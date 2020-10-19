Closed-End Funds: 3 'Buy' Rated Covered Call Funds

During times of volatility, it is good to keep a close watch on potential funds worth picking up as discounts widen even further.

Written by Nick Ackerman, co-produced by Stanford Chemist

Closed-end funds remain at attractive discounts after the March lows. This is in contrast to where their discount levels were at the start of the year. With the additional volatility in the market picking up, it is time to keep a watch on some potentially attractive funds to add to one's portfolio. Today, we are going over three funds that are rated as a 'Buy' in our Tactical Income- 100 portfolio. These three funds also utilize a covered call writing strategy.

(Source)

We have covered the various aspects of covered call writing recently. For a quick refresher, it involves the fund writing calls on either an index or an individual position. The fund then receives a premium for the potential future obligation to turn over shares or cash in the future if the security is above its strike price. Writing calls on individual positions involves shares being at play, while index call writing involves positions being "cash-settled."

This strategy can potentially dampen the max drawdowns that other comparable investments would take in a downturn. This is because these investments will collect premiums to help offset some small losses. Additionally to note, during times of volatility, premiums collected are generally higher as more "risk" is priced in.

The hard part about trying to measure the benefit of lowering max drawdowns in CEFs all the time is two-fold. First, the discount/premium phenomena that we see in CEFs means that the share price can wildly diverge from its NAV price. This is especially true in times of volatility. And secondly, to find an exact match from a CEF to an index isn't likely to happen. CEFs are actively managed. They can target certain benchmarks that can be linked to indexes; however, their underlying positions aren't likely to be the exact same.

Additionally, during strong bull markets, options strategies can lag due to positions being called away - 'capping' the upside potential.

Call writing funds can also potentially offer some tax-advantages as well. We have also covered that subject in the past with the discussion on return of capital. This primarily stems from the fund generating losses on their call writing efforts, while their underlying portfolio can still appreciate. On the other side of this, the underlying portfolio could be depreciating and they could be harvesting some losses. That is while the premiums being collected help offset this to a small extent. Eaton Vance is primarily the fund sponsor that takes advantage of this. They offer plenty of "tax-managed" funds that make this strategy prominent. Return of capital defers tax obligations since the portion that is classified as ROC is used to reduce an investor's cost basis.

As CEFs, these investment vehicles also pay some attractive income for investors as well. That is one of the primary draws to this investment structure in the first place. Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund (BXMX) has the "lowest" distribution yield of 7.77% paid quarterly. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (BOE) is a bit more attractive in dividend terms as they pay 8% on a monthly schedule. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund (EXD) also pays an attractive monthly rate. Currently, this works out to a distribution rate of 9.62%.

(Source)

The funds we cover today do have some overlap. Overall though, they offset each other enough on various aspects to set them apart. That is why they are all included in the same portfolio.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund (EXD)

This is one of my most favorite Eaton Vance funds is EXD. After making several purchases, this is one of my larger holdings. The fund continually trades at an extended discount in comparison to its peer Eaton Vance funds; Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunity Fund (ETV) and Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (ETB). This is even though they all have a similar strategy, thanks to EXD switching its strategy in 2019. This also explains their poor performance before this as a bond fund and attempts to couple that bond portfolio with an options strategy.

EXD has an investment objective to "provide current income and gains, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation." They intend to achieve this through "a diversified portfolio of common stocks and writes call options on one or more U.S. indices on a substantial portion o the value of its common stock portfolio to seek to generate current earnings from the option premium."

The can target as high as 100% of their portfolio's value being overwritten. Last reported the portion of their portfolio overwritten was 87%. As mentioned above, they target index option writing. This can generate the tax benefits that we touched on. They took full advantage of this for 2019, as 91.94% of their distribution was ROC.

On a YTD basis, EXD is doing rather well considering the environment. As we will see with the other funds as well, the last several weeks has really expanded the difference between share price and NAV.

Data by YCharts

The fund's current discount is 9.18%, compared with its 1-year average of 5.32%. The fund's current distribution rate is 9.32%, on a NAV basis this comes to 8.39%.

(Source - CEFConnect)

Along with the strategy change, the fund also changed its distribution in-line with its peers, to a monthly payout.

Considering all this, this fund is prime for investors looking to take advantage of a steep discount and heavy tech portfolio. The last reported tech exposure being 36.3% of their portfolio. Of course, that also means 60%+ is in other sectors, but expect volatility with that overweight tech exposure. The other risk here for EXD is the size of the fund. At just $94 million in total assets - volume can be too low for investors that want to make quick exits.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (BOE)

BOE is a fund that I'm continually watching to jump into. With the latest volatility, the time is very near as the fund currently trades at a 14.09% discount. The last 1-year average is 11.92%.

