Translate Bio reports positive early data for COVID-19 vaccine

Translate Bio (TBIO) reported positive early results for its COVID-19 vaccine. The company is collaborating with Sanofi (SNY) for this development program. The trial evaluated MRT5500, a mRNA-based vaccine candidate against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19 disease.

The preclinical data showed a favorable immune response profile against SARS-CoV-2. The data also corroborated the selection of the drug candidate for clinical development. Ronald Renaud, Chief Executive Officer at Translate Bio. “The preclinical results we report in this paper demonstrate the ability of MRT5500 to elicit a favorable immune response in both mice and non-human primates.: He further added, “Importantly, these results provide additional support for using our mRNA platform to potentially expedite the development of alternative approaches to traditional vaccines.”

The main conclusions derived from the data showed the potential of MRT5500 in eliciting neutralizing antibodies against SARS-CoV-2. The drug candidate was assessed at four dose levels of 0.2, 1, 5 and 10 µg per dose following a two-dose vaccination schedule. These doses were given three weeks apart.

MRT5500 was found to be effective in inducing dose-dependent levels of binding antibodies. It also neutralized antibodies particular to the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein. All the dose levels showed 100 percent seroconversion and upon the second administration, a further rise in titers was also noticed.

Three dose levels of 15, 45 and 135 µg per dose were tested in non-human primates. The two-administration vaccination schedule, three weeks apart was followed. Two types of neutralization assays were used for assessing the potency of the drug candidate. These assays were pseudovirus neutralization and micro-neutralization. The first administration of the drug candidate led to the majority of NHPs developing neutralizing antibodies reactive to the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein.

MRT5500 is a mRNA-based vaccine candidate. These vaccines work by imitating disease agents to invigorate the immune system. mRNA vaccines deliver nucleotide sequence encoding the right type of antigen or antigens. Various features of mRNA vaccines make them suitable as a potential treatment for a wide range of conditions which are currently not serviced by any vaccine. mRNA can also be used for expressing a required antigen or antigens without adjusting the production process.

Translate Bio is a clinical-stage mRNA therapeutics company. It is mainly invested in developing medications for diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. The company has robust development pipeline with a pulmonary candidate currently in Phase 1/2 clinical trial. The company is collaborating with Sanofi Pasteur for developing mRNA vaccines for infectious diseases.

Analysis: Translate Bio has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion with the stock priced $15.81, below the midpoint of 52 week range between $6.80 and $28.09. There is a high short interest of over 23% with 11.09 million shares to be covered in 9 days. Major shareholding is of institutions (>56%) and hedge funds (>29%) with the public having <8% and insiders <2%. Wall Street is bullish with six very bullish and three bullish analysts rating an average 4.66/5, and a price target of $30. The company’s cash balance of $292.22 million as of 2Q-2020 is good for a runway of at least four more years considering the cash burn of $58.3 million in fiscal 2019.

Investment Thesis: the stock is expected to benefit from this news as well as from expected upcoming milestones. The stock price is at attractive valuation.

Eli Lilly hits a roadblock for its COVID-19 antibody trial

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) suffered a setback as a hold has been imposed on its COVID-19 antibody trial. The company had been carrying out ACTIV-3 clinical trial in collaboration with National Institutes of Health. This independent study in hospitalized patients testing bamlanivimab (LYCoV555) in combination with remdesivir. The pause in the trial has been recommended by an independent data safety monitoring board. However, the pause does not impact the other studies being carried out by the company.

The ACTIV-3 clinical trial is the only ongoing study evaluating the efficacy of Lilly’s neutralizing antibody in hospitalized COVID-19 patients. The trial involved assess 7000mg dose of bamlanivimab. Spokeswoman Molly McCully said, “Safety is of the utmost importance to Lilly. We are aware that, out of an abundance of caution, the ACTIV-3 independent data safety monitoring board (DSMB) has recommended a pause in enrollment.”

