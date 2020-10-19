Still, the stock price has declined so much that we think this deserves a small bet.

Liquidia Technologies (NASDAQ:LQDA) is a biotech looking to utilize their proprietary PRINT technology to improve currently available treatments. The idea behind the PRINT technology platform is that a more precisely engineered drug particle (with more consistent size and shape) can enhance the efficacy of an existing drug. Management thinks that this approach could be applicable across many therapeutic areas, but for now, lead candidate LIQ861 is targeting the indication of pulmonary arterial hypertension (“PAH”).

LQDA Pipeline

Source: August 11, 2020 Corporate Overview (slide 3)

On December 24, 2019 before market open, LQDA announced the private placement with certain institutional investors of 7.2M shares at $3.13/share. The gross proceeds were about $22M. The market really liked the news, as there was essentially no discount in the selling price of the new shares compared to the prices the stock had been trading at in the days prior, and eventually the stock priced touched $6.52.

The COVID-19 sell-off brought the stock back down in March 2020, but the trend was quickly reversed. On April 8, it was announced that the FDA had accepted the NDA for LIQ861 for PAH, and had set a PDUFA date of November 24, 2020.

After climbing to over $10.00/share in June, LQDA priced a new 9.4M shares offering at $8.00/share - a 25% discount to the market price.

Also, on June 5, United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR) filed a lawsuit claiming that LIQ861 infringed on two patents pertaining to their PAH drug Tyvaso (inhalable trepostinil) (patents ‘901 and ‘066). (Note: On July 23, UTHR amended the complaint to include a third patent (‘793), though LQDA says that this new patent is not associated with the 30-month stay on regulatory approval and that it should have no effect on the FDA’s review of the pending LIQ861 NDA.)

As a result, the stock price drifted down to the $5-$6 range.

The most recent drop came on October 14 before market open, when LQDA provided an update on the ongoing patent dispute with UTHR. The reason investors were not happy with the October 14 update is because the news was mixed. The U.S. Patent Trial and Appeal Board (“PTAB”) has agreed to an inter partes review (“IPR”) against patent ‘901, but they also denied an IPR of ‘066. Management said that they believe the PTAB’s decision on ‘066 was “in error,” and that they remain “confident in the arguments of non-infringement and invalidity to be made in district court.”

This means that the 30-month stay is still in effect, and unless LQDA succeeds in court, they will not be able to market LIQ861 until October 24, 2022.

We want to emphasize that we have no meaningful commentary to add with respect to whether LQDA will be able to successfully argue their points regarding non-infringement and invalidity of UTHR’s patent ‘066. Basically, although we assign odds slightly better than 1-1 for this bet, there is a large standard error of the estimate.

The reason why we think LQDA is a good bet is because of the upside/downside scenarios. The downside scenario, obviously, is that it goes to zero, which would be a loss of 100%. The upside scenario, however, could well be a 200% gain, possibly more.

In 2019, UTHR’s stable of PAH drugs did over $1.3B in worldwide sales (2019 10-K, pg 67). Leading the way was Remodulin, an injectable form of treprostinil, which brought in $587M. Next was Tyvaso, an inhalable solution of treprostinil, which generated $416M. Orenitram, an extended-release treprostinil tablet, saw $225M. And finally there was Adcirca, a once-daily tadalafil tablet, which did $107M.

These sales figures validate the PAH (and treprostinil) commercial market, which is expected to reach almost $10B globally by 2027.

This market continues to be dominated by UTHR, which offers PAH treatments via all modes of delivery. Below you can see the current treatment options for PAH, all of which have some drawback.

Current Therapeutic Options For PAH

Source: August 11, 2020 Corporate Overview (slide 9)

LQDA filed their LIQ861 NDA under a 505(B)(2) regulatory pathway, which allows for FDA approval of a drug based (in part) on data that was not generated by the NDA sponsor. Since Tyvaso has already been approved based on previously submitted efficacy and safety data, all LQDA was required to show is that LIQ861 has a comparable safety profile. This was successfully shown (see slides 11-14), and so we see no reason why the FDA would not approve it.

LQDA is hoping that the precision engineering of the drug particles, using their PRINT technology, can enhance deep-lung delivery and lead to better efficacy. However, there is no conclusive evidence of better efficacy at this time.

Where we think LIQ861 may have a slight competitive advantage is in the ease of use. On the Tyvaso website you can watch this seven-minute video explaining the once-daily procedure for preparing and using the inhalable device. Given the seriousness of PAH (symptoms include shortness of breath, chest pain, fainting spells, heart palpitations, etc.), it’s unlikely that an at-risk patient would forgo treatment with Tyvaso simply because it’s a little inconvenient to use. But the steps involving assembly, mixing, use, and cleaning are somewhat cumbersome nonetheless.

The simplicity of LIQ861, which would be the first dry powder inhaled therapy, is where we think LQDA has an edge.