BOE's primary objective is "to provide current income and current gains." The secondary objective is "long-term capital appreciation." They will attempt to achieve this through "investing at least 80% of its net assets in dividend-paying equity securities and at least 40% of its assets outside the U.S."

This gives BOE an international tilt. Recently, the fund reported 53.33% being in U.S. investments and the rest from primarily tilting towards Europe. Though Australia and Canada make the top 10 list too. That is enough exposure to global investments to explain some of their relatively "poor" performance compared to pure-U.S. counterparts.

Their option strategy is on single stocks in their underlying portfolio. Currently, they are 44.17% overwritten. They target a 30-40% portion of their portfolio being overwritten. Being on (and over) the extended end of their policy means they are posturing to a more defensive tilt.

On a YTD basis, I believe the fund is showing some respectably small losses.

Data by YCharts

The share price performance relative to the NAV performance is creating further opportunities. This has diverged in the last several weeks as well.

The fund currently pays a 7.70% distribution rate, based on NAV this equates to 6.61%. Thanks to its significant discount, this fund has to earn much less than what investors actually get paid.

(Source - CEFConnect)

BOE is no stranger to distribution cuts though. Which makes sense as CEFs can't retain their earnings, they pay out almost everything they take in. Additionally, BOE has had to contend with weaker performance abroad. Meaning that even on a relative basis, they have undergone more cuts than many of their U.S.-based counterparts.

Overall, BOE is a tempting globally positioned fund. They also aren't a play on tech alone. Tech makes up 11.46% of its portfolio. The largest sectors belong to consumer staples, health care and industrials. These allocations are at 22.74%, 22.06% and 18.90%, respectively. Factoring all this together and I think BOE might be a 'Strong Buy' if global markets can finally start pulling their weight.

Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund (BXMX)

Stanford Chemist added this fund to the Tactical Income- 100 portfolio in July, via this "TRADE ALERT" due to a steep discount. Fast forward to today, and the fund is still at an attractive valuation. The discount has expanded just a tad to 11.89%.

The fund seeks "total return with less volatility than the S&P 500 Index by investing in an equity portfolio that seeks to substantially replicate the price movements of the S&P 500 Index and by selling index call options covering approximately 100% of the Fund's equity portfolio value with a goal of enhancing the portfolio's risk-adjusted returns."

All of that being said, they last listed 280 positions in their portfolio. Far less than the 500 companies that you'll find in the S&P 500. Though to be fair, they only mention "substantially replicate the price movements" of the index. Additionally, at a 100% overwritten portfolio it would be extremely difficult to attain the same returns. They last reported 99% being overwritten. So, while their objective seems well-reasoned, I wouldn't invest in this fund expecting it to meet this objective.

They also list their top 5 industries; which include all subsectors of the tech space. That portion comes to 35.2% of their portfolio. This does mean that the tech volatility as of late could be contributing to a steeper discount. Its 1-year average discount is 6.56%. Another contributing factor to this larger discount is that they cut their distribution in July. The quarterly payment went from $0.2325 per share to the current $0.2150. This could be why the fund's total share price return is down double digits, but its total NAV return is only slightly negative.

Data by YCharts

In fact, its total NAV return was positive before the latest bout of volatility.

That does mean they are still paying quite a respectable 7.77% distribution. On a NAV basis, this works out to 6.81%.

(Source - CEFConnect)

The fund has had several cuts in its history as well, though they have still been able to put up a total NAV return of 8.42% annualized over the last 10-years. That to me is reasonable based on the fund's options strategy in a strong bull market.

The bottom line for BXMX, the large discount puts this fund as a solid 'Buy.' Though this is another fund that is heavy with tech exposure. Being conscious of that fact means that investors may choose to stay on the sidelines a bit longer to see where the tech volatility as of late goes.

Conclusion

All three funds highlighted today are within their 'Buy' range as far as their discount levels are concerned. Discounts have really expanded after March shook out investors. The average discounts for all CEFs are 8.19% - 11.05% for equity funds and 6.10% for fixed-income funds. This widening came after the CEF market's valuations had crept to highs at the end of 2019/beginning of 2020. They all focus on an option writing strategy, though they provide some slightly different approaches.

EXD is a "tax-managed" fund with a focus on lowering and deferring tax obligations for an investor. They write calls against indexes. They remain overweight tech. BOE writes single stock options and focuses more on a global portfolio composition. BOE doesn't have a large focus on tech. That means the latest volatility might not impact this fund in the same manner. BXMX targets exposure primarily to the S&P 500, which means tech plays a huge role at the moment. That's because tech has become a large part of the S&P 500 as tech took off like a rocket and left many sectors behind in the pandemic.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EXD, BOE. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article was originally published to members of the CEF/ETF Income Laboratory on September 26th, 2020.