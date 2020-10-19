I believe AGNC remains attractively priced due to the fact sector stock prices are still notably below estimated CURRENT BV and earnings should continue improving via the steepened yield curve.

My projection for AGNC’s net income, net spread + dollar roll income, and EPS for the third quarter of 2020 is stated in the “Conclusions Drawn” section of the article.

I am projecting AGNC will report a modest gain regarding the company’s derivative instruments and other securities for the third quarter of 2020.

Author’s Note: PART 2 of this article is a continuation from PART 1 which was discussed in a previous publication. Please see PART 1 of this article for a detailed projection of AGNC Investment Corp.’s (AGNC) income statement (technically speaking, the company’s “consolidated statement of comprehensive income”) for the third quarter of 2020 regarding the following accounts: 1) interest income; 2) interest expense; and 3) gain (loss) on sale of investment securities, net. PART 1 helps lead to a better understanding of the topics and analysis that will be discussed in PART 2. The link to PART 1’s analysis is provided below:

AGNC Investment's Q3 2020 Income Statement And Earnings Projection - Part 1 (Includes Current Recommendation)

Focus of Article:

The focus of PART 2 of this article is to provide a detailed projection of AGNC’s consolidated statement of comprehensive income for the third quarter of 2020 regarding the following account (including several “sub-accounts”): 4) “gain (loss) on derivative instruments and other securities, net”. PART 2 will also discuss AGNC’s projected net income, net spread + net dollar roll (“NDR”) income, and earnings per share (“EPS”) amounts. For readers who just want the summarized account and EPS projections, I would suggest to scroll down to the “Conclusions Drawn” section towards the bottom of the article.

By understanding the trends that occurred within AGNC’s operations during the third quarter of 2020, one can apply this information to sector peers as well. As such, the discussion/analysis below is not solely applicable to AGNC but to the fixed-rate agency mortgage real estate investment trust (mREIT) sector as a whole. This includes, but is not limited to, the following fixed-rate agency mREIT peers: 1) Arlington Asset Investment Corp. (AI); 2) ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (ARR); 3) Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp. (CHMI); 4) Dynex Capital Inc. (DX); 5) Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NLY); 6) Orchid Island Capital Inc. (ORC); and 7) Two Harbors Investment Corp. (TWO).

4) Gain (Loss) on Derivative Instruments and Other Securities, Net:

Estimate of $234 Million; Range $34 –$434 Million

Confidence Within Range = Moderate

See Boxed Blue Reference “4” in Tables 4 and 6 Below Next to the September 30, 2020 Column

Projecting AGNC’s gain (loss) on derivative instruments and other securities, net account is an analysis that involves several sub-accounts. This includes making assumptions within these derivative sub-accounts during the current quarter. One will never “fully” know management’s derivatives activities for any given quarter until results are provided to the public. However, one can understand AGNC’s overall risk management strategy and make a projection on these derivative sub-accounts using the balances that were represented at the end of the previous quarter. Such a detailed analysis is wise to perform due to the typical events that unfold in regards to MBS prices, the fixed pay rate on newly created/existing interest rate swaps, and U.S. Treasury yields. When using this methodology, along with deciding specific quarterly assumptions, I have typically provided accurate-highly accurate projections within this account over the past seven years; including over various cycles/scenarios.

Now let us take a look at AGNC’s gain (loss) on derivative instruments and other securities, net account. I show my projection for this figure in Table 4 below. All past (ACTUAL) sub-account figures within Table 4 are derived from AGNC’s quarterly SEC submissions via the company’s 10-Q or 10-K where applicable. All projected (ESTIMATE) sub-account figures are calculated and derived from multiple tables/charts that will not be shown within this particular article.

Table 4 – AGNC Quarterly Gain (Loss) on Derivative Instruments and Other Securities, Net Projection (All Sub-Accounts)

(Source: Table created by me, partially using AGNC data obtained from the SEC’s EDGAR Database)

Within AGNC’s gain (loss) on derivative instruments and other securities, net account is the following four material sub-accounts that will be discussed below: a) “to-be-announced” (“TBA”) MBS; b) interest rate swaps; c) interest rate swaptions; and d) U.S. Treasury securities. Each of the four material derivative sub-accounts will be separately analyzed and discussed in corresponding order of the blue references under the “Ref.” column in Table 4 above.

a) TBA MBS (Net Long Position as of 6/30/2020):

Estimate of $205 Million; Range $55 – $355 Million

Confidence Within Range = Moderate

See Black Highlighted, Blue Referenced Sub-Account “a)” in Table 4 Above Next to the September 30, 2020 Column

Let us first briefly get accustomed with this type of derivative instrument. Typically, AGNC uses a combination of both long and (short) TBA MBS contracts during any given quarter. AGNC enters into TBA contracts with a long position where it agrees to buy, for future delivery, MBS with certain predetermined prices, face amounts, issuers, coupons, and stated maturities. AGNC enters into TBA contracts with a long position as an off-balance sheet means of investing in and financing MBS. Since TBA contracts with a long position are ultimately an extension of the balance sheet, this increases AGNC’s “at risk” leverage. AGNC enters into TBA contracts with a (short) position where it agrees to sell, for future delivery, MBS with certain predetermined prices, face amounts, issuers, coupons, and stated maturities. Since TBA contracts with a (short) position are ultimately a reduction of the balance sheet, this decreases AGNC’s at risk leverage.

