After Aurinia posted extremely impressive Phase 3 results in December 2019 for its lead product candidate voclosporin in the treatment of Lupus Nephritis ("LN") p < 0.001, shares of the company have traded down from their 52-week high earlier this year, and mostly sideways since the COVID-19 surge as the next set of major catalysts were several quarters away. With the stock still off nearly 30% from its 52-week high, and major catalysts such as FDA approval of voclosporin rapidly approaching, now is a good time to revisit the opportunity. Several smart money healthcare funds own the stock, and with a $2 billion market cap, there is clear market validation that AUPH is the real deal. Importantly, voclosporin peak revenue estimates are in the $1.5 billion to $2.0 billion-plus range, with analysts conservatively modeling treatment in only 10%-20% of the total U.S. LN population. These estimates suggest that AUPH shares have 3-5x upside from current levels simply using a 4-5x multiple on peak sales estimates. However, with better-than-expected market penetration should long-term efficacy duration be demonstrated, additional clinical trials read out positively and expand voclosporin's label, and the company enter into non-U.S. commercial partnerships, there could be significant upside beyond current expectations. With the shares trading at a discount to pre-COVID-19 levels, very strong clinical data that unequivocally demonstrates the value of voclosporin, and the next chapter in the story about to begin, AUPH shares have been de-risked and represent a buying opportunity.

Lupus Nephritis (LN), a debilitating and often deadly progression of SLE. LN is an inflammation of the kidneys caused by progression of an autoimmune disorder called, Systemic Lupus Erythematosus ("SLE"). According to the Lupus Foundation of America, approximately 1.5 million Americans (mostly women) and about 5 million people worldwide have a form of lupus. Aurinia estimates that 445,000 people in the U.S. suffer from SLE. The disease can damage a range of tissues and organ systems, particularly the kidneys to become LN. LN affects up to half of SLE patients, and is a chronic, complex and often disabling disorder, which can lead to end-stage renal disease (ESRD), dialysis, renal transplant, and death. Major symptoms of LN can include foamy urine, edema usually in the legs, feet, or ankles, and high blood pressure. Kidney problems often start at the same time or shortly after lupus symptoms appear, such as joint pain or swelling, muscle pain, rash, and fever with no known cause.

There are no treatments approved for LN, and the current standard of care is high dose corticosteroid treatment plus an immunosuppressive agent such as cyclophosphamide (Cytoxan, Neosar) or mycophenolate (CellCept). These treatment regimens only result in short-term complete renal response rates of 10-40% at 12 months, and long-term treatment does not show further improvement. Approximately 10% to 30% of LN patients will progress to ESRD, therefore achieving remission rapidly is key for the best outcomes when treating LN patients.

Strong Phase 3 results indicate high likelihood of Voclosporin approval in early 2021. Voclosporin is a novel and potentially best-in-class calcineurin inhibitor ("CNI") for the treatment of LN. Results of the Phase III AURORA trial demonstrated superiority over standard-of-care for the treatment of LN. In this 357-patient trial, voclosporin dosed in combination with standard-of-care treatment, mycophenolate mofetil (CellCept) plus low-dose steroids achieved statistically superior renal response rates of 40.8% vs. 22.5% when compared to standard of care alone (p < 0.001). Specifically, patients that received voclosporin were 2.65 times more likely to meet the criteria for remission rates, compared to patients that the standard-of-care comparator. Early clinical response is key to maintaining kidney health long-term, which the data demonstrated for voclosporin. Importantly, safety of voclosporin also looked excellent, with a similar adverse event profile when compared to standard-of-care, and fewer deaths in the voclosporin arm. The FDA awarded voclosporin Fast Track designation, and established a PDUFA date for potential market approval of January 22, 2021.

Given the strength of the Phase 3 clinical data and the significant unmet medical need, we expect voclosporin to be approved in January, with an immediate launch as Aurinia has already assembled and is readying its commercial organization. Voclosporin represents a significant improvement, and has advantages over currently used CNI agents (used off-label in LN), such as 1) increased potency, 2) decreased risk of developing diabetes 3) no drug monitoring required, 4) is dosed twice daily, and 5) may enable physicians to eliminate the use of steroids in some patients. Given these advantages and the clear efficacy/safety benefit demonstrated in Aurinia's clinical trials, we anticipate a label use in both newly diagnosed LN patients, as well as for patients experiencing LN flares. This should result in broad and rapid uptake of the drug in induction therapy, and penetration into the maintenance market will accelerate upon the read out of the AURORA2 two-year safety study, which is expected at the end of 2021. The AURORA2 study is expected to broaden the duration of use of voclosporin beyond 18-24 months.

