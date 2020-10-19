Commodities  | Market Outlook | Editors' Picks

The Glut Is Over: Waha Hub Natural Gas Supply Falls Below Pipeline Capacity; Deficit May Continue For Years

About: The United States Natural Gas ETF, LP (UNG), Includes: AMLP, DIG, DUG, LNG, UNL, USL, USO, XLE, XOM, XOP
by: Josh Young
Josh Young
Bison Interests
Summary

Waha Hub has swung from glut to deficit.

Implications for midstream and upstream oil and gas companies, LNG and chemicals.

This shift is poorly understood and may not be priced in.

Importance and Relevance:

  • Waha Hub gas supply has swung from a years-long glut to a deficit that may persist.
  • This has implications for midstream gathering, processing, and transportation companies, oil and gas producers, and the