There are two main factors that impact this derivative sub-account’s valuation in any given quarter. The first factor is the NDR income (expense) generated on AGNC’s net long (short) TBA MBS position. The second factor is the realized valuation gain (loss) upon the settlement of all TBA MBS contracts and the unrealized valuation gain (loss) on all contracts that have yet to be settled during the quarter.

AGNC had a net long TBA MBS position of $19.8 billion as of 6/30/2020 (based on notional amount). AGNC decreased the company’s net long TBA MBS position by ($0.5) billion during the second quarter of 2020. Unlike most of 2017-2018, dollar roll financing across most coupons remained less attractive during 2019-early 2020. I believe this was one of the main reasons why AGNC, AI, ARR, and NLY fairly recently reduced their dividend per share rates (all mREIT peers who modestly-heavily utilize the forward TBA market; pre-COVID-19 trends). However, coming out of the initial COVID-19 “pandemic panic”, dollar roll financing became attractive once again; especially in lower coupons. Implied financing rates even turned negative for some time within some coupons (which is a positive catalyst/trend).

Continuing a trend experienced during most of 2019, higher coupon “specified pool” MBS experienced a greater “preference” versus higher coupon generic TBA MBS due to overall macroeconomic trends within the broader mortgage universe (rise in prepayment risk). As such, management correctly reduced exposure to higher coupon generic TBA MBS while increasing exposure to lower coupon generic TBA MBS during the prior quarter.

With that said, due to fact agency repurchase agreement interest rates “retreated” to near historic lows once again (similar to the time of quantitative easing; earlier last decade), I believe AGNC slightly-modestly lowered the company’s net long TBA MBS position during the third quarter of 2020. The quick rise in TBA MBS during the first quarter of 2020 had more to do with the COVID-19 pandemic panic where AGNC (along with basically all other agency/hybrid mREIT management teams) quickly wanted to raise cash for precautionary reasons.

Through a detailed analysis that will be omitted from this particular article, when combining the company’s projected quarterly NDR income and net valuation gain, I am projecting AGNC’s TBA MBS position had a total net valuation gain of $205 million for the third quarter of 2020.

b) Interest Rate Swaps (Net (Short) Position as of 6/30/2020):

Estimate of $55 Million; Range ($145) – $255 Million

Confidence Within Range = Moderate to High

See Purple Highlighted, Blue Referenced Secondary Sub-Accounts “b)” in Table 4 Above Next to the September 30, 2020 Column

Let us first discuss the recent history of this derivative sub-account which will lead to a better understanding of my projected total net valuation gain for the third quarter of 2020. AGNC had a net (short) interest rate swaps position of ($42.1) billion as of 6/30/2020 (based on notional amount). AGNC decreased the company’s net (short) interest rate payer swaps position by $4.4 billion during the second quarter of 2020. This minor decrease makes sense for two main reasons.

First, as pointed out earlier (see PART 1 or the discussion above), AGNC basically maintained the company’s on-balance sheet MBS portfolio during the second quarter of 2020. As such, when all other factors are held constant, a relatively similar hedge position is applicable when simply “maintaining” one’s risk management strategy.

Second, the majority of new interest rate payer swaps had tenors/maturities towards the shorter-end of the yield curve (directly equates to lower negative duration). In addition, the fixed-pay rate of swaps across the entire yield curve recently experienced a quick, extremely sharp decrease during the first quarter of 2020. These decreases continued to occur during the second quarter of 2020 (just to a lesser extent). When considering the notable decrease in the Federal (“Fed”) Funds Rate, U.S. LIBOR, and the Secured Overnight Financing Rate (“SOFR”) (including all other short-term rate metrics), all types of interest rate swaps were “vulnerable” to valuation decreases during the first and second quarters of 2020. The probability of a quick rise in short-term rates/yields has notably decreased since the onset of COVID-19. As such, the risk of notable (say over 100 bps) rising interest rates has decreased during 2020 and the COVID-19 pandemic has “dragged on”. As such, most sector peers have recently determined to either “prioritize” other types of derivative instruments or simply notably lower their hedging coverage ratio (which is fine for the time being).

Along with recent decreases to the Fed Funds Rate, current/“spot” U.S. LIBOR across the 1-, 3-, and 6-month tenor/maturity decreased (1), (6), and (11) bps during the third quarter of 2020, respectively. This was a notably less severe decrease when compared to the first and second quarters of 2020.

