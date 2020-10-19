REIT Earnings Preview: Who Paid The Rent?

While many commercial property sectors have struggled, several "essential" property sectors have thrived throughout the pandemic. We discuss the trends that we're watching this earnings season in each of the real estate property sectors.

Real Estate Earnings Preview

Who paid the rent? Real estate earnings season kicks off this week with more than 175 equity REITs and dozens of housing industry companies reporting earnings over the next five weeks. As with last quarter, earnings season will provide pivotal information on rent collection and future dividend plans in what will surely be another newsworthy and potentially volatile several weeks.

(Hoya Capital Real Estate, Co-Produced with Brad Thomas)

Rent collection - a metric that was rarely reported by REITs in the pre-COVID-19 era - has become the most critical statistic tracked by analysts and investors due to its direct impact on Net Operating Income ("NOI") metrics and, by extension, on dividend-paying capacity. After some concern early on in the pandemic, collection rates should return back to "normal" levels in Q3 for the "essential" property sectors with potential for an extra "boost" to NOI metrics from the collection of deferred rents. Retail REITs, which struggled to collect rents during the lockdown months, have shown steady improvement. We break down rent collection across the major property sector below.

It's tough to pay dividends if you're not collecting the rents. After the REIT sector was slammed by a wave of 61 dividend cuts in March through June, since the beginning of July, we've seen far more dividend increases than dividend cuts in the REIT sector. In the third quarter, just four REITs have reduced or suspended dividends: prison REIT GEO Group (GEO), as well as office REITs Empire State Realty Trust (ESRT), Vornado Realty Trust (VNO.PK), and Mack-Cali Realty Corp. (CLI). We expect many of these REITs - particularly those in "essential" sectors - that may have been overly conservative in their proactive cuts to resume or restore distributions over the next quarter.

Speaking to the "winners and losers" effect emerging in the real estate sector, nearly three dozen equity REITs have raised their dividend in 2020. Among property sectors, industrial REITs lead the way with 6 increases, followed by Apartment and Net Lease REITs with 5 each. Data Center REITs, meanwhile, have seen the highest percentage of increase, with 4 out of 5 boosting dividends this year. We've now tracked 31 equity REITs in our universe of 170 REITs to raise their dividend compared to 65 equity REITs that have reduced or suspended their dividend. 74 REITs have maintained payouts at prior levels.

REITs enter third-quarter earnings season as the third-worst performing out of 11 GICS equity sectors, but improving rent collection and positive dividend commentary could be a positive catalyst to drive a recovery. For the year, the broad-based Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ) is lower by 17.2%, compared with the 7.9% gain on the SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (SPY). Just four of the eighteen REIT property sectors are in positive territory for the year, while six property sectors are lower by more than 30% with a significant (and widening) gap between the essential and non-essential property sectors. We discuss the trends that we're watching in each of the real estate property sectors below.

What to Watch For In Retail Sectors

Malls: (Click Links for Full Sector Report) Entering 2020 on already unstable footing following a tsunami of store closings over the past half-decade, mall REITs have been punished by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Rent collection averaged less than 50% in the second quarter, but interim updates from Pennsylvania REIT (PEI), Washington Prime Group (WPG) and Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (SKT) were mildly encouraging and Q3 collection should average around 80%. Outside of Simon Property Group (SPG) and Macerich (MAC), the sector remains in a fight for survival, and the forthcoming post-pandemic "suburban revival" offers a glimmer of hope for deep-value investors.

Shopping Centers: Unlike malls, the majority of shopping centers remained operational as "essential businesses" even amid the peak of the lockdowns. Shopping center REITs reported rent collection averaging around 70% in Q2, which should improve to around 90% or higher in Q3. Importantly, shopping center REITs were able to negotiate non-monetary concessions in exchange for rent deferrals, including waiving co-tenancy clauses, lifting use restrictions, extending lease terms, and/or requiring enhanced sales reporting. We believe these valuable non-monetary concessions have been overlooked by investors, and we'll be looking for commentary on rent collection and dividend plans.

Net Lease: Lackluster rent collection in the second quarter led to record declines in operating metrics and forced four of the fifteen net lease REITs to reduce or eliminate their dividend. Even more so than shopping centers, rent collection has improved sequentially significantly from a low of 65% in April to 95% by September, as the vast majority of tenants have now reopened, prompting five net lease REITs to boost dividends. However, "experience-oriented" tenants, including movie theaters and gyms, remain significant soft spots. These REITs have continued to display a wide variance in rent collection success, so we'll be watching closely for signs of consistency.

