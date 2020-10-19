(Image source)

Much digital ink has been spilled over the years here on Seeking Alpha about the value proposition and yield of telecommunications giant AT&T (T). Indeed, some of that digital ink was from me, so I know all too well the years of frustration AT&T shareholders have endured with its perennial underperformance. This has led me to understand that AT&T is a very long way from a stock I want to own. Permit me to explain.

I think this chart is unbelievably telling. Not only is there a hideous move sharply lower, but there is a complete failure to achieve any sort of recovery. The broader market - and countless individual stocks - have neared or exceeded their pre-COVID-19 highs in the ~7 months since the initial decline. AT&T, on the other hand, is less than $3 from its panic low.

We can see that momentum has been virtually nonexistent, and every rally attempt - feeble as it may be - has been rebuffed by selling pressure.

The company’s peer group has exhibited similarly underwhelming performance for this year, underperforming since the March bottom by about 40%. Given this, we have a weak stock in one of the worst groups in the whole market; there’s simply nothing to like.

I know people don’t buy AT&T for its massive capital appreciation potential, but if you’re trying to build wealth for the long term, collecting $2 per share in dividends while watching your shares fall from $37 to $27 is highly counterproductive. There are plenty of other options for income investors that aren’t dead in the water, and I think you should unload AT&T despite its massive yield.

Literally no growth, and none coming

AT&T’s problem, quite simply, is that the tens of billions of dollars it has spent on acquisitions in the past several years just haven’t worked. I’ll admit I was overly optimistic about the Time Warner purchase, as I thought that company’s media properties would be the shot in the arm AT&T needed to get back on track. As we can see, it hasn’t been, and there’s no reason to believe that will change anytime soon.

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

Revenue has been in and around $170 billion annually for years, and estimates for this year and next year are for similar amounts. Given the amount of money AT&T has spent trying to buy growth in the past several years, with DirecTV and Time Warner being the big ones, this is tremendously disappointing.

Not only have these acquisitions not delivered growth, but they’ve saddled AT&T with tens of billions of dollars of additional debt as well. That lack of balance sheet flexibility means that AT&T is now stuck not only with $8+ billion in annual interest expense (let that sink in), but the company also will struggle to borrow more, meaning it cannot invest as effectively to try again for growth.

In other words, while AT&T is doing an admirable job of trying to deleverage to pay for its past mistakes, using cash to do so means that cash cannot be used for something else, namely, a higher dividend or growth opportunities. Given this, I believe AT&T will be suffering from its poor acquisitions for years to come. While lower interest expense will help boost earnings marginally, AT&T is simply trying to unwind damage; it is not making actual progress. There's a difference.

It isn’t like mediocre acquisitions are AT&T’s only problem, either. It is highly leveraged to a handful of slowly deteriorating businesses, which is why the company went outside of these businesses with its acquisitions in the first place. Even if you don’t believe me, AT&T’s acquisition strategy should tell you all you need to know about its legacy businesses.

(Source: Q2 10-Q)

Above is the company’s first-half revenue split out by type of revenue and business unit. We can see that ~80% of AT&T’s total revenue still comes from its legacy wireless, TV/entertainment, and business wireline groups. None of these can be considered high-growth and indeed, it has been some time since AT&T saw any sort of meaningful growth from these businesses. They are cash cows, so it isn’t like they are worthless, but at the same time, with streaming taking more and more share from traditional TV businesses, as well as continued weakness in advertising as a result of COVID-19, I simply don’t see any reason to be bullish.

In short, it looks to me like AT&T has tried - but failed - to diversify away from its legacy businesses with acquisitions that simply haven’t panned out as expected. As I mentioned, I was one that was caught up in the idea that AT&T may actually grow as a result of its acquisitions, but it hasn’t been the case, so I’m moving on to the countless other stocks with better prospects.

Fair enough, but the yield!

I can hear you screaming through the internet about AT&T’s humongous yield, and you’re right; it is humongous. In fact, it is nearing 8% at this point, which is a little difficult to believe.

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

We can see just how huge the yield is on a historical spectrum above, as AT&T’s low share price has produced a massive 7.6% yield. I’ll admit, that is quite tempting, particularly if you are close to or already in retirement. However, I think the fact that AT&T’s yield is so high despite the fact that we’ve had nearly a decade of ultra-low interest rates - a time when interest-bearing securities have generally been bid higher - is telling.

The yield is this high because the market is telling you something is wrong. If everything were on par with the company’s historical performances, the yield would be ~5%, not 7.6%. This is what happens when a dividend stock disappoints the market - the yield shoots higher. If literally all you want is a really high yield, I guess you can do worse. But if you’re interested in not watching your investing capital slowly melt away over time, I think you have to move on from AT&T. As I mentioned, your 7%+ yield probably isn’t much comfort if the value of your position is ~40% lower.

Bottom line

The bottom line on AT&T is that we have a dinosaur that operates in shrinking businesses that has tried to buy its way to growth, but it hasn’t worked.

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

These disappointing numbers show 2020 and 2021 won’t be any kind of improvement on recent years, and, in fact, may be worse. The valuation is fine at 8.5 times forward earnings, but it is that cheap because of all of the reasons I laid out above. It isn’t like AT&T is forgotten and is flying under the radar; this is one of the most covered stocks in the universe, and the consensus among the investing public is that you’re better off somewhere else. I don’t want to own a stock no one else is buying, and I don’t think you should, either.

AT&T’s growth will continue to disappoint, the share price will remain relatively low, and your investment capital could be much better used somewhere else. Quit wasting your time with AT&T.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.