Taking a step back, let us briefly get accustomed to general interest rate movements over the past several years and the impact on AGNC’s hedging coverage ratio. During 2017-2018, markets experienced a steady, gradual rise in short-term interest rates which directly impacted mREIT borrowing costs (as discussed in PART 1; repurchase loan rates). To combat this rise in borrowing costs, management believed AGNC’s risk management priority was to maintain the company’s protection across the “belly” of the yield curve. Due to AGNC’s more cautious risk management strategy, the company’s hedging coverage ratio was 95% and 94% as of 9/30/2018 and 12/31/2018, respectively. While this ratio decreased to 77% as of 3/31/2019, it increased to 102% as of 12/31/2019. Regarding 2019’s increase, I believe AGNC was trying to “lock in”, at the time, some lower interest rate payer swaps during the summer of 2019. As rates/yields notably net decreased during the first quarter of 2020, AGNC was at a disadvantage as a higher hedging coverage ratio directly resulted in more severe derivative valuation losses (although lower negative durations partially helped mitigate an even more severe loss). That said, with the notable reduction of AGNC’s net (short) interest rate swaps position during March 2020, AGNC’s hedging coverage ratio decreased to 70% as of 3/31/2020 (32% quarterly decrease). AGNC’s hedging coverage ratio slightly decreased to 66% as of 6/30/2020. However, in the current environment, that was still a fairly high hedging coverage ratio versus some fixed-rate agency mREIT peers.

Using Table 4 above as a reference, there are two secondary sub-accounts to discuss when projecting a total net valuation gain (loss) regarding AGNC’s interest rate swaps. The first secondary sub-account is AGNC’s “net periodic interest income (costs/expense) of interest rate swaps”. If one recalls, this figure was first discussed in AGNC’s interest expense account during PART 1 of this article. In regards to AGNC’s interest rate swaps net (short) position as of 6/30/2020, the company had a weighted average fixed pay rate of 0.39% and a weighted average floating receive rate of 0.13%. This weighted average fixed pay rate was NOTABLY more attractive versus most sector peers who utilize this specific derivative instrument.

When all factors and assumptions are taken into consideration, through a detailed analysis that will be omitted from this particular article, I am projecting AGNC will record a net periodic interest expense of ($30) million for the third quarter of 2020 versus ($59) million during the prior quarter (lower net expense).

The second secondary sub-account to discuss relates to the net valuation gain (loss) on AGNC’s interest rate swaps. As stated earlier, across most tenors/maturities there was a minor-modest increase in the fixed pay rate of interest rate payer swap contracts during the third quarter of 2020. The fixed pay rate on interest rate swap contracts across all tenors/maturities had a net increase (decrease) of (5) - 25 bps.

Through a detailed analysis that will be omitted from this particular article, I am projecting the company’s second secondary sub-account had a net valuation gain of $85 million for the third quarter of 2020. The includes the assumption AGNC’s management team continued to reduce the weighted average tenor of the portfolio, reduce the notional value of the net (short) position, and/or continue to reduce the weighted average fixed pay rate of this specific portfolio. When both secondary sub-accounts are combined, I am projecting AGNC’s interest rate swaps had a total net valuation gain of $55 million for the third quarter of 2020.

c) Interest Rate Swaptions (Net (Short) Position as of 6/30/2020):

Estimate of ($4) Million; Range ($54) – $46 Million

Confidence Within Range = Moderate to High

See Pink Highlighted, Blue Referenced Sub-Account “c)” in Table 4 Above Next to the September 30, 2020 Column

Let us first briefly get accustomed with this type of derivative instrument. Interest rate swaptions are options to enter into underlying interest rate swap contracts. Whereas interest rate swap contracts have no initial “up-front” costs (gains and losses are incurred as interest rates fluctuate over the life of the swaps), interest rate swaptions have implicit up-front costs (similar to an option contract; generally speaking). However, a realized gain (loss) is only incurred (and is deferred over the remaining life of the underlying swap) when the option expires/terminates/is sold.

Let us discuss the recent history of this derivative sub-account which will lead to a better understanding of my projected total net valuation loss for the third quarter of 2020. AGNC had a net (short) interest rate swaptions position of ($9.4) billion as of 6/30/2020 (based on the notional balance of the underlying interest rate swaps). AGNC decreased the company’s net (short) interest rate payer swaptions position by $0.2 billion during the second quarter of 2020. As of 6/30/2020, AGNC’s interest rate payer swaptions had a weighted average of 7 months until expiration with an underlying interest rate swaps weighted average tenor/maturity of 9.5 years and a weighted average fixed pay rate of 2.22%.