What To Watch For In Other COVID-19-Sensitive Sectors

Hotels: Following a record year for the industry in 2019, hotels REITs reported occupancy rates below 20% in Q2, but interim updates point to a rebound in occupancy levels to closer to 40% in Q3, with suburban-focused and leisure-oriented properties outperforming urban hotels that cater more to businesses and group bookings. TSA Checkpoint data, which correlates closely with hotel occupancy, shows that airline travel has continued to grind higher in recent weeks despite the seasonal acceleration in COVID-19 cases. A true "second wave" of lockdowns could be the death knell for several highly levered hotel REITs, and we're looking for indications of immediate distress.

Healthcare: Healthcare REITs have shown signs of life over the past quarter on stabilizing fundamentals and on hopes of a potential vaccine. For senior housing REITs, in particular, the pandemic has put a significant dent in near-term demand and has driven significantly higher expenses. We're looking for confirmation that the positive interim updates over the last two months continued into the end of Q3 for senior housing. Bigger picture, we're looking for commentary from the "Big 3" - Ventas (VTR), Healthpeak (PEAK), and Welltower (WELL) - on whether recent indications of a larger strategic shift into life sciences and medical office properties will continue.

Student Housing: It clearly could have been worse for American Campus Communities (ACC), which last month announced that its portfolio is 90.3% leased for the 2020-2021 academic year, a rate far above the potentially catastrophic figures some investors feared given the lingering school shutdowns. CDC data indicates that COVID-19 is roughly five times less deadly for school-aged individuals than seasonal influenza, so naturally, students at flagship universities in "college towns" have shown a desire to live on-or-near campus regardless of whether classes are held physically in-session or completed remotely. Leasing trends for the Spring semester will be a major focus.

Office: Despite reporting near-perfect rent collection throughout the pandemic, office REITs continue to be under pressure as the “work from home” paradigm threatens the long-term outlook. Survey data and commentary from corporations indicate that the WFH paradigm is here to stay long after the pandemic subsides. Technology like Zoom (ZM) has accelerated the pre-existing trends of increased workplace efficiency. Nuance is required, however, as suburban and Sunbelt office assets are likely to see robust demand over the next decade, mimicking similar trends as those seen after the 9/11 terrorist attacks amid a broader "suburban revival."

Casinos: Despite the pain felt across the travel and leisure industry, rent collection has been spotless since the start of the pandemic and dividends have been essentially untouched. Critically, casino REITs operate under a long-term, triple-net lease structure, leaving most of the financial and operational risk to their tenants. However, these long-term leases are only as safe as the tenants' ability to pay, some of which have been stretched to the brink. While casino REITs may not be the gamble that may appear on the surface, we're monitoring rent-paying capacity from Penn National Gaming (PENN) and Caesars Entertainment Corp. (CZR), and MGM Resorts (MGM).

Billboards: Advertising is typically the first line item that gets cut during an economic downturn, and the "stay-at-home" age has hit the Out-of-Home (OOH) advertising industry especially hard, including billboard REITs Lamar Advertising Company (LAMR) and Outfront Media (OUT). Marketing firm WARC estimates that total US ad spending across all media could be down 8% in 2020, but OOH is expected to record a brutal 46% decline in spending. We're expecting another rough quarter, but are interested to hear updates on potentially evolving plans for digital conversion upgrades, which we saw as one of the compelling long-term catalysts for the sector.

Prisons:The "darkest corner" of the REIT sector, prison REITs have been slammed as pandemic-related operational struggles have clashed with ever-intensifying political headwinds. CoreCivic (CXW) announced it is abandoning the REIT structure at the end of the year, and GEO Group (GEO) likely isn't far behind, and we're focused-in on updates in corporate structure and strategy. While intrinsic value exists in the 125 prisons and nearly 200,000 prisons beds that are generally in short supply in states, these companies will likely face continued difficulty operating as public entities. We're interested to hear comments on the election and the expected impacts on the sector.

