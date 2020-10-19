Ultimately, this might be creating a new buying opportunity if comparative strength in economics fundamentals starts to work as a precursor to new FXA highs into 2021.

But while the Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust ETF has gained by more than 25% since March 18th, 2020, the fund has seen pullbacks from the 73.84 highs.

As global markets have entered into territory that is truly uncharted, historical increases in economic uncertainty have helped safe haven currencies outperform.

FXA is currently trading below the $73.84 highs recorded on August 21st, 2020. However, these declines might be working as a new buying opportunity if comparative strength in data and economic fundamentals indicate new highs before 2021.

Over the last several months, FXA has risen as gains in commodities prices have prompted bullish sentiment in the market. The fund has pulled back from its recent highs, but we are still looking at substantial gains relative to the March lows, and there are several different market forces which suggest that these trends might continue to materialize over the next several months.

According to the Wall Street Journal, many analysts in the foreign exchange market expect the Reserve Bank of Australia to cut interest rates at its next meeting. However, these reductions would be relatively minimal, because the move would take markets from 0.25% to 0.1%, and further changes into negative territory appear to be unlikely at this stage. As long as these expectations remain valid, the broader economic climate appears to be ready to generate further gains in FXA.

During the second-quarter period in 2020, Australia’s consumer prices fell -0.3% on an annualized basis. Of course, this activity was a bit higher than analysts were expecting, but it follows a 2.2% gain during the first-quarter period. But while this was the first consumer price decline in Australia since the end of 1997, it appears as though the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic might not have been as dramatic as what was seen in other countries.

Some of the worst activity was seen in the transportation sector, where consumer prices fell by 7.6% (which marked the first decline since the fourth-quarter period of 2016. Price declines were also visible in the home furnishing sector (which fell by -9.8%), communication prices (which fell by -3.6%), education costs (which fell by 1% in the first decline on record), and in recreation costs (which fell by -0.3%).

For the period, surging price activity was visible in the nation’s food prices (which gained by 4.1% at the highest rate in nine years). Price gains that were even more substantial were seen in tobacco and alcohol (where prices rose by a massive 8.4%) and insurance services (which gained by 1.7%).

Sectors showing a slowdown in momentum while still remaining in positive territory included housing prices (which rose by 0.1% but fell sharply from the previous figures at 0.6%), clothing prices (which rose by 0.5% but fell sharply from the previous figures at 2%). Quarter to quarter, consumer prices in Australia fell by -1.9%, and this marks the most substantial quarterly decline in the country’s history.

Based on these historic declines in Australia’s consumer inflation rate, it should not be much of a surprise to see that the nation’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) fell to 114.40 during the second-quarter trading period.

Of course, these types of trends in Australia's consumer inflation figures are likely to have a strong effect on economic output. For these reasons, traders must consider the fact that Australia’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) figures fell by -6.3% during the second-quarter trading period.

Unfortunately, this is a substantial decline for the people of Australia, because it follows an expansion of 1.6% during the first-quarter period of 2020 and it was also worse than the market’s consensus expectations for Australian economic performances in the post-coronavirus era.

Not surprisingly, this -6.3% decline marked the deepest contraction in the country’s history, but Australia’s GDP figures still managed to fare better than the performances from international counterparts like Japan or the United States (where second-quarter declines of 31.4% were registered).

On a comparative basis, these macroeconomic trends may have helped FXA, and this momentum has already become apparent in the fund’s net flow activities.

Specifically, the fund has benefited from positive net flows of $56.88 million over the last three-month period. We have started to see some selling pressures weighted toward the final trading periods within this time frame, but the overall trajectory remains bullish, and this might continue going forward.

From a technical chart perspective, FXA has developed a strongly defined bullish trend that began on March 18th, 2020. This is when the fund reached its lows at $57.50 and began to proceed with an uptrend that showed no signs of stalling until the end of August. Ultimately, FXA has seen pullbacks from the $73.84 highs, but this occurrence might be working as a new buying opportunity if comparative strength in data and economic fundamentals are ready to work as a precursor to new highs before 2021.

Final Notes