Eli Lilly stated that the DSMB contemplated the effect of the ACTIV-3 study pause on ACTIV-2. It did not advise any modifications to that study’s design or enrollment. The company is testing both single antibody therapy and combination antibodies therapy as potential treatment for COVID-19 in two different patient populations.

Eli Lilly’s development program includes BLAZE-1 and BLAZE-2 in addition to ACTIV-2 study pertaining recently diagnosed mild to moderate COVID-19 patients. These trails are not being affected by the pause imposed on the NIH-sponsored trial of hospitalized patients. BLAZE-1 is a Phase 2 study engaging people recently diagnosed with COVID-19 in the ambulatory setting while BLAZE-2 is a Phase 3 study of bamlanivimab as a prophylactic of COVID-19 in residents and staff at long-term care facilities.

Analysis: Eli Lilly is a blue chip company with a cash balance of $2.4 billion and debt of $16.69 billion as of 2Q-2020. The company's cash burn was ~$11.6 billion against revenues of ~$22.3 billion in fiscal 2019. The stock is priced $146 with a projected annual dividend of $2.96 per share yielding 2.03%. The company is not having any spectacular growth looking at the revenue over the last three years showing a CAGR of only 1.41%. The diluted EPS showed a CAGR of 38.57% and the share price has given a return of about 75% in the same period.

Investment Thesis: a blue chip stock, Eli Lilly is a perennial favorite pick for a long term portfolio. The company has strong product portfolio and a robust developmental pipeline, which will likely to provide steady catalysts for propping up the stock price.

Zogenix receives positive CHMP opinion for Dravet Syndrome treatment

Zogenix (ZGNX) announced that it has received the positive opinion for its Fintepla oral solution from the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use, a part of the European Medicines Agency. The oral solution is meant to treat seizures associated with Dravet syndrome as an add-on therapy to other antiepileptic medicines for patients two years of age and older.

The Marketing Authorization Application for the drug candidate was supported by positive results from two Phase 3 trial viz. Study 1 and Study 2. It also used data from an interim analysis of an ongoing long-term, open-label extension study. Stephen J. Farr, Ph.D., President and CEO of Zogenix. “We began our rigorous global development program for FINTEPLA nearly six years ago after researchers in Belgium recognized the potential of fenfluramine, a drug with distinct pharmacology from all other anticonvulsant agents, to treat intractable seizures in Dravet syndrome.”

The data has demonstrated the highly statistically significant and meaningful decline in convulsive seizure frequency by the use of adjunctive fenfluramine treatment. The long-term, open-label extension study showed durable efficacy of the drug candidate. No patients reported developing cardiovascular adverse events, including valvular heart disease or pulmonary arterial hypertension.

It is expected that The European Commission will make a final decision on the MAA by the end of the year.

Analysis: Zogenix is addressing a market that was ~$114 million in 2018 and expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.5% to reach ~$171 million by 2023. Of the seven major markets, the U.S. accounts for the most incidence of Dravet syndrome. Zogenix has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion with the stock priced $20.40 on 10/16/2020, near low in a 52 week range of $16.65 and $57.22.

The company has a cash balance of $390.25 million as of 2Q-2020 and minor debt of $12.65 million. The cash burn of $60.8 million in fiscal 2019 indicates that the company has a comfortable runway of at least five years. Zogenix has projected revenues of $12.46 million in 2020 and $104.37 million in 2021.

Investment Thesis: The highly likely approval of the drug candidate will be a positive catalyst for the stock price which is currently trading at highly discounted valuation. The company has strong development portfolio.

About the author Thanks for reading. At the Total Pharma Tracker, we offer the following:-

Our Android app and website features a set of tools for DIY investors, including a work-in-progress software where you can enter any ticker and get extensive curated research material. For investors requiring hands-on support, our in-house experts go through our tools and find the best investible stocks, complete with buy/sell strategies and alerts. Sign up now for our free trial, request access to our tools, and find out, at no cost to you, what we can do for you.





Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.