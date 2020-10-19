I am not sold on optimism about the global economy for 2021, but here's the deal. Home and building construction is starting to boom with ultra-low interest rates, the mine development outlook is improving with better precious & base metals pricing, while the possibility of a new large infrastructure spending spree by Uncle Sam could put Caterpillar (CAT) sales and income into overdrive next year. Wall Street is figuring out the company's uniquely bright future in late summer, despite low growth expectations for overall consumer income and spending. The stock is scoring in the top 5% of the S&P 500 index for immediate upside momentum, using my Victory Formation computer sort. It was one of a handful in this blue-chip index to reach new 52-week price highs on Friday.

After a scary stock drop and confusion about Caterpillar's future during the height of coronavirus pandemic selling in March-April, I would not have guessed this equity could recover like it has, or I would be writing a bullish article on the enterprise in October. But the momentum just keeps rolling, and buyers keep showing up each day.

Already, looking at the trailing 1-year, 3-year, and 5-year charts, Caterpillar has been a leading "total return" investment in the transportation and heavy manufacturing field. Below I have drawn the net total returns, including price appreciation and cash dividends vs. the S&P 500 index and the closest large-cap peers of Deere (DE), General Dynamics (GD), Wabtec (WAB), PACCAR (PCAR), Boeing (BA), Ford (F), and General Motors (GM).

Earnings Improvement On Deck

Central banks of the world have driven short-term interest rates toward zero and below in 2020. Big dollar capital-intensive projects, including private-sector building construction and mine development, today offer the cheapest long-term repayment option in terms of borrowing costs, maybe ever. If decisions are made and contracts signed now, the physical bulldozing, digging, and other heavy construction tasks requiring Caterpillar equipment can begin post-haste. Thinking through the record low long-term borrowing cost puzzle, common sense dictates Caterpillar could be on the verge of record demand for its trucks and equipment in coming quarters.

It is entirely possible, a major U.S. infrastructure deal in early 2021 (long talked about by politicians on both sides of the aisle) could become reality and spike the punchbowl of Caterpillar's earnings potential further. No doubt, a still weak American economy in early 2021 would not look kindly on higher taxes alone, enacted to tackle the out-of-control fiscal deficit picture. One way to counteract the negative effect of new taxes would be through needed public-sector improvement projects across America. Something similar to the New Deal public works spending plan during the 1930s Great Depression could be an integral ingredient in helping the American economy recover from 2020's coronavirus disruption. Construction jobs to help the unemployed, while getting some national long-term benefit from new highways, airports, rail lines, subways, and an upgraded telecommunications/electrical grid system may be easily sellable, even for reluctant Republicans. A balanced approach of spending taxpayer money to get basic infrastructure improvements for all would create new tax receipts on the related income and spending in local communities. Instead of huge checks, grants, and bailouts, for which nothing is left behind as a direct benefit for the trillions expended, why not build something of value?

In addition, a vastly lower U.S. dollar in the foreign exchange market could become reality in 2021 from all the government stimulus and record Federal Reserve money printing sure to continue during the next 12-18 months. Guess what? Caterpillar's revenues are derived mostly overseas, with 55% originating outside North America in the first six months of 2020. Just like my other favorite lower dollar beneficiaries mentioned in past articles, Coca-Cola (KO), Dow Inc. (DOW), and Abbott Laboratories (ABT) for example, Caterpillar looks to be moving into a golden age for U.S. reported profitability in 2021-22.

To illustrate the power a lower dollar has on Caterpillar's stock valuation, review below the 100%+ "outperformance" span vs. S&P 500 price fluctuations between 2001 and 2004, the last important multi-year currency decline. The relative CAT change line is on the bottom section of each U.S. Dollar Index price graph.

Wall Street consensus estimates of a decent rebound in earnings during 2021 may be way too pessimistic. Trading patterns in the stock the last month, with a sharply higher price during a small market sell-off, seem to be telegraphing a material improvement in operating performance is approaching in the first half of next year. My thinking is the present forecast listed by Seeking Alpha below may become a "low" baseline assumption soon.