Since interest rate payer swaps with a similar weighted average tenor/maturity had a fixed pay rate of approximately 0.70% as of 9/30/2020, I am projecting AGNC’s interest rate payer swaptions had a total net valuation loss of ($4) million for the third quarter of 2020. Simply put, unless markets experience a massive increase in overall rates/yields during 2020, the vast majority (if not all of) AGNC’s swaptions will eventually expire “worthless” (options will not be exercised prior to or at expiration).

d) U.S. Treasury Securities (Net (Short) Position as of 6/30/2020):

Estimate of ($22) Million; Range ($172) – $128 Million

Confidence Within Range = Moderate to High

See Dark Blue, Brown, and Teal Highlighted, Blue Referenced Secondary Sub-Accounts “d)” in Table 4 Above Next to the September 30, 2020 Column

Let us first briefly get accustomed with this type of derivative instrument. AGNC purchases (or sells short) U.S. Treasury securities and U.S. Treasury security futures to help mitigate the potential impact of changes in MBS prices (hence the valuation of a majority of the company’s investment portfolio). AGNC borrows securities to cover U.S. Treasury (short sales) under reverse repurchase agreements. AGNC accounts for these derivative instruments as “security borrowing transactions” and recognizes an obligation to return the borrowed securities at fair market value (“FMV”) based on the current value of the underlying borrowed securities.

Let us discuss the recent history of this derivative sub-account which will lead to a better understanding of my projected total net valuation fluctuation for the third quarter of 2020. AGNC had the following three derivative secondary sub-account positions as of 6/30/2020: 1) long U.S. Treasury securities of $1.1 billion; 2) (short) U.S. Treasury securities of ($7.2) billion; and 3) U.S. Treasury security futures sold (short) of ($1.0) billion. This is based on each secondary sub-account’s face amount (“par”). When combining all three secondary sub-accounts together, AGNC increased the company’s net (short) U.S. Treasury securities position by ($5.4) billion during the second quarter of 2020.

Yields on 5-, 7-, and 10-year U.S. Treasury securities fluctuated (5)-5 bps during the third quarter of 2020. As such, basically flat for the quarter. Since U.S. Treasury securities are one of the most liquid investments in the marketplace, AGNC trades these derivative instruments throughout the quarter. Through a detailed analysis that will be omitted from this particular article, I am projecting AGNC’s U.S. Treasury securities and U.S. Treasury security futures had a total net valuation loss of ($22) million for the third quarter of 2020. If AGNC slightly-modestly decreased the company’s net (short) U.S. Treasury securities position during the quarter, then its loss would be towards the low end of my projected range (more severe valuation loss). If AGNC slightly-modestly increased the company’s net (short) U.S. Treasury securities position during the quarter, then its gain would be towards the high end of my projected range (switch to a valuation gain).

As stated earlier, all remaining derivative sub-accounts within Table 4 that have not been specifically mentioned above are deemed immaterial for discussion purposes. This includes valuation projections regarding the following derivative sub-accounts: 1) interest-only (“IO”) and principle-only (“PO”) strips; 2) debt on consolidated variable-interest-entities (“VIE”); 3) REIT equity securities (no position as of 6/30/2020); and 4) put options (when applicable).

When combining all the derivative sub-accounts together (both material and immaterial), I am projecting AGNC’s derivative instruments and other securities, net account had a total net valuation gain of $234 million for the third quarter of 2020. Now, I want to briefly discuss my quarterly projection for AGNC’s net spread + NDR income for the and compare it to several prior quarters.

Brief Discussion of AGNC’s Net Spread + NDR Income:

Now let us take a look at AGNC’s net spread + NDR income. I believe this is a very important metric to analyze/project. I currently believe this metric is one of the best indicators of AGNC’s “true earnings power”. Thus, I believe this metric is, at the least, partially “linked” to the company’s dividend per share rate.

I show my projection for this figure in Table 5 below. All past (ACTUAL) figures within Table 5 are derived from AGNC’s quarterly SEC submissions via the company’s 10-Q or 10-K where applicable. All projected (ESTIMATE) figures are calculated and derived from multiple tables/charts that have been shown/will be shown through this three-part article.

Table 5 – AGNC Quarterly Net Spread + NDR Income Projection

(Source: Table created by me, partially using AGNC data obtained from the SEC’s EDGAR Database [link provided below Table 4])

Using Table 5 above as a reference, AGNC reported net spread + NDR income (when excluding any “catch up” premium amortization adjustment) of $321 and $308 million for the third and fourth quarter of 2019, respectively (see red reference “O”). This calculates to net spread + NDR income of $0.59 and $0.57 per common share, respectively (see red reference “O / P”). AGNC lowered the company’s monthly dividend per share rate from $0.18 to $0.16 per common share beginning in May 2019. When applying AGNC’s new monthly dividend per share rate, mainly due to AGNC’s extremely active strategy of obtaining lower fixed-rate interest rate payer swaps during the second and third quarters of 2019, the company was able to underpay its new quarterly dividend rate of $0.48 per common share by $0.11 and $0.09 per common share for the third and fourth quarter of 2019, respectively. Simply put, both were a notable underpayment.

Moving to 2020, AGNC reported net spread + NDR income (when excluding any catch up premium amortization adjustment) of $313 million for the first quarter of 2020. This calculates to net spread + NDR income of $0.57 per common share. AGNC’s monthly dividends totaled $0.48 per common share for the first quarter of 2020. When calculated, this was an underpayment of $0.09 per common share. However, the COVID-19 pandemic panic occurred in March 2020 and AGNC lowered the company’s investment portfolio by (25%) by the end of the first quarter of 2020.

