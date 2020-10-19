Sea has accelerated performance in each of its three key businesses amid the pandemic this year.

Sea (SE), the internet stock that investors like to think of as the emerging Alibaba (BABA) of Southeast Asia, has been on fire all year long. In a region of the world where internet businesses, especially e-commerce, are being driven by twin propulsion forces: the pandemic which has put brick-and-mortar stores to the wayside, and the fact that pandemic or not many people are connecting to the internet through mobile devices for the first time - Sea has been the beneficiary of a massive growth tailwind.

The stock's share price has reflected the extraordinary performance the company has turned in this year. Shares of Sea have quadrupled this year, with shares doubling over the past quarter alone.

I was previously bearish on Sea, but I certainly can't ignore the stock's very strong pandemic execution, especially the increase in unit profitability in its e-commerce division which was my biggest watch item. Now I'm neutral on Sea - I can see the bullish merits for the stock, namely that:

Sea is serving some of the largest "tiger" economies in the world , where internet dominance has not yet been decided. The company's ~2x y/y growth rates reflect a company that is still in the early stages of capturing this nascent market

, where internet dominance has not yet been decided. The company's ~2x y/y growth rates reflect a company that is still in the early stages of capturing this nascent market Sea is building a flywheel of complementary businesses that can wholly capture this market opportunity. The company's e-commerce and digital payments business (akin to a PayPal) give Sea two huge monetization opportunities in this fast-growing market, alongside its core gaming division.

At the same time, however, it's difficult to look at the stock's ~4x year-to-date ascent, its ~$80 billion market cap, and its valuation multiples and still believe in further outperformance for this stock. Like many other momentum tech stocks this year, Sea has traded up on a "FOMO" surge as much as on its own fundamentals, and though the stock has attracted a dedicated and ardent following of bulls, I still believe the best move is to exercise caution on this stock.

For all its recent performance, Sea is still a relatively young company, and there are a myriad of risks. The first is that economic growth in Southeast Asia has been uneven, and the eventual impacts of the pandemic on heavily populated countries like Indonesia where testing rates have been low is still unknown. The second is that Sea's biggest money-maker, its games division, is subject to changing fads and trends.

At current share prices near $165, Sea's market cap is $80.57 billion. After netting off the $3.64 billion of cash and $2.10 billion of convertible debt on Sea's balance sheet, its enterprise value is $79.03 billion. That represents a valuation multiple of 11.2x EV/FY21 revenues, against Wall Street's FY21 revenue estimate of $7.08 billion, which represents 40% y/y growth (data from Yahoo Finance). To me, that's an incredibly steep multiple to pay for a company whose gross margin profile is still low in the ~25% range (Sea's gaming division continues to provide the bulk of Sea's profit dollars, while on an IFRS basis e-commerce continues to have negative gross profits).

We've seen small evidence of scalability in this business, but in my view the stock is already priced for years of perfection. Stay on the sidelines here and wait for a correction in this stock before diving in.

Q2 download

Let's now recap the most recent trends in Sea's business. The company's second-quarter earnings results are shown below:

Figure 1. Sea Q2 results Source: Sea Q2 earnings release

Q2 was the quarter in which Sea's pandemic tailwind really began to shine. Sea's overall revenue rose 102% y/y to $882.0 million, with acceleration in e-commerce (120% y/y this quarter, versus 104% y/y last quarter) as the biggest highlight.

Strict lockdown measures in Sea's markets helped drive a continued surge in entertainment demand. The company continued to attract a bastion of new users, with quarterly active users up 61% y/y to a stunning 499.8 million. Paid users, meanwhile, saw even faster 91% y/y growth to 49.9 million, representing a 10.0% paid user ratio. This does indicate