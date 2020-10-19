In the medium term, there should be an upside as death rate from COVID-19 is kept under control through continuous strengthening of medical science.

In recent months, health and related actions have become a top priority for individuals and governments around the world. Many now see a potential vaccine as the only quick route to normal life. This is the reason pharmaceutical and biotech stocks have been outperforming the market.

There is also a wide range of exchange-traded funds ("ETFs") that allow market participants to invest in the biopharmaceutical industry in a diversified way, one of these being the SPDR Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI). It merits a closer look as it has trended higher, not only when compared with the iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) but also with respect to the wider biotech industry.

Figure 1: XBI share price out-performance.

Data by YCharts

As the COVID-19 pandemic and infection of the President of the U.S. have shown, research and development is at the center of drug development. For investors, just developing a new prescription drug can cost over $1 billion.

While, Donald Trump has been widely criticized for his management of the epidemic, not only by his opponents but also by scientists, as a COVID-19 patient, he has nonetheless proved that COVID-19 is not a fatality and also the possibility with the help of advanced medical sciences to resort back to a normal life.

Now, many people still have vivid memories about the thousands of deaths at the beginning of the pandemic in March when health systems could not cope with the patient influx in hospitals. Many high-profile persons, including artists, scientists, and even one past presidential candidate, have also died as a result of being infected with COVID-19. Even Boris Johnson, the U.K. prime minister, had to spend weeks in hospital in the intensive care unit ("ICU").

In contrast, given his age, the very fact that the U.S. President was discharged from hospital much earlier indicates scientific progress and strengthening of medical services.

XBI's strengths

Looking further, the President has been treated by antibodies which are still at an experimental stage from Regeneron (NASDAQ:REGN), whose shares have shot up by 8% since October 2. Additionally, he was treated with Gilead Sciences' (NASDAQ:GILD) remdesivir which is used to treat hospitalized patients with COVID-19 following an emergency use authorization (EUA) by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Now, IBB includes both of these two big pharmaceutical names.

Still, it is XBI with lower exposure to big names as part of its holdings which is still outperforming. The reason is that it has some strong performers, one of which is Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU), a biotech which has developed drugs for the treatment of brain tumor.

Interestingly, the company will be acquired by Gilead Sciences in a transaction that values Immunomedics at about $21 billion.

Figure 2: XBI and IBB first ten holdings as of September 30, 2020.

Source: Seeking Alpha

As for Sorrento Therapeutics' (NASDAQ:SRNE) stock, it has shown some recent weakness with investors appearing to be somewhat disappointed with the COVID-19 pipeline. However, this is a $2.6 billion market cap stock, not a $100 million small biotech dependent only on one drug to survive financially.

Exploring further, Sorrento has entered into an exclusive license agreement with Personalized Stem Cells to develop a treatment for patients suffering from acute respiratory distress syndrome associated with COVID-19.

Also included in XBI's holdings are Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) and Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) which are involved in cancer diagnostics and ulcer treatment respectively. These two companies have seen their stock prices going up by 120% and 70%, respectively, during the last six months.

Addition of such high growth stocks to XBI's portfolio has resulted in the ETF being able to recover faster from the early September market slump.

At this point, it is important to shed light on one important metric used when valuing an ETF for investment purposes: the turnover.

The turnover is essentially a measure of the degree of replacement of holdings in XBI's underlying fund and provides an indication as to how hard the fund managers are working for the fees (expense ratio) which investors pay to them.

Hence, XBI has a higher turnover of 66%, and this should also imply a higher expense ratio, but this is not the case. In fact, the opposite is true, and it is IBB which has a higher expense ratio at 0.46%.

Figure 3: Comparing key metrics

Source: Seeking Alpha

This means that fund managers at State Street, XBI's issuer, are working harder for the fees being paid to them, and their ETF is enjoying better performance too.