Now, some may have believed that would spell “trouble” for this particular metric during AGNC’s second quarter of 2020; a full quarter’s worth of operations with a (25%) smaller on-balance sheet agency MBS portfolio. However, as projected in last quarter’s AGNC income statement projection series, I correctly anticipated this was not the case. Last quarter, I projected AGNC would report net spread + NDR income (when excluding any catch up premium amortization adjustment) of $318 million which calculated to $0.56 per common share. This calculates to only a ($0.01) per common share decrease in this specific metric. In contrast, AGNC reported net spread + NDR income (when excluding any catch up premium amortization adjustment) of $323 million or $0.58 per common share (very close to my projection which easily beat the consensus average of the institutional analysts). This calculates to a $0.01 per common share increase in this specific metric. The main reason for this continued strong performance was the NOTABLE decrease in borrowing costs.

Let us now take a look at my projection for the third quarter of 2020. I am projecting AGNC will report net spread + NDR income (when excluding any catch-up premium amortization adjustment) of $356 million for the third quarter of 2020. This calculates to net spread + NDR income of $0.64 per common share. Again, the main reason for this projected increase/very strong performance is the recent NOTABLE decrease in borrowing costs. Due to AGNC’s reduced monthly dividend from $0.16 to $0.12 per common share starting in April 2020, when calculated this figure would be a notable underpayment of $0.28 per common share when compared to AGNC’s monthly dividends totaling $0.36 per common share for the third quarter of 2020.

As discussed earlier, AGNC notably decreased the company’s on-balance sheet MBS/investment portfolio late in the first quarter of 2020. As such, AGNC’s on-balance sheet MBS/investment portfolio decreased (25%) per a monetary standpoint to start the second quarter of 2020 when compared to the start of the first quarter of 2020. Back in April, I believe this was one of the main reasons why AGNC’s Board of Directors (“BoD”) cautiously/prudently lowered the company’s monthly dividend rate to $0.12 per common share starting in April 2020. When calculated, AGNC saved roughly $70 million in cash through this dividend per share rate reduction. Management previously stated to the public this new dividend per share rate will allow the company to retain capital to “put to use” in the future. Over the short-term, it basically “shores up” additional cash/liquidity and will be used as an additional “buffer” if the COVID-19 pandemic causes any type of “stress” to agency MBS markets (which has been notably “tamped down” by the Fed). It can also be used to gradually expand AGNC’s on-balance sheet MBS portfolio with less of an increase in leverage.

With that said, I continue to believe AGNC will eventually increase the company’s monthly dividend of $0.12 per common share (as several other fixed-rate agency mREIT peers have recently done post April 2020). While the “exact month” is certainly open to interpretation/speculation, I believe this minor-modest monthly dividend increase will occur, at the latest, by early 2021.

A) Net Income (Loss):

Estimate of $795 Million; Range $595 – 995 Million

Net Income Available to Common Shareholders of $1.39 Per Share (Excluding OCI/(OCL)); Range $1.03 – $1.75 Per Share

Confidence Within Range = Moderate to High

See Red Reference “A” in Table 6 Below Next to the September 30, 2020 Column

Finally, let us look at my projection for AGNC's quarterly net income for the third quarter of 2020. This information is provided in Table 6 below.

Table 6 – AGNC Quarterly Net Income (Loss) Projection

(Source: Table created by me, partially using data obtained from AGNC's quarterly investor presentation slides)

Four remaining accounts within AGNC’s consolidated statement of comprehensive income that impact the company’s net income (loss) amount are the following: 1) unrealized gain (loss) on investments measured at FMV through net income (loss), net; 2) management fee income (no longer applicable); 3) compensation expense; and 4) general/administrative expenses. In regards to the first listed account, this projection will be discussed in PART 3 of the article (even though it is part of AGNC’s net gain (loss) amount). While the remaining three accounts have been projected within Table 6, they are deemed immaterial for discussion purposes and will be excluded from any analysis within this article.

When the accounts from Table 6 above are combined, I am projecting AGNC had net income of $795 million for the third quarter of 2020. After accounting for AGNC’s quarterly preferred stock dividends, this would be earnings available to common shareholders of $1.39 per share.

Conclusions Drawn (PART 2):

To sum up the analysis above, I am projecting AGNC will report the following account figure for the third quarter of 2020 (refer back to Table 4 and/or 6):

4) Quarterly Net Gain on Derivative Instruments and Other Securities of $234 Million

I am also projecting AGNC will report the following net income, EPS, and net spread + NDR income amounts for the third quarter of 2020 (refer back to Tables 5 and 6):

A) Quarterly Net Income of $795 Million; Earnings Available to Common Shareholders of $1.39 Per Share

- Quarterly Net Spread + NDR Income (A Dividend Sustainability Metric) of $0.64 Per Common Share

AGNC’s projected net income of $795 million for the third quarter of 2020 is a minor increase when compared to net income of $718 million for the second quarter of 2020. This is mainly due to a projected minor increase in net spread income, a notably less enhanced agency MBS/investment valuation gain, and a notable improvement in derivative valuation fluctuations when compared to the prior quarter.

