit FCF to $31 billion in 2022 with a dividend payout ratio <50%. Adjusted EPS of $4.65 in 2022 would be a P/E ratio of less than 6 based on the company's current share price. We can assume worst case there'll be a 2-year delay.

At the same time, however, the company's valuation has dropped nearly 30%. Assuming in 2024, instead of 2022, the company would have $31 billon would FCF. Versus near $195 billion in market capitalization and an EV of just under $350 billion. That means an EV to FCF of less than 12. Given how expensive today's market is, it's a unique opportunity.

AT&T Risk

AT&T's largest risk is the chance of a major decline in their FCF. The company has seen its share price drop by 30% wiping out nearly $100 billion in market capitalization. That massive decline comes with a 1-2 year delay in the company's business due to COVID-19. However, there is always the chance of a much longer term decline due to COVID-19.

Conclusion

AT&T has an impressive portfolio of assets. The company has suffered significantly due to COVID-19, with its share price dropping 30%. At its current share price, it's approaching 52-week lows. The company has seen its FCF drop, however, overall its remaining quite strong. The company's debt and payout ratios remain manageable.

We recommend investing in AT&T for the long run. The company anticipates a long-term FCF rate of <50% and is continuing to retire acquisition debt. It's temporarily halted its share repurchases, however, we recommend that the company restarts these share repurchases to generate long-term rewards for shareholders.

