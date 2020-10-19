The best time to buy stocks is when no one wants to buy stocks.

Store Capital (STOR) has rebounded strongly from the March lows, as its stock price has closely followed its improving fundamentals. Rent collection now hovers near 90% and may continue to improve as more of its tenants reopen. STOR maintains a strong balance sheet with potential room for excess leverage. Shares have over 30% upside to my fair value estimate. I rate shares a buy.

Blood In The Streets

In March, Wall Street had begun to come to terms with the seriousness of the pandemic. While almost every stock saw some sort of selloff, retail real estate was arguably hit among the hardest among all sectors. No one wanted to own the stocks of any retail landlord. There was blood in the streets.

At the time, I acknowledged the seriousness of the situation but saw compelling value in higher-quality names. While the pandemic would surely leave longer-term consequences, the stock prices of many names, like STOR, traded as if the pandemic itself would be a permanent situation. I did not sell my real estate holdings but instead, I bought more. I issued a buy alert for STOR on March 18th, and it has returned 86% since then, trampling the 45% return of the broader market:

What happened? The overly pessimistic stock price was proven wrong. STOR saw rent collections steadily improve as its properties began to reopen again:

Even the hardest-hit sectors like restaurants and health clubs saw substantial improvements in rent collection upon reopening - movie theaters, which make up 4% of total rent, remain pressured:

The strong results showed something interesting. In comparison with other triple net lease REITs, STOR primarily targets tenants without an investment-grade rating. Whereas one might be able to acquire properties from investment-grade tenants at say, a 5.5% cap rate, STOR instead aims to acquire properties at an 8% cap rate. While there is indeed greater risk in such a strategy, rents could fall over 30% in STOR’s portfolio before cash flows are equivalent to an investment-grade portfolio. In reality, STOR’s rent collection performance did not underperform by anything close to that as compared to peers with investment-grade tenants:

For the second quarter, STOR reported $0.44 in AFFO per share, representing a 12% decline year over year but still more than covering the $0.35 quarterly dividend. STORE has since announced that it has received 87% of August rent and 88% of September rent. I expect financial results to improve as STOR’s tenants continue to reopen and as STOR invests in additional properties. While it might have been hard for some to see the light at the end of the tunnel in March, the reality is that only a couple of months later, things are already looking up.

Balance Sheet Analysis

STOR maintains a strong balance sheet rated BBB or equivalent from the credit rating issuers. Even amidst the current difficult environment, debt to annualized EBITDA stands at a conservative 5.9 times. That can be attributed to the fact that STOR entered 2020 with a low leverage profile, as it took advantage of healthy stock valuations over the past couple of years to raise funds through its at-the-market equity offerings.

We can see below that STOR is in no danger of violating any of its debt covenants:

Due to STOR’s high rent collection rates, I expect the company to be able to ramp up leverage if needed in the process of acquiring new properties, especially given where its stock trades today.

Valuation And Price Target

Even after the bounce off the lows, STOR still trades cheaply. Shares yield a generous 5.2% and trade at 14 times trailing AFFO. My 12-month price target is $35, representing a 4% dividend yield. That price looks justified given the current low-interest-rate environment and my projected long term dividend growth rate of 3-5%. Shares have over 30% upside to that target.

Risks

It is possible that STOR is unable to collect deferred rent. I don’t anticipate STOR to face any covenant issues in such a scenario since it has already collected most of its billed rents. The biggest risk is if the inability to collect deferred rent is due to outright bankruptcies, as STOR would need to find replacement tenants for those properties, or more likely, dispose of the properties at high cap rates. These transactions would be dilutive to the bottom line, pressuring cash flows until occupancy is stabilized.

While STOR has been able to collect almost all of its billed rent in recent months, there is no guarantee that it can continue to do so in the future, especially if a second wave (or a prolonged first wave) hits the nation. Many states are stuck in a state of a “half-open” business environment, which isn’t optimal for in-person businesses. It is unclear how many of STOR’s tenants are hanging on by a thread in the current business environment.

If STOR is unable to see multiple expansion, then it may prove difficult to grow through acquisition, as net-lease REITs typically rely on equity issuance to fund acquisitions. While STOR appears to have some room in its leverage profile to allow for some debt-fueled financing, such a solution is unsustainable in the long term. Without meaningful external acquisitions, STOR would need to rely on annual rent escalators for cash flow growth, which might not be so meaningful coming out of the pandemic, at least in the near term.

Conclusion

STOR does not own an investment-grade portfolio, but its results do not differ so meaningfully from peers with investment-grade tenants. Rent collection has already recovered to almost 90%, and may continue to improve as more of STOR’s tenants reopen. STOR’s balance sheet is very strong, though it may not really matter considering that STOR is already cash-flow positive. In spite of the huge run-up since bottoming in March, shares still have over 30% upside. I rate shares a buy.