LIQ861 Profile

Source: August 11, 2020 Corporate Overview (slide 8)

LIQ861 Competitive Advantage Over Tyvaso

Source: August 11, 2020 Corporate Overview (slide 18)

Just to reiterate, we have no conclusive evidence at this time that LIQ861 will enhance deep-lung delivery and improve efficacy outcomes for PAH patients. At the moment, the selling point is in the ease of use when compared with Tyvaso. Management also claims that fully-scaled PRINT manufacturing will offer attractive costs of production, but this benefit is difficult to quantify at this time. For us, the convenience of LQDA’s inhaler is enough.

Keep in mind that the decline in the stock price has set the bar very low in terms of making this a successful bet. The PAH market is a multibillion dollar market, and LQDA’s market cap is under $125M, so the commercial opportunity relative to the value of the company is enticing. They only need to capture a small percentage of the market in order to make this a winner. Normally we are leery of making such a generalized argument—that a small percentage of a big number is also a big number. But in this case, the equivalent safety data and ease of use win out.

Again, the probability that LQDA will be able to successfully ward off UTHR’s patent lawsuits falls and bring LIQ861 to market in the near future within a wide range. The PDUFA date remains November 24, but without a patent victory in court, the commercial launch could be delayed a few years. UTHR’s pipeline contains a bevy of reformulated treprostinil products, including BREEZE Treprostinil Technosphere, an inhalable dry powder device that is intended to ease the burden of use of Tyvaso. This candidate is currently in phase 3, so any prolonged delay with the LQDA patent dispute could allow UTHR to get their simpler device to market first.

We generally don’t find it useful to speculate on whether a small biotech will be bought out by a larger pharmaceutical company, but in this case, we think it’s at least worth mentioning an event in UTHR’s recent past.

On April 30, 2018, UTHR announced that it would be acquiring SteadyMed (formerly NASDAQ:STDY) for $4.46/share in cash and an additional $2.63/share in cash upon the achievement of commercial milestones related to Trevyent, STDY’s PAH drug candidate. The transaction, including the $75M contingent consideration, was valued at $216M. STDY was trading at about $2.65/share in the days before the announcement, so the 65%+ premium on the cash buyout price was a nice development for STDY shareholders (which we were at the time).

Coincidentally, UTHR had also brought patent infringement claims against STDY’s Trevyent, a subcutaneous treprostinil treatment that was getting ready to compete with UTHR’s Remodulin. Granted, STDY had received favorable court rulings regarding the patent claims prior to the buyout at the hands of UTHR, which likely forced UTHR’s hands in order to eliminate new competition. But this is just something to keep in mind.

As of July 31, LQDA had $99M in cash, and the quarterly cash burn is about $14M (which will likely increase a bit). This gives them a pretty decent cash runway that should allow for the continued development of LIQ865 (phase 2 is set to commence this year).

On June 29, concurrent with the pricing of the $75M equity offering, they announced an all-stock merger with RareGen, a small and privately held PAH-focused company. RareGen owns the rights to promote the first generic version of UTHR’s Remodulin, and also has a small existing PAH-focused salesforce. LQDA is acquiring 100% ownerhship of RareGen in exchange for 6.2M shares. As of August 3, LQDA had 37.7M shares outstanding. We include an additional 2.8M anti-dilutive shares that have been excluded from the 2Q20 EPS calculation (see 2Q20 10-Q, pg 13).

If we go with a fully diluted share count of 40.5M, granting an additional 6.2M shares to RareGen would expand the existing share count by 15% (RareGen members are entitled to receive an additional 1.5M to 2.7M additional shares if certain net sales targets are met in 2021). The Boards of both companies have already approved the merger, so if LQDA shareholders vote in favor, the transaction should close during 4Q20. Certain LQDA shareholders, representing 39% of all outstanding stock, have already agreed to vote in favor.

We like that the acquisition doesn’t use up any “new” cash. The launch of LIQ861 would have required building out a salesforce anyway, so the increase in expenses that will come from taking on RareGen’s existing salesforce is an outlay that would have occurred regardless. The point is that the risk of a near-term capital raise seems low.

Lastly, we usually do not place much emphasis on consensus estimates, as earnings and price targets (“PT”) from Wall Street analysts tend to be inflated. But with a consensus PT of $17.00/share, even discounting by 50% makes the current price look very undervalued. Yahoo Finance only has estimates from three analysts, and the low of $6.00 and the high of $38.00 make for a wide range. Just something to keep in mind.

The initial patent infringement lawsuit brought by UTHR against LQDA was made public on June 5. This means that the investors that bought new LQDA shares for $8.00 at the end of June did so knowing of the risks posed by the patent lawsuit. As it stands now, the patent issue still remains a risk, but the stock currently trades around $3.00/share. The opportunity to place our bet at a price about 63% below the previous investors is good enough for us. The patent risk keeps this from being a top pick. But we think the upside here is larger than the downside, and so this justifies a small position. The lower end of our PT range is $8.00/share, which is the price of the last share offering, and we think LQDA is a Buy.