What To Watch For in Residential Sectors

Homebuilders: The antihero of the prior financial crisis, homebuilders have seemingly been on a vendetta over the last six months, asserting themselves as the unexpected leader of the early post-pandemic recovery. The housing industry has roared back to life in recent months as New Home Sales, Pending Home Sales, and Existing Home Sales each climbed to the highest sales rates in over a decade as a confluence of near-term factors and long-term tailwinds converged over the last five months that have generated a highly favorable environment for the housing industry. Net order growth, selling prices, and operating margins will be our focus this quarter.

Manufactured Housing: Driven by the macroeconomic tailwinds associated with the affordable housing shortage and favorable demographics, MH REITs have been the best-performing real estate sector of the past decade. Amid this housing shortage, MH REITs have begun investing in a new asset class - boat marina - and we're interested to hear thoughts from Sun Communities (SUI) on its recent acquisition. The headwinds from Q2 - the shutdown of RV parks and the slowdown in RV and MH sales in late-Spring - have suddenly become tailwinds amid a broader revival across the housing industry. We expect near-perfect rent collection but hope to see guidance resumed.

Apartments: While much has been written over the past four months about the potentially devastating effects from the expiration of stimulus measures, so far the dire forecasts have not come to fruition. The NMHC's Rent Payment Tracker found 86.8% of apartment households paid their rent by October 13, which was a modest 2.4% below the pre-pandemic rate last October. However, apartment REITs in "shutdown cities" - NYC, L.A., Chicago, and San Francisco - have seen residents flee to more business-friendly Sunbelt metros, and market rents have dipped considerably. We're watching for updates on rent collection, rental growth trends, and commentary on this "Urban Exodus".

Single-Family Rentals: The suburbs are back. Amid the coronavirus pandemic, residential REITs - particularly the traditionally countercyclical single-family rentals - have proven to be a source of relative shelter for investors. Fueled by the maturing millennial generation, the 2020s were already poised to be a decade of "suburban revival", and behavioral changes in the post-coronavirus have been an added spark. Rent growth was far stronger than their apartment peers, with blended rent growth rising 3.2% year over year in Q2, while occupancy climbed to record-highs and turnover dipped to new lows. We're again focused on leasing trends and rent collection.

Timber: Caught off-guard by the velocity of the rebound in lumber demand from single-family homebuilding and remodeling activity, timber REITs have struggled to meet customer demand. Lumber prices (LB1:COM) soared to record highs by late summer from the combination of insatiable demand and reduced supply resulting from pandemic-related production shutdowns and forest fires raging in the Pacific Northwest. Production has ramped up in recent months, which should bode well for 3Q earnings as the sector "catches up" with the rest of the high-flying housing sector. We believe that Weyerhaeuser (WY) will be one of the first REITs to resume its recently suspended dividend.

Self-Storage: Storage demand is driven by "change", and there's been no shortage of that throughout the pandemic. A little "change" may have been exactly what the doctor ordered for the self-storage REIT sector, which has proven to be an unexpected leader this year following a half-decade of lukewarm performance. Interim updates from CubeSmart (CUBE), ExtraSpace (EXR), and Life Storage (LSI) were encouraging, as the recent uptick in occupancy rates appears to be more than just deferred move-outs. In addition to move-in/move-out trends, we're interested to hear commentary on supply growth expectations, which is poised to finally cool considerably.

What To Watch For In Technology and Industrial Sectors

Cell Towers: Throughout the coronavirus pandemic, the high-flying cell tower sector has thrived. Apple's (AAPL) upcoming iPhone 12 launch represents the true "arrival" of 5G, the much-anticipated next-generation mobile network that promises to usher in a new era of technological innovation. The three major U.S. carriers - AT&T (T), Verizon (VZ), and T-Mobile (TMUS) - now boast "nationwide" 5G networks, built primarily by upgrading equipment on existing macro towers. We'll be listening for commentary on the pace of the 5G rollout and updates on that status of Dish Network's (DISH) launch from American Tower Corp. (AMT), Crown Castle International (CCI), and SBA Communications Corp. (SBAC).

Data Center: The pandemic appears to have accelerated enterprise investment in cloud computing technologies, as spending on the "virtual office" may replace spending on physical office space. Leasing activity - the most closely watched earnings metric - surged in the second quarter to the highest level on record as the sector continues to ride substantial secular tailwinds. Risks remain, as a growing share of activity is coming from a smaller handful of giant tenants - Amazon (AMZN), Microsoft (MSFT), and Google (GOOG). We'll again be watching leasing activity and pricing metrics.

