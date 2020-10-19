The shares look modestly undervalued, but there are a lot of other options to consider at this point.

Management has succeeded in diversifying the loan book away from mortgages, but has also continued to lose share in its core market.

It's been a while since I've updated my thoughts on Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD), a Seattle-based bank with over 230 branches across eight states. I wasn't all that bullish on the bank back in 2016, as I was concerned about the ongoing deposit share loss and scale challenges competing with larger banks as the company looked to diversify its loan book into commercial lending. Since then, the shares have lagged regional bank indices by about 5% to 10%, depending upon which index you use.

I remain concerned about share loss in the core Seattle and Washington markets, but the core deposit mix has improved, and management has made real progress in diversifying the loan book without material erosion in credit quality. Management has also been aggressive in returning capital to shareholders, with meaningful share buybacks and dividend payments. This isn't a bad bank, but the return potential still strikes me as pretty pedestrian today, and I don't really see the sort of sticky, low-cost deposit franchise that would make this a high-priority acquisition target, though expense synergies could certainly appeal to a bank with a meaningful existing franchise in the Western U.S.

Not Much Excitement In Fiscal Q4 Earnings

Like most banks, Washington Federal continues to see significant pressure on its financials from the low rate environment and an influx of deposits it can't adequately deploy. With that, revenue missed expectations by about 7%, but lower provisioning expense helped boost earnings.

Revenue declined 8% yoy and 4% qoq, with net interest income down more than 4% yoy and about 2% qoq. Although the company did see growth in earning assets (up 3% qoq), lower loan yields helped push the net interest margin down 45bp yoy and 15bp qoq to 2.67%. Fee income dropped 33% yoy and 16% qoq, but non-interest income is a small portion of revenue (less than 10% this quarter).

Operating expenses rose 8% yoy and 4% qoq, with the efficiency ratio up above 62%. Management has not aggressively cut expenses in response to COVID-19, and the bank has likewise not been closing branches across its footprint. On top of that, the bank is reinvesting in its systems and IT capabilities to maintain competitiveness with larger banks.

With lower revenue and higher expenses, pre-provision profitability was predictably weak. Pre-provision profits dropped 26% yoy and 14% qoq, though tangible book value per share did improve 3% yoy and more than 1% qoq.

Sluggish Loan Growth, But With Decent Credit Quality

Washington Federal reported 7% yoy growth, but that would have been closer to flat without the benefit of the PPP loans. On a sequential basis, loans rose about half a percent, more or less in line with the Fed's numbers for the average small bank (which means "not the 20 largest"). Mortgage lending was soft, declining 3% qoq (versus flat for the average small bank) in a pretty healthy housing market. C&I lending was down just 1% qoq, though, and that was pretty much in line. CRE lending, which grew more than 10% qoq, was surprisingly strong, and Washington Federal could be benefiting from other banks pulling back on this lending category.

Loan yields declined 17bp qoq, which was worse than the yield change for banks like First Republic (NYSE:FRC) or PNC (NYSE:PNC), but the overall loan yield (4.1%) still compares relatively well. Originations were also soft, declining 31% qoq, with a big drop in C&I loan originations only partly offset by a sizable jump in CRE originations.

Deposit growth handily outpaced loan growth, with deposits up 15% yoy and 5% qoq, including 7% qoq growth in non-interest bearing deposits. That outgrowth in NIB is nice, but NIBs are only 16% of the deposit mix (versus 39% at First Republic and 30% at PNC). With that, total deposit costs do still remain higher than I'd like at 0.55%. With a lackluster core deposit base, Washington Federal needs other sources of funding, and FHLB borrowings are a significant funding source; advances from the FHLB rose 20% yoy and fell 8% qoq, with an average rate of just under 2%.

Credit continues to look pretty good. Washington Federal's provision expense declined 40% qoq, but the bank still added about $7M to its reserves. Reserves now stand at about 1.3% of loans (1.4% ex-PPP), which is a little low relative to its peer group, but not worrisome; the prior peak charge-off rate was around 2% (in the wake of the banking crisis), and reserves are over six times current non-performing loans. While Washington Federal's higher skew to construction and land lending is a risk, current delinquencies are low, and it's actually the mortgage portfolio that's seeing outsized delinquencies (0.5%, roughly doubling the overall NPL ratio). Only about 5% of the loan portfolio is "at risk" from COVID-19, excluding the energy book (about 2.4% of loans), mostly CRE, and the loan-to-value and deferral ratios are both low.

The Strategic Value Is An Interesting Question

Like almost all banks, Washington Federal is taking a beating from the combination of weak rates and weak economy, but there could still be some opportunities in this environment. Management pointed to $1.7 billion in cash on the balance sheet earning just 0.1%; while I question whether there will be enough loan demand to really deploy that into new loans, securities will still yield more than 0.1%, and this could be an opportunity for the bank to replace its higher-cost funding sources.

Still, I have some strategic concerns. Washington Federal has continued to lose share in Washington state (about 70bp over the last four years), with JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM) and KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) among the more notable share gainers. Likewise, Washington Federal has lost share in its home Seattle market (from 3.6% deposit share to 2.8%). Outside of Washington, the share moves haven't been so dramatic; a small gain in Oregon (its second-largest market) and a small loss in Arizona (its third-largest market).

As mentioned above, Washington Federal just doesn't have a very attractive core deposit franchise when you compare it to other West Coast banks like East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC), First Republic, PacWest (NASDAQ:PACW), and Westamerica (NASDAQ:WABC). Likewise, the loan yields aren't so special as to compensate for that. On top of that, there's the cost of competing with major, effectively national, banks like Bank of America (NYSE:BAC), Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC), and JPMorgan when it comes to technological capabilities; Washington Federal has been holding its own (customer satisfaction scores are pretty good), but it comes at a cost.

The Outlook

The net result of my modeling assumptions for Washington Federal is a long-term core earnings growth rate of around 3%, with the bank eventually regaining a double-digit ROE.

Could Washington Federal be an acquisition target? It's possible, particularly as an acquirer could see a lot of cost synergy potential, but the lack of an attractive core deposit franchise and a relatively run-of-the-mill lending franchise don't help. On the flip side, I could see this bank as an acquirer of smaller banks that have good deposit franchises but not much scale.

The Bottom Line

I believe Washington Federal is modestly undervalued today, but not a particularly exciting option at a time in the cycle when many banks are trading at steep discounts to their long-term core value. There's some M&A optionality here (both as a seller or buyer), and management is definitely good about returning capital to shareholders, but with nothing really jumping out about the story, it's not a compelling idea to me today.

Disclosure: I am/we are long JPM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.