Modeling much stronger demand for Caterpillar products, on top of a larger dollar decline than mainstream economists are forecasting, could outline a revenue picture of $50 billion next year and earnings closer to $10 a share. Using such a high-end forecast brings a current stock price to revenue ratio of 1.8x (near its 5-year average multiple) and earnings growth near the top of the class vs. other industrial-giant peers in the plane, train, truck, tractor, and automobile manufacturing sectors. If the stock climb of September-October is discounting a far stronger operating period, EPS expansion will be noteworthy vs. peers, and Caterpillar's 1-year forward P/E is actually a distance under 20x.

Superior Margins & Returns

As an investor or business owner, you want to own a strongly performing business, with above-average growth prospects and high margins/returns on sales and capital. Caterpillar fits this description well, and macroeconomic demand from the specific industries served by the company could be booming in 12-18 months. Below are charts of the company's solid net profit margin after taxes, cash flow to debt, and return on assets position vs. competitors and peers in the transportation universe.

Over the last five years, notice how the margin/return performance has improved dramatically against the group. Essentially, Caterpillar is on the launch pad for even greater returns as new orders for earth moving and construction equipment spike upward. I am projecting the purple line in all the graphs to jump to industry-leading plateaus of income and cash flow generation on the appearance of a big public works program by the federal government.

Finally, Caterpillar is paying out a 2.5% dividend yield presently. Of the peer group mentioned in this article, only Ford at 3.9% and General Dynamics at 3.1% are higher. Reviewing the dividend coverage from profits drawn below and factoring a sizable earnings boost into next year, there exists ample room for the company to increase cash distributions by 50-100% the next several years. Of course, the company will wait for better days to raise the payout, but one can consider the odds of its cash distribution rising at a far faster clip than S&P 500 normal the next 24-36 months. If EPS are closer to $10 next year for Caterpillar and the average S&P 500 company with an equivalent 1.7% yield recovers revenue/income only modestly, CAT's dividend story for income investors is actually quite compelling.

Strong Technical Picture

What attracts me most to a bullish conclusion on Caterpillar is the robust trading activity in its shares since midsummer. Its +31.8% total return the past year has bested the S&P 500 move of +18.4% by a wide margin. Standing in October, it appears the pandemic recession and spring equity sell-off only put a temporary dent in operations. On relative strength scans vs. the overall U.S. equity market and peer businesses, Caterpillar is a top 10% price gainer right now.

My favorite momentum indicators are also zig-zagging higher in a super-positive fashion. Below, I have charted the Accumulation/Distribution Line, Negative Volume Index, and On Balance Volume. All three are moving higher in a synchronized manner, on a rolling 3-month, 6-month, and 1-year basis. Perhaps the strongest bullish case of the three is the Negative Volume Index trend. While many stocks did witness a spike in price after the March panic bottom, with investors buying aggressively on falling volume, less volatile sessions (those counted by NVI) - comparatively few companies have seen NVI numbers steadily increase from June.

Final Thoughts

The outlook for Caterpillar shares may be more positive than thousands of other equity alternatives available in America. Looking at the organization's stronger than typical earnings and revenue future, its healthy operating margins and returns, upfront and improving dividend yield story, plus truly bullish trading pattern, investors should put this name on a list for more research.

I am planning to buy shares on weakness in my diversified long/short portfolio. A drop back to the 50-day moving average around $150, near the highs of December-January would open a nice risk/reward entry level for my money. Such a move would also provide slightly better valuations and percentage upside gains on investment, given an expected recovery in sales and income next year.

On the downside, a stock market crash or a prolonged recession for a variety of reasons related to record debt levels in the global economy could hold any advance in check. Of course, in a hedged portfolio, if Caterpillar can "outperform" future gains or losses in the S&P 500, I will consider the trade results a win. Returns of 20-40% annually the next several years are possible, even under flat to slightly lower general equity market return scenarios.

Thanks for reading. Please consider this article a first step in your due diligence process. Consulting with a registered and experienced investment advisor is recommended before making any trade.

