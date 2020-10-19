Truist's balance sheet growth was weaker than expected, but fee-generating businesses are performing well and credit quality was a little better than expected.

With most banks limited in what they can do to generate spread-based growth, the bullish argument for Truist (TFC) over the next few years rests significantly on this bank’s ability to generate better fee-based income and operating synergies from the BB&T-SunTrust combination. Although third quarter results did show okay fee-based revenue, the operating synergy number left a little to be desired, and it looks like the bank may have to pay more upfront to drive longer-term benefits.

I’m still a believer in the long-term benefits of the deal that created Truist, but there is definitely a “show me” element to this story and third quarter results don’t really help. With a fair value in the mid-$40’s, Truist has broadly the same return potential I see from JPMorgan (JPM) and/or PNC Financial (PNC), and those are arguably cleaner stories. I still own these shares myself, but I won’t say they’re inarguably the best pick among the large banks today.

A Lackluster Third Quarter Without Some Of The Hoped-For Operating Leverage Upside

Truist did not have a bad quarter, and unlike Bank of America (BAC) and Wells Fargo (WFC) it did not miss on the pre-provision profit line, but it also didn’t keep pace with the high single-digit to low double-digit PPOP beats of JPMorgan (JPM), PNC (PNC), or U.S. Bancorp (USB). Overall revenue beat by around 2% and pre-provision profits basically came in line with expectations, while the core earnings beat was driven by lower provisioning.

Revenue rose about 2% yoy and fell about 1% on a core basis. Net interest income rose more than 5% yoy and fell more than 2% qoq, with net interest margin down 7bp yoy and 3bp qoq on a reported basis and down 51bp yoy and up 5bp qoq on a core basis. Unlike most banks so far, Truist’s balance sheet actually shrunk a bit, with average earning assets down about 3%.

While net interest income was slightly below expectation on weaker balance sheet growth, fee income (down 2% yoy and flat qoq) beat by about 5%. Despite a sizable miss in mortgage banking (up 50% yoy, down 18% qoq), insurance (up 6%/down 11%), investment banking (up 1%/down 11%), cards/payments (down 7%/up17%) and trust (down 4%/up 12%) helped make up the difference.

Truist was a bit underwhelming on the expense line, with core expenses up more than 3% yoy and up slightly on qoq basis, and the efficiency ratio came up inline to about 50bp short (different services had different estimates). This is disappointing only insofar as this was an area where bulls were expecting some potential upside leverage. Pre-provision profits fell modestly yoy on an adjusted basis and fell about 3% sequentially. Tangible book value per share rose 1% qoq, and the CET 1 ratio came in at about 10% (or 9.4% fully-phased).

Soft Loan Growth, But Credit Quality Stability

Truist did not impress in terms of loan growth this quarter, with end-of-period loans coming in about 3% below sell-side expectations. That’s going to make an already-challenging spread income growth situation just a little bit more difficult, though conservative underwriting may not be the worst decision a bank could make today.

Loans rose a little more than 1% yoy and declined 3.5% qoq on an average balance basis, with end-of-period balances declined 0.5% and 2.6%. While there were meaningful paydowns in the C&I loan portfolio and demand from dealer floorplan customers was softer, other categories like mortgage warehouse lending were solid and the 4% qoq decline actually wasn’t bad compared to other large banks – JPMorgan saw an 11% qoq decline in corporate lending and a 4% decline in middle-market lending, while PNC’s C&I lending was down about 6%. Mortgage lending was also soft (down 2.5% qoq), hurt by run-offs from refinancing.

Loan yields held up reasonably well, with core yields declining more than a point from the prior year but only about 7bp qoq.

It also looks as though BB&T has been using this time of upheaval to get a little more selective about its funding. Overall deposit balances increased only 0.4% qoq on an average basis, with non-interest-bearing deposits up 9%, but a meaningful decline in CDs (down 15%). Interest-bearing deposit costs fell 81bp yoy and 17bp qoq, with total deposit costs falling to an almost as-low-as-you-can-go 0.1%.

Credit looked stable-to-better to me. There was a $95M reserve build, but provision expense and the reserve build were both lower than expected. Non-performing loans increased modestly on a sequential basis (up 3%) and the non-performing loan ratio was basically stable. Including loan marks from the SunTrust deal, the reserve ratio is a healthy 2.76%, and reserves cover non-performing loans by over 4.5x. Absent some charges related to the SunTrust PCD book, charge-offs actually improved slightly.

Deferrals dropped considerably, moving from over 10% of loans to just over 2% (with a much larger skew to consumer – about 5%). Of those loans coming of deferrals, the overwhelming majority have either returned to performing status or paid off (98% of commercial and 94.5% of consumer). Truist has also modestly trimmed back its COVID-19 exposure, with 9.1% of the loan book now “COVID-19 exposed) versus 9.6% in the prior quarter. As was the case before, most of this is secured, most of this is investment-grade, and the diversification across industry groups (hotels, health care, energy, etc.) is good.

The Outlook

Management indicated that they’re not looking for more bank deals, and given that the integration of SunTrust is still in its fairly early days (about 35% complete on the cost side), that’s not unreasonable. Longer term, though, I don’t think Truist is done making whole bank deals. In the nearer term, I would expect more deals focused on fee-generating businesses; insurance would be an obvious area, but so too I think would payments/fintech.

As far as operating synergies go, although initial integration costs seem to be running a little higher, I still see some upside to total synergies over the next two to four years. Management also indicated that they have some options to pull some cost-cutting measures (like branch closures) forward in 2021.

All in all, while I would have liked to have seen some upside to my cost synergy estimates, how much can I complain about a set of results that almost exactly met my own expectations? Accordingly, I’m not really changing much in my model, and I’m still looking for long-term core earnings growth in the neighborhood of 5%.

The Bottom Line

As not much changes in my model, not much changes in my valuation. These shares have outperformed the bank sector (and the S&P) since my last update, and I still like Truist’s relatively better opportunity to generate PPOP growth over the next few years (from merger synergies and non-spread income). Still, with that outperformance, the relative valuation has shifted a bit. While I still like this company (and the medium-to-long-term story), I won’t say it’s an obviously or inarguably superior option to JPMorgan, PNC and so on, so I certainly encourage readers to do their own due diligence.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TFC, JPM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.