Multibillion-dollar potential in LN alone. Using an estimated 445,000 SLE patients in the U.S., 50% progressing to LN and 60% remaining on standard-of-care therapy until physicians gain more experience with voclosporin and its durability of effect, that leaves about 89,000 patients in the target market for voclosporin. Assuming pricing of $5,000 per month per patient ($60,000 per year), this yields a total addressable market of $5.3 billion for the treatment of LN in the U.S alone. While the market is likely to be multi-billion dollars in the U.S. alone, like many analysts modeling voclosporin, we are assuming about 30% penetration of the TAM given the short duration of use at least initially, and to be conservative on penetration. This still results in estimated annual sales of between $1.5 to $2.0 billion in the U.S. LN treatment market alone.

Future potential competitors unlikely to marginalize the voclosporin opportunity. For severe lupus nephritis, physicians prescribe therapeutics off-label intended to slow or stop the immune system from attacking healthy cells. These include steroids such as prednisone, immunosuppressant drugs such as cyclosporine, tacrolimus, cyclophosphamide, azathioprine, mycophenolate (CellCept), and the antineoplastic agent rituximab. While there are currently no FDA-approved treatments for LN, there are two products approved for other indications being tested for LN treatment. These include Benlysta (GSK) and Gazyva (Roche). Based on the data published to date on Benlysta and Gazyva, these products are unlikely to have much of an impact on voclosporin's addressable market given these agents' magnitude of activity, and 3) onset of effect, and less convenient dosing (sub-cutaneous injection vs. Volco's oral formulation).

Glaxo's Benlysta Phase 3 results in the BLISS-LN trial demonstrated an 11% improvement in primary efficacy renal response compared to standard of care at 2 years. While not a complete analysis to compare against other trials, voclosporin looks superior with a 41% improvement in renal response compared to standard of care as early as 24 weeks. Additionally, a more stringent definition of a renal response rate defined as urine protein creatinine ratio of <0.05 was used in the voclosporin trial versus the <0.07 used in the Benlysta trial. Importantly, voclosporin is an oral formulation while Benlysta was dosed intravenously ("IV") in the BLISS-LN trial.

Roche's CD20 monoclonal antibody Gazyva demonstrated in the Phase 2 NOBILITY trial, a 40% complete response rate versus 18% in the control standard of care arm at week 76. A Phase 3 trial for Gazyva in LN began in mid-2020. If the efficacy and safety hold up in this study, the drug could be competitive with voclosporin, however this program is at least 2 years behind voclosporin's launch. Also, like Benlysta for LN therapy, Gazyva is dosed IV, while volcosporin is oral, a key competitive advantage.

Patent protection likely to be extended from 2027 through 2037 assuming FDA-approved label specifies voclosporin's novel dosing regimen. Aurinia owns patents covering voclosporin's composition of matter, methods of use, formulations, and synthesis of the compound, except in South Africa, Israel, and Canada, which are owned by Paladin Labs. Assuming appropriate patent-term extensions upon approval of voclosporin in major markets such as the U.S., Europe, and Japan, base case patent protection for the drug is anticipated to last through October 2027. The potential for an additional 6 months of pediatric exclusivity also exists. In May, 2019, Aurinia was granted U.S. Patent No. 10,286,036, which covers a method of modifying the dose of voclosporin in patients with LN based on patient-specific parameters. These parameters were derived from the specific dosing regimen (individualized flat-dosed pharmacodynamic treatment protocol) that was required and utilized to produce the clinical results in the company's Phase 2 and Phase 3 trials, which demonstrated better outcomes based on individualized patient dose titration. Assuming the FDA approves voclosporin with a label that specifies this novel dosing protocol for use in treating LN, patent protection of the product would be extended out to December 2037. The company also has similar applications that could extend its worldwide intellectual property estate for voclosporin in the treatment of LN. Aurinia also has separately issued patents for voclosporin ophthalmic solution for the treatment of dry eye disease, which expire between 2028 and 2031.

Experts are impressed with voclosporin's Phase 3 results. From key opinion leaders to the patient advocacy groups, the Phase 3 Aurora trial results received strong acclaim. Some of these opinions include the following:

"We know that achieving remission status in lupus kidney disease correlates with good long-term kidney survival and so the results of this study are very encouraging," said lead investigator Keisha L. Gibson, Associate Professor of Medicine and Pediatrics at the UNC Kidney Center.

