PacWest does look undervalued below the mid-$20's, but lingering concerns about credit losses and operating leverage will likely last a little while longer.

Between reserves and capital, I expect PacWest to get through this downturn, but it could take a little longer than for other banks.

Absent a single large charge-off, credit quality isn't really that far out of line with historical experience, but there are growing signs of strain, particularly in the CRE book.

It’s early in the third quarter reporting cycle, but LA’s PacWest Bancorp (PACW) is not standing out in a good way. Weaker revenue on greater spread pressure is not a surprise, but credit quality remains a real concern, as PacWest has above-average exposure to sectors under greater strain from COVID-19.

When I last wrote about PacWest, in the days before COVID-19, I was concerned about the bank’s ability to profitably grow loans, and the risk that this would be/become a “value trap”. Since then, the dividend has been cut, credit quality looms as a larger threat, and the shares have declined about 50% - far worse than regional bank peers.

PacWest is a more challenging stock call now. On one hand, this is a very profitable bank with a fairly healthy capital situation. On the other hand, while I do think reserves are adequate, I am nevertheless concerned about the risk of increasing credit strain in the CRE portfolio, as well as a more prolonged hit to loan demand. With a fair value in the mid-$20’s, this name looks a lot more interesting now, but investors should be aware of the above-average risk that goes with that appreciation potential.

A Disappointing Quarter

In a quarter where most banks that have reported so far have beat expectations, PacWest went the other way. A modest top-line miss is of little concern to me, as many (if not most) banks are likely to once again report lower-than-expected net interest margins on influxes of deposits. I’m more concerned about the impact of weaker operating leverage and provision expense on earnings, as PacWest further boosted its reserves.

Revenue rose 1% yoy and declined 1% qoq as reported and was closer to flat on an adjusted basis (adjusting for security gains). Net interest income declined slightly on both a year-over-year and quarter-over-quarter basis, with net interest margin declining 56bp yoy and 30bp qoq to a still-attractive 3.9%. PacWest management gave investors a little extra insight into the impact of excess liquidity – in the September quarter, that excess liquidity had a 32bp negative impact on NIM. Non-interest income rose 14% yoy and declined 2% qoq as reported, with underlying growth (ex-gains on sales) of 1% and 6%, respectively.

As is typically the case for smaller banks, PacWest doesn’t really have the same near-term cost-reduction options that some of the larger super-regional/national banks, and that has a noticeable negative effect on operating leverage. Operating expenses rose 5% yoy and qoq this quarter. With that, adjusted pre-provision profits fell 5% yoy and 5% qoq. On a positive note, at 3.2% of loans, PacWest's profits are still uncommonly high (First Republic’s (FRC) PPOP/loan ratio is 1.6%, Washington Federal’s (WAFD) is 1.5%, and East West Bancorp’s (EWBC), which hasn’t reported yet, was 2.3% in the second quarter).

Tangible book value per share grew 3% yoy and 1% qoq, and the CET 1 ratio came in at just under 10.5%.

Loan Growth And Credit Quality Are Both Concerns To Monitor

PacWest’s 3% qoq decline in loans was weaker than the averages for both large banks (which the Fed defines as the 20 largest banks in the country) and small banks, and this continues a concern I’ve had about the bank’s organic loan production.

Lending was weaker pretty much across the board, with only construction lending showing growth (up about 2.5% qoq and 34% yoy). Growth in the residential construction book makes some sense given the strength in residential construction numbers, but growing the commercial construction loan book today is an interesting decision, as many banks are moving to the sidelines. PacWest is also stepping up in multifamily lending, while loans contracted about 1.5% qoq, they did grow 2.5% yoy as other banks pare back their exposures.

Loan yields remain healthy, though, with yields steady at 5.01% from the second to third quarter and new loans yielding 4.95%. New loan production remains soft, though, with a 5% qoq decline.

Looking at the credit quality, though, you can argue that PacWest’s higher-than-normal yields are coming at least in part from taking on greater underwriting risks. Charge-offs spiked, due mostly to a single loan, and the non-performing loan balance declined 26% qoq, but the 0.5% non-performing asset ratio is still relatively high, particularly with 1.44% of loans listed as “classified”.

PacWest added another $61M to reserves (up 16% qoq), bringing the reserve ratio (as measured by the allowance for credit losses) to 2.3%. That’s quite a bit higher than where most of the bank’s West Coast peers (East West, First Republic, Glacier (GCBI), Umpqua (UMPQ), Western Alliance (WAL), et al) are likely to be this quarter, and PacWest still has some meaningful credit exposure to the pandemic.

Including oil services, about 12.5% of the loan portfolio is at elevated risk, including a large hotel loan book (about 6% of loans) where about 25% of the loans are on modification, 24% are deemed “special mention” and 5% are classified. The retail book is about half the size of the hotel book and in better shape so far (16% on modification, <5% special mention or classified). The aviation book is small (less than half the size of the retail book), but over half of the book is special mention. In addition to all of this, another 8% or so of the loan book is in office CRE, and that book could come under greater strain if the pandemic recession lingers on.

The Outlook

In principle, I like PacWest’s business. The bank has a solid, low-cost commercial deposit base, and I like the bank’s multiple lending verticals including relationship-based commercial lending in SoCal, national lender finance, asset-based finance, and equipment finance, and specialty financial lending (venture capital and private equity lending). The bank is quite profitable (PPNR/loans, returns on tangible equity) and has been pretty good about returning capital to shareholders.

Unfortunately, credit quality is now looming as a real concern. PacWest has long had above-average non-performing loan ratios; it’s just the nature of the business and in the past the bank’s higher spreads have more than compensated. In a recessionary environment, though, that risk is greater and particularly so given the unique challenges of this recession.

I expect PacWest to withstand its credit losses, but the nature of the company’s loan book is such that I could see a somewhat slower path to normalization here, and a slower path to resuming the full potential of its capital returns (dividends and buybacks). Weak spreads won’t help, but I don’t see spread pressures getting too much worse here unless there’s a more substantial shift in the loan mix (which would drive lower loan yields). To me, the trajectory of earnings really seems to be more about credit losses/charge-offs, and a lot of that will depend on how long the pandemic lingers.

I’m looking for PacWest to post double-digit earnings growth as it recovers from 2020, with growth eventually tapering off to the mid-single-digits. Over the next 12 months, I expect a low double-digit (around 12%) ROTCE.

The Bottom Line

Between discounted core earnings and a ROTCE-driven P/TBV, I do believe PacWest is undervalued today, with a fair value in the mid-$20 and into the high-$20’s if and when investors get more confidence on the credit quality situation. As it typically takes five to nine quarters after the start of a recession to reach peak losses, I expect ongoing uncertainty to hang over these shares. That does not make them uninvestable, particularly with bank valuations in general near historic lows, but investors should understand the greater risk (or at least risk perception) that goes with the shares for the next several quarters.