One example of their hard work is OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) which was removed from the top 10 holdings from September 30 to October 14 after the company outperformed. I know the stock well as I covered it in May 2020. I was bullish at that time, and with the stock already having gone through a 100% upside, a wise action by a fund manager would be to take profit and reduce exposure.

This is exactly what XBI's fund managers have done.

Figure 4: XBI's to 15 holdings as at Oct 14, 2020.

Source: etfdb.com

Investors will also note that XBI has fewer holdings than IBB, but more importantly, only 14% assets constituted by its top ten holdings. Hence, it has lesser concentration risks than IBB.

Volatility and caution

Continuing on risk analysis, I now consider some specific risk scenarios in the current environment characterized by a high level of uncertainty.

In this respect, XBI also has exposure to Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) and some other names which have joined the race for a COVID-19 cure. Their stock prices have risen whenever a news headline has hinted that a move towards a potential vaccine has been made or is imminent.

Figure 5: Comparing the volatility

Data by YCharts

Hence, the SPDR ETF suffers from volatility.

XBI's beta of 1.18 means that it is more volatile than IBB's value of 0.97. This high beta partly reflects the fact that biopharmaceutical stocks have a higher risk/reward profile than the market average.

Therefore, short-term traders may want to exercise caution as prices tend to fluctuate.

On the other hand, for longer-term investors, the rewards have been generally exceeding the risks for XBI. As a matter of fact, when compared on a one and three-year basis, XBI has outperformed IBB by over 30% in both cases.

Valuations and Key takeaways

Since the start of the year, XBI's share price has appreciated by more than 50% after having been through the March lows when COVID-19 was declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization. In fact, on October 13, the ETF hit an all-time high of $122.56.

Now, in the coming weeks, many biopharmaceutical companies will report quarterly earnings results. In this context, given recent increases in the price of individual stocks, short-term profit-taking may be possible. Hence, a drop to the $114-118 level is likely offering potential investors a better margin of safety.

Figure 6: Hospital ICU unit

Source: dw.com

On the other hand, I am bullish for the longer term.

In this case, investing is not only about analyzing the data and forecasting a trend. It is also about insulating our minds from the news impinging on us each minute through the notifications on our mobile phone and news flashes on TV channels.

In this case, pharmaceutical stocks tend to be impacted more by the infection rate, which unfortunately does not show any sign of falling yet.

Hence, the volatility seen in XBI should persist going forward.

Figure 7: COVID-19 daily infection rate and death rate in the U.S.

Source: Charts for COVID-19 deaths and infections obtained from NY Times

However, behind that infection rate, there is the daily death rate which, while still being on the high side, is not trending higher.

The underlying reason for this is that medical sciences have made real progress to make cures available in the form of better treatment following steep learning curves in intensive care units at the beginning of the pandemic in the months of March and April when the daily death rate was at its highest.

Figure 8: XBI share price volatile path closely following infection rates

Data by YCharts

Hence, while waiting for a silver bullet vaccine, we should appreciate the work hospital staff are doing by using a combination of available drugs, appropriate ventilator procedures, and novel antibody therapies as these become available to rescue patients.

Also, rapid COVID-19 diagnostics developed by medical labs are an important part of the equation.

Going forward, there will gradually be a realization in the media that measurement of progress in the fight against the coronavirus is not just about new vaccine development in the lab, but the real progress which medical teams in the field are making in combating death rates.

Hence, with more confidence in pharmaceuticals, COVID-19 testing and biotechs, my price target for XBI is $135 or a 20% upside by January 2021.

Also, given that XBI includes high-growth stocks with most of them having negative earnings, it pays only a 0.09% dividend yield.

Finally, the SPDR ETF currently trades at $122 with a Price to Book ratio of 5.59.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in XBI over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am long XLV.

This is an investment thesis and is intended for informational purposes. Investors are kindly requested to do additional research before investing.

Dedicated to my niece and nephew, both doctors who are working in ICUs in some of the most affected areas in the world.