"These data represent a potential game changer for patients suffering from this debilitating disease," commented Brad Rovin, MD, FASN, Chief, Division of Nephrology and Medical Director of the Clinical Trials Management Organization at the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center. "This confirmatory Phase 3 result represents a clinically meaningful leap forward in the treatment of lupus nephritis. Importantly, the data indicate no excess of adverse events in the voclosporin group compared to patients managed with standard of care alone."

"The treatment of lupus nephritis has been extremely challenging to date, and people with lupus are in need of innovative treatments for this serious disease. We're proud to have been part of this important achievement through our work educating people with lupus nephritis about the trial and the importance of clinical trial participation," said Stevan W. Gibson, President and Chief Executive Officer, Lupus Foundation of America. "Voclosporin is the first novel treatment that has demonstrated therapeutic efficacy for people living with lupus nephritis and today marks an important advance in the treatment of this potentially life-threatening disease."

Aurinia management has deep experience in the LN market, as well as a track record of successful M&A exits. AUPH is run by a management team with deep experience in the LN treatment market and corporate development. Most notably, Chief Scientific Officer, Neil Salomons, in his role as CSO at Aspreva Pharmaceuticals led the clinical development of CellCept in rare diseases and the successful landmark LN study called the Aspreva Lupus Management Study (ALMS). The ALMS study led to significant use of CellCept in the off-label treatment of LN, which is currently standard of care. Dr. Salmons understands the limits of CellCept and is key to Aurinia's effort to position voclosporin as the new and improved standard of care in this condition. Aspreva Pharmaceuticals was subsequentially acquired by Galenica for $915 million.

Voclosporin ophthalmic solution ("VOS") offers upside in the treatment of Dry Eye Syndrome. Voclosporin is also being investigated in dry eye syndrome (DES), using a nanoxmicellar formulation that enables four times the concentration of voclosporin (VOS) versus Restasis (0.05% cyclosporine), the market leader in DES treatment. The Phase IIa trial for VOS did not show superiority against Restasis on the primary endpoint (instillation discomfort at 1 minute), as both drugs demonstrated low drop discomfort scores. Importantly, VOS did achieve a significant improvement in the Schirmer Tear Test (an objective measure for tear production) compared to Restasis; 42.9% of patients vs. 18.4%, respectively (p=0.0055). Superiority for VOS was also shown in a number of other secondary endpoints (fluorescein corneal staining, VAS of eye dryness).

The AUDREY Phase 2/3 dose-ranging study (planned to enroll 480 patients with DES) will compare VOS administered twice daily compared to a placebo vehicle for 12 weeks, with the primary outcome being the Schirmer Tear Test at 4 weeks, the same as the secondary endpoint in the Phase 2a trial. The fluorescein corneal staining at multiple timepoints is a key secondary outcome measurement. Given the results of the Phase 2a trial, the AUDREY Phase 2/I3 trial is significantly de-risked.

Assuming a positive outcome from the AUDREY trial, Aurinia expects to meet with the FDA to determine next steps, such as designing a Phase 3 trial against either placebo or an active comparator. Given Aurinia's focus is in nephrology, a successful DES program creates optionality to out-license this asset to an ophthalmology-focused company. As such, analysts are not ascribing much value for this program, therefore, positive data and/or an attractive partnership deal could provide upside to AUPH.

The DES treatment market is large and has significant growth potential. Based on data from the National Health and Wellness Survey, an estimated 16 million Americans have been diagnosed with DES, and the market is anticipated to grow to $7.7 billion in 2026. Control of symptoms is considered inadequate with currently approved therapies, therefore, VOS has the potential to become a leading treatment for improving tear volume in DES patients, versus approved therapies, Restasis and Cequa.

Conclusion. Important catalysts and milestones for AUPH include data from the Audrey Phase 2/3 trial later this month, potential partnerships for voclosporin to treat LN outside the U.S., and a potential pharma partnership on VOS assuming Audrey results are favorable. Approval and commercial launch of voclosporin for the treatment of LN is anticipated in early 2021 making it a name to own for next year, and the Aurora 2 safety study in which long-term LN treatment results will be key is another major catalyst expected in the back half of 2021. With over $400M in cash, the stock off nearly 30% from its 52-week high, several upcoming catalysts, and a de-risked story, AUPH is a compelling Buy.