As stated in PART 1 of this article, AGNC’s OCI/(OCL) amount is part of the company’s consolidated statement of comprehensive income (loss) but is EXCLUDED from the company’s net income (loss) and EPS amounts. As such, I suggest holding off on a “final verdict” regarding AGNC’s projected results for the third quarter of 2020 until PART 3 of this article is provided. In my professional opinion, I believe AGNC’s “comprehensive income (loss)” amount is more important than the company’s net income (loss) and EPS amounts.

My BUY, SELL, or HOLD Recommendation:

From the analysis provided above, including additional catalysts/factors not discussed within this particular article, I currently rate AGNC as a SELL when I believe the company’s stock price is trading at or greater than my projected non-tangible CURRENT BV (BV as of 10/9/2020), a HOLD when trading at less than my projected non-tangible CURRENT BV through less than a (10%) discount to my projected non-tangible CURRENT BV, and a BUY when trading at or greater than a (10%) discount to my projected non-tangible CURRENT BV. These ranges are unchanged when compared to my last AGNC article (PART 1).

Therefore, I currently rate AGNC as a BUY.

As such, I currently believe AGNC is undervalued from a stock price perspective. My current price target for AGNC is approximately $16.90 per share. This is currently the price where my recommendation would change to a SELL. The current price where my recommendation would change to a HOLD is approximately $15.20 per share. Put another way, the following are my CURRENT BUY, SELL, or HOLD per share recommendation ranges (the REIT Forum subscribers get this type of data on all 21 mREIT stocks I currently cover each week):

$16.90 per share or above = SELL

$15.21 - $16.89 per share = HOLD

$13.51 - $15.20 per share = BUY

$13.50 per share or below = STRONG BUY

Along with the data presented within this article, this recommendation considers the following mREIT catalysts/factors: 1) projected future MBS/investment price movements; 2) projected future derivative valuations; and 3) projected near-term dividend per share rates. This recommendation also considers the eight Fed Funds Rate increases by the FOMC during December 2016-2018 (a more hawkish tone/rhetoric when compared to 2014-2016), the three Fed Funds Rate decreases during 2019 due to the more dovish tone/rhetoric regarding overall monetary policy as a result of recent macroeconomic trends/events, and the recent very quick “plunge” in the Fed Funds Rate to near 0%. This also considers the previous wind-down/decrease of the Fed’s balance sheet through gradual runoff/partial non-reinvestment (which began in October 2017 which increased spread/basis risk) and the prior “easing” of this wind-down that started in May 2019 regarding U.S. Treasuries and August 2019 regarding agency MBS (which partially reduced spread/basis risk when volatility remains subdued). This also considers the recent early Spring 2020 announcement of the start of another round of “quantitative easing” that includes the Fed specifically purchasing agency MBS (and “rolling over” all principal and interest payments into new agency MBS) which should bolster prices while keeping long-term rates low.

Finally, I believe my/our historical “track record”/accuracy regarding projected CURRENT BVs has surpassed most (if not all) professional analysts within the mREIT sector on a consistent basis. I believe this should “count for something” when it comes to overall reliability and value.

Note: PART 2 of this article is only a PARTIAL analysis of AGNC’s consolidated statement of comprehensive income for the third quarter of 2020. As such, a “final” conclusion will not be provided yet. PART 3 of this article will just pick up where PART 2’s analysis ends. PART 3 of this article will discuss AGNC’s projected OCI/(OCL) and comprehensive income (loss) amounts. This will be followed by a projection of AGNC’s BV as of 9/30/2020 and the company’s CURRENT BV in late October which will be available to readers prior to management’s earnings press release for the third quarter of 2020.

Each investor's BUY, SELL, or HOLD decision is based on one's risk tolerance, time horizon, and dividend income goals. My personal recommendation will not fit each reader’s current investing strategy. The factual information provided within this article is intended to help assist readers when it comes to investing strategies/decisions.

Current/Recent mREIT Sector Stock Disclosures:

On 3/18/2020, I once again initiated a position in AGNC at a weighted average purchase price of $7.115 per share (large purchase). This weighted average per share price excludes all dividends received/reinvested.

On 1/31/2017, I initiated a position in New Residential Investment Corp. (NRZ) at a weighted average purchase price of $15.10 per share. On 6/29/2017, 7/7/2017, and 12/21/2018, I increased my position in NRZ at a weighted average purchase price of $15.775, $15.18, and $14.475 per share, respectively. When combined, my NRZ position had a weighted average purchase price of $14.912 per share. This weighted average per share price excluded all dividends received/reinvested. On 2/6/2020, I sold my entire NRZ position at a weighted average sales price of $17.555 per share as my price target, at the time, of $17.50 per share was surpassed. This calculates to a weighted average realized gain and total return of 17.7% and 41.2%, respectively. I held this position, on a weighted average basis, for approximately 20 months.