Industrial: Fueled by the "stay-at-home" economy, the coronavirus pandemic has significantly accelerated the adoption and penetration rate of e-commerce. As Prologis (PLD) notes, retailers will continue to divert more of their capital away from brick-and-mortar locations and into distribution supply chains. Rent collection was a mild concern very early in the pandemic, but we expect near-perfect collection rates across the sector in Q3. Recent earnings reports confirmed that fundamentals are essentially back in line with pre-pandemic expectations. We remain focused on leasing spreads and commentary on the development pipeline, as well as on supply/demand conditions.

Key Takeaways: Previewing REIT Earnings Season

Real estate earnings season kicks off this week with more than 200 REITs and housing industry companies reporting earnings over the next month. Below, we compiled the notable earnings that we’re watching across the residential and commercial real estate sectors. We will provide real-time commentary throughout earnings season and track rent collection and dividend cuts and resumptions in our REIT Earnings Headquarters tool on iREIT on Alpha, which we will summarize each week in our Real Estate Weekly Outlook.

If you enjoyed this report, be sure to "Follow" our page to stay up to date on the latest developments in the housing and commercial real estate sectors. For an in-depth analysis of all real estate sectors, be sure to check out all of our quarterly reports: Apartments, Homebuilders, Manufactured Housing, Student Housing, Single-Family Rentals, Cell Towers, Casinos, Industrial, Data Center, Malls, Healthcare, Net Lease, Shopping Centers, Hotels, Billboards, Office, Storage, Timber, Prisons, Real Estate Crowdfunding, High-Yield ETFs & CEFs, REIT Preferreds.

Disclosure: Hoya Capital Real Estate advises an Exchange-Traded Fund listed on the NYSE. In addition to any long positions listed below, Hoya Capital is long all components in the Hoya Capital Housing 100 Index. Index definitions and a complete list of holdings are available on our website.

Subscribe to iREIT on Alpha For the Full Analysis Hoya Capital is excited to announce that we’ve teamed up with iREIT to cultivate the premier institutional-quality real estate research service on Seeking Alpha! This idea was discussed in more depth with iREIT on Alpha members. Exclusive articles contain 2-3x more research content including access to iREIT on Alpha's REIT Ratings and live trackers. Sign-up for the 2-week free trial today! iREIT on Alpha is your one-stop source for unmatched Equity and Mortgage REIT coverage, Dividend ETF Analysis, High-Yield REIT Preferred Stocks & Bonds, real estate macroeconomic research, REIT and property-level analytics, and real-time market commentary.





Disclosure: I am/we are long HOMZ, AMT, ARE, AVB, BXMT, DRE, DLR, EFG, EQIX, FB, FR, MAR, MGP, NLY, NHI, NNN, PLD, REG, ROIC, SBRA, SPG, SRC, STOR, STWD, PSA, EXR, AMH, CUBE, ELS, MAA, UDR, SUI, CPT, NVR, EQR, INVH, ESS, PEAK, LEN, DHI, HST, AIV, MDC, ACC, PHM, TPH, MTH, WELL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Hoya Capital Real Estate ("Hoya Capital") is an SEC-registered investment advisory firm that provides investment management services to ETFs, individuals, and institutions, focusing on portfolio and index management of publicly traded securities in the residential and commercial real estate industries. A complete discussion of important disclosures is available on our website (www.HoyaCapital.com) and on Hoya Capital's Seeking Alpha Profile Page.



It is not possible to invest directly in an index. Index performance cited in this commentary does not reflect the performance of any fund or other account managed or serviced by Hoya Capital Real Estate. Nothing on this site nor any published commentary by Hoya Capital is intended to be investment, tax, or legal advice or an offer to buy or sell securities. Information presented is believed to be factual and up-to-date, but we do not guarantee its accuracy and should not be considered a complete discussion of all factors and risks. Data quoted represents past performance, which is no guarantee of future results. Investing involves risk. Loss of principal is possible. Investments in companies involved in the real estate and housing industries involve unique risks, as do investments in ETFs, mutual funds, and other securities. Please consult with your investment, tax, or legal adviser regarding your individual circumstances before investing. Hoya Capital, its affiliate, and/or its clients and/or its employees may hold positions in securities or funds discussed on this website and our published commentary. A complete list of holdings is available and updated at www.HoyaCapital.com.