The margin looks to be in good shape and should do better than the average bank over the next few quarters.

Investment Thesis

Headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, National Bank Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NBHC) is a $6.4 billion asset holding company and parent to NBH Bank. With its more than 100 branches, NBHC offers a litany of financial solutions throughout the United States. Its branches are located in Colorado, Kansas, Missouri, New Mexico, Texas, and Utah.

I typically shy away from roll-up banks because of the looming credit problems associated with legacy/acquired loans. I use the term "roll-up" because a medium-size bank will clean up its credit problems, garner a better valuation and acquire a smaller, credit-stricken bank. From there, the management team will clean up the new bank and repeat that process over and over. It's a rinse, wash, and repeat type cycle in order to grow faster than the market. However, whenever there is an economic downturn, those rolled-up banks typically start to see past "resolved" credit issues creep trough and punish shareholders since they weren't really ever fixed, but rather just duck taped back together.

In my mind, I don't have much confidence in the credit soundness of NBHC. While the bank has not done a major deal in the past three years, it has completed more than 11 transactions since the last economic bottom. While that by itself should not disqualify the bank from ever being invested in, as one can see from the last couple charts, net charge-offs (NCOs) can be sporadic and random in nature, even during positive economic growth periods. Since most banks are trading closer to 1.1x price to tangible book value and NBHC is near 1.4x, I think sitting on the sidelines makes the most sense for the time being.

Data by YCharts

Revenue Outlook

The second-quarter spread revenue amounted to $48.6 million. While a fairly solid result and slightly better than my expectations, it marked a $3 million decrease from first-quarter levels. Since average earning assets reported sizable growth in the quarter, the entirety of the spread revenue linked-quarter reduction can be attributed to overall margin compression.

When dissecting all the components in the fully taxable equivalent net interest margin (NIM), one can see that a sizable drop in overall average earning asset yields drove a majority of the move lower. The second-quarter NIM rounded out at 3.39%, indicating a more than 48 basis point drop. Upon breaking this down further, 0.06% was attributed to the addition of low-yielding PPP loans and 0.09% was caused by accounting rules associated with previous acquisitions (i.e. purchase accounting accretion).

While total loans did grow an astonishing $275 million, one needs a little more context to get the true picture. NBHC funded $350 million PPP loans in the quarter, which would indicate that core loans were $75 million lower in the second quarter than in the first. While I am not expecting additional PPP loans to be added to the balance sheet, I am expecting future loan growth (rather than reduction) in the coming quarters. While I expect some growth to occur in the second half of 2020, I think it will be minimal in nature.

While most people would consider the net interest income result to be rather lackluster, fee income was the complete opposite. Non-interest income grew 65% in the second quarter relative to the first. The growth was largely aided by mortgage banking results, which more than doubled the first-quarter number.

Source: SEC Filings and Author's Estimates

As one can see from the chart above, I believe the margin has already hit the recession lows. While I am not expecting an astonishing rebound higher, I do believe that the third quarter will show slight NIM improvement, especially as any excess liquidity from the second quarter is put to work.

Also, when PPP loans are forgiven, they will temporarily cause the NIM to bounce higher for that given quarter. While not incredibly material for the long run, I am currently modeling that a majority will be forgiving in 4Q20. From there, I believe the margin is likely to hold relatively stable, allowing for loan growth to once again dictate the net interest income revenue line.

Credit Review

As one can see from the chart below, NCOs are rather random in nature. While most banks had consistently better linked-quarter NCO results from 2012 to 2019, NBHC had multiple flare-ups. While some of these were organic in nature, most were associated to loans that were recently acquired. As I had alluded to at the beginning of the article, roll-up banks are very inconstant and hard to model, especially in economic recessions.

When looking at the most recent results, one can see that NBHC had a loan loss provision expense of $10.3 million in the second quarter. With that said, management did clarify that it was entirely driven by CECL-related macroeconomic forecasting rather than individual loan deterioration.

Source: SEC Filings

What does give me a little confidence in the credit profile is that nonperforming loans improved from the first quarter into the second. All told, the second quarter had 0.42% of total loans marked as nonperforming, which compares to 0.47% in the first quarter.

Source: SEC Filings

Also, as one can see from the chart above, criticized loans continue to hold relatively steady. When adding the second-quarter's provision to the loan loss reserve, it ended the quarter at 1.26% of total loans. While that percentage is lower than most peer banks, I don't foresee management increasing it materially unless this economic downturn lasts longer than expected. With that said, credit problems start slowly and then appear all at once for roll-up banks.

While the second-quarter balance sheet does not have any immediate risk in my mind, NBHC does have a history of rather sporadic NCOs. One of the main reasons why I have reservations on about any bullish investment recommendation.

Conclusion

While the margin outlook is slightly better than peers and the credit profile currently appears to be in good shape, NBHC is trading above regional peers in terms of overall valuation. While the bank does seem to be operating well, in my mind, the risk/reward is slightly skewed toward the downside because of the economic environment where we find ourselves in. Since I am a credit-focused person above anything else, the valuation would need to be materially lower before I would pull the trigger on an investment.

Source: SEC Filings and Author's Estimates

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.