On 9/22/2020, I once again initiated a position in NRZ at a weighted average purchase price of $7.645 per share. This weighted average per share price excludes all dividends received/reinvested.

On 6/29/2017, I initiated a position in CHMI at a weighted average purchase price of $18.425 per share. On 10/6/2017, 10/26/2017, 11/6/2017, 1/29/2018, 10/12/2018, 6/6/2019, 7/23/2019, 9/5/2019, 3/16/2020, and 4/6/2020 I increased my position in CHMI at a weighted average purchase price of $18.015, $18.245, $17.71, $17.145, $17.235, $16.315, $15.325, $12.435, $8.55, and $3.645 per share, respectively. When combined, my CHMI position has a weighted average purchase price of $7.735 per share (yes, my last 3 purchases were proportionately large). This weighted average per share price excludes all dividends received/reinvested.

On 8/31/2017, I initiated a position in CHMI’s Series A preferred stock, (CHMI.PA). On 9/12/2017 and 4/6/2020, I increased my position in CHMI-A at a weighted average purchase price of $25.145 and $10.945 per share, respectively. When combined, my CHMI-A position had a weighted average purchase price of $18.071 per share. This weighted average per share price excluded all dividends received/reinvested. On 6/8/2020, I sold my entire CHMI-A position at a weighted average sales price of $24.273 per share. This calculates to a weighted average realized gain and total return of 34.3% and 49.4%, respectively. I held this position, on a weighted average basis, for approximately 1.7 years. This calculates to a weighted average annualized total return of 29.7%.

On 1/29/2018, I initiated a position in TWO at a weighted average purchase price of $15.155 per share. On 4/17/2019, I increased my position in TWO at a weighted average purchase price of $13.165 per share. When combined, my TWO position had a weighted average purchase price of $13.825 per share. This weighted average per share price excluded all dividends received/reinvested. On 2/3/2020, I sold my entire TWO position at a weighted average sales price of $15.355 per share as my price target, at the time, of $15.25 per share was surpassed. This calculates to a weighted average realized gain and total return of 11.0% and 25.2%, respectively. I held this position, on a weighted average basis, for approximately 13 months.

On 3/8/2018, I initiated a position in New York Mortgage Trust, Inc.’s (NYMT) Series D preferred stock, (NYMTN). On 4/6/2018, 4/27/2018, 10/12/2018, 12/7/2018, 12/18/2018, and 3/22/2019 I increased my position in NYMTN. When combined, my NYMTN position has a weighted average purchase price of $22.379 per share. This weighted average per share price excludes all dividends received/reinvested.

On 10/12/2018, I initiated a position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust, Inc. (GPMT) at a weighted average purchase price of $18.155 per share. On 5/12/2020, 5/27/2020, 5/28/2020, 8/26/2020, 9/10/2020, and 9/11/2020, I increased my position in GPMT at a weighted average purchase price of $4.745, $5.144, $5.086, $6.70, $6.19, and $6.045 per share, respectively. My last two purchases make up approximately 50% of my total position (to put things in better perspective). When combined, my GPMT position has a weighted average purchase price of $6.234 per share. This weighted average per share price excludes all dividends received/reinvested.

On 10/12/2018, I initiated a position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. (MITT) at a weighted average purchase price of $17.105 per share. On 4/17/2019 and 6/3/2019, I increased my position in MITT at a weighted average purchase price of $16.22 and $15.52 per share, respectively. When combined, my MITT position had a weighted average purchase price of $15.946 per share. This weighted average per share price excludes all dividends received/reinvested. On 5/11/2020, I sold my entire MITT position at a weighted average sales price of $2.115 per share as my price target, at the time, was surpassed (as MITT’s estimated BV as of 4/30/2020 was even lower versus my previously projected (75%) quarterly BV decrease [6/30/2020 versus 6/30/2020]). This was my first “realized total loss” within either the mREIT or business development company (“BDC”) sector since I began writing here on Seeking Alpha in 2013. With that said, my proportional allocation in MITT (versus the rest of the mREIT sector) was small.

On 6/3/2019, I initiated a position in ARR at a weighted average purchase price of $17.545 per share. On 9/10/2019, I increased my position in ARR at a weighted average purchase price of $16.785 per share. When combined, my ARR position had a weighted average purchase price of $16.975 per share. This weighted average per share price excluded all dividends received/reinvested. On 2/20/2020, I sold my entire ARR position at a weighted average sales price of $21.045 per share as my price target, at the time, of $20.90 per share was surpassed. This calculates to a weighted average non-annualized realized gain and total return of 24.0% and 31.0%, respectively. I held this position, on a weighted average basis, for approximately 6 months.

