Gold: The Winning Investment Of The 21st Century

Although many analysts are talking about the "gold bubble", I disagree. In fact, the yellow metal is quite undervalued at the moment.

For thousands of years, gold has played the role of a currency, not just a precious commodity used for making jewelry. The reserves of this metal are quite limited. And it is something no central bank can print more of. Although the gold prices have had a nice time this year, they are about to rally more, I believe. This impressive growth should benefit ETF owners, including SPDR Gold Trust ETF (GLD) investors.

Gold price - The Fed and the current economic situation

The coronavirus pandemic has had a dramatic effect on the world's economy. Central banks all over the world had to respond with almost unprecedented monetary easing. Governments had to raise their spending, thus increasing their national debt levels. The most obvious example was the US. The country's debt-to-GDP ratio is near record highs now. To finance the fiscal stimuli, the Federal Reserve had to raise its balance to all-time highs.

Total assets (in millions of dollars)

Source: Federal Reserve

So, as we all know, we are in a situation of zero or even negative rates, which is further complicated by extensive quantitative easing.

Certainly, "this too shall pass". But when will all this be finally over? Not yet, I suppose. For example, in Europe, the coronavirus infection rate has surged. The ECB - the European central bank - is considering more stimuli. And so are many EU governments.

Some governments are considering another lockdown, which will complicate the situation even further. The coronavirus infection rate might spike in the US too, further complicating the economic situation. This alone will lead to even more money printing, in my view.

But there is also plenty of uncertainty due to the November elections. Some experts say that the election result may be contested. What's more, some argue there might even be a violence outbreak shortly after the outcome gets clear. All that will delay the economic recovery, thus making the government and the Fed provide further stimuli.

All these additional measures will lead to fiat currencies' further devaluation. This situation is highly bullish for gold and silver. I wrote about the latter in my previous article. But here, I will focus on gold.

Gold investing - Buying a tangible asset

As I have explained above, fiat currencies are devalued. It does not necessarily mean we will face hyperinflation. After all, we did not face that problem during the Great Recession after the Fed eased its monetary policy. However, the very expectation of high inflation and a deep economic crisis might make investors quite skeptical of the fiat currencies.

What's more, many investors will also probably be reluctant to buy stocks and corporate bonds. After all, economic hardships put significant pressure on many companies' earnings. So, where should people invest? The most obvious answer is precious metals.

This situation might also turn out to be bullish for cryptocurrencies. But not much is known about them as such. Which cryptocurrency will be demanded? Bitcoin or Altcoin? I have no idea. And many people would not know either, I think.

Another big advantage of gold is the fact the supply of it is limited. You cannot make more of it. True, you can mine some more, but the gold supply is quite scarce. As concerns the gold which has already been mined (total above-ground stocks), the World Gold Council estimates there are just 197,576 tonnes of gold the world has. It is not much at all. What's more, almost half of the world's gold is jewelry. So, you can clearly see that we don't have much gold to go around.

What's more, gold and silver have been used as money for thousands of years. Roman soldiers, for example, used to be paid in gold. So, it is logical that in a situation of uncertainty people will flee to the two precious metals. As President Herbert Hoover famously said in 1933, "We have gold because we cannot trust governments."

There is no "gold bubble"

Some people might be thinking that gold has no further potential to rise. After all, the rally has already been breathtaking.

Data by YCharts

But it has further potential to run. And we are not talking about the gold bubble.

There have been many bubbles in the history of investments. One of the oldest ones is probably the so-called "tulipmania". In Holland in the 1630s, tulips became so popular and fashionable to grow that a single bulb of that flower used to cost quite a fortune. These bulbs traded for crazy sums of money. So, the bubble eventually burst, leaving many speculators penniless.

Asset bubbles usually form when everyone speaks about buying a particular security or commodity. This can be best illustrated with a Wall Street legend. One day in 1929, Joe Kennedy, the father of President John Kennedy, had his shoes polished by a boy. The boy started giving Kennedy stock tips. Kennedy realized straight away that he had to leave the stock market, since it looked heavily overcrowded to him.

1929 was the year when many new businesses, including carmakers and radio companies, became highly popular among consumers and investors. Many weak businesses' stocks soared to new highs. The rally was actively fuelled by the Fed's money. As can be clearly seen from the parable above, even the general public got highly interested in buying stocks. The patriarch of the Kennedy family made a highly prudent decision when he dumped all his stock positions. The Great Recession followed shortly afterward. The stock prices crashed just like the whole economy.

As concerns gold nowadays, not many people from the general public even consider buying gold. Instead, the general public, led by millennials, rush to buy high-tech stocks. I am not just talking about the clear beneficiaries of the coronavirus lockdown like Microsoft (MSFT) and Amazon (AMZN). They are also eager to buy loss-making companies like Nikola (NKLA), driving these companies' valuations to unbelievable highs.

In fact, even professional investors often allocate just 2% of their money to buying gold. So, from this perspective, the gold market is not overcrowded and has plenty of growth potential.

Growth potential

Some experts that predict hyperinflation, or even a civil war, in the US expect the gold prices to reach $20,000 per ounce in a few years. This might not necessarily be the case. But the overall environment still seems to be quite bullish for gold. More reliable seems to be E.B. Tucker's forecast of $2,500 per ounce by Christmas. His prediction also seems quite plausible because he correctly predicted the price of $1900 per ounce this year. Just like me, he is also quite bullish on silver, which he believes will cost $40 per ounce.

Conclusion

Gold has much further to run as the fiat currencies get devalued. The economy is not out of the woods yet. And many investors will flee from uncertainty and risks. I believe it is not late to invest in gold. One of the ways one can do so is by buying ETFs like the SPDR Gold Trust ETF.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.