On 6/3/2019, I initiated a position in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (IVR) at a weighted average purchase price of $15.49 per share. This weighted average per share price excludes all dividends received/reinvested. On 2/14/2020, I sold my entire IVR position at a weighted average sales price of $17.965 per share as my price target, at the time, of $17.95 per share was surpassed. This calculates to a weighted average non-annualized realized gain and total return of 16.0% and 25.0%, respectively. I held this position for approximately 8 months.

On 11/22/2019, I initiated a position in Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp. (ANH) at a weighted average purchase price of $3.475 per share. This weighted average per share price excludes all dividends received/reinvested.

On 11/22/2019, I initiated a position in AI’s Senior Notes Due 2023 (AIW) at a weighted average purchase price of $24.13 per share ($25 being par). On 3/10/2020, 3/13/2020, and 3/19/2020, I increased by position in AIW at a weighted average purchase price of $23.50, $19.75, and $9.31 per share, respectively. When combined, my AIW has a weighted average purchase price of $14.804 per share. This weighted average per share price excludes all interest received/compounded.

On 12/31/2019, I initiated a position in AI’s Senior Notes Due 2025 (AIC) at a weighted average purchase price of $24.00 per share ($25 being par). On 3/10/2020 and 3/19/2020, I increased by position in AIC at a weighted average purchase price of $23.72 and $8.71 per share, respectively. When combined, my AIC has a weighted average purchase price of $16.182 per share. This weighted average per share price excluded all interest received/compounded. On 9/2/2020-9/4/2020, I sold my entire AIC position at a weighted average sales price of $23.55 per share. This calculates to a weighted average non-annualized realized gain and total return of 45.5% and 51.1%, respectively. I held this position for approximately 6.5 months.

On 1/2/2020, I initiated a position in AI at a weighted average purchase price of $5.57 per share. On 1/9/2020, 3/16/2020, and 9/24/2020, I increased my position in AI at a weighted average purchase price of $5.59, $3.25, and $2.53 per share, respectively. When combined, my AI position has a weighted average purchase price of $3.276 per share. This weighted average per share price excludes all dividends received/reinvested.

On 3/18/2020, I initiated a position in NLY at a weighted average purchase price of $5.05 per share (large purchase). This weighted average per share price excludes all dividends received/reinvested.

On 4/6/2020, I initiated a position in CHMI’s Series B preferred stock, (CHMI.PB) at a weighted average purchase price of $10.65 per share. This weighted average per share price excluded all dividends received/reinvested. On 6/19/2020-6/24/2020, I sold my entire CHMI-B position at a weighted average sales price of $22.045 per share. This calculates to a weighted average realized gain and total return of 107.0%. I held this position for approximately 2.5 months.

Final Note: All trades/investments I have performed over the past several years have been disclosed to readers in “real time” (that day at the latest) via either the StockTalks feature of Seeking Alpha or, more recently, the “live chat” feature of the Marketplace Service the REIT Forum (which cannot be changed/altered). Through these resources, readers can look up all my prior disclosures (buys/sells) regarding all companies I cover here at Seeking Alpha (see my profile page for a list of all stocks covered). Through StockTalk disclosures and/or the live chat feature of the REIT Forum, at the end of September 2020 I had an unrealized/realized gain “success rate” of 85.7% and a total return (includes dividends received) success rate of 92.9% out of 56 total past and present positions (updated monthly; multiple purchases/sales in one stock count as one overall position until fully closed out). I have only 1 realized “total loss” in any of my past/sold positions. Both percentages experienced a modest increase, when compared to April-May 2020, as a direct result of the recent partial market rally to counter previous fears/panic surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition, in early April 2020, I initiated several new positions and increased several existing positions at attractive-very attractive prices. I encourage other Seeking Alpha contributors to provide real time buy and sell updates for their readers which would ultimately lead to greater transparency/credibility. Starting in January 2020, I have transitioned all my real-time purchase and sale disclosures solely to members of the REIT Forum. All applicable public articles will still have my sector purchase and sale disclosures (just not in real time). Please disregard any minor “cosmetic” typos if/when applicable.

I am currently "teaming up" with Colorado Wealth Management to provide intra-quarter CURRENT BV and NAV per share projections on all 21 mREIT and 15 BDC stocks I currently cover. These very informative (and “premium”) projections are provided through Colorado's S.A. Marketplace service. In addition, this includes additional data/analytics, weekly sector recommendations (including ranges), and exclusive "rapid fire" mREIT and BDC articles after earnings. For a full list of benefits I provide to the REIT Forum subscribers, please see my profile page.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AGNC, AI, AIW, ANH, CHMI, GPMT, NLY, NRZ, NYMTN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I currently have no position in ARR, BXMT, CHMI.PA, CHMI.PB, CIM, CMO, DX, EFC, IVR, MFA, MITT, MORT, NYMT, ORC, PMT, REM, REML, TWO, or WMC.



Colorado Wealth Management currently has a position in AGNC, AGNCO, GPMT, NLY, NLY-F, NLY-G, NLY-I, NRZ, NRZ-B, NRZ-C, NYMT, NYMTP, TWO-A, TWO-B, TWO-C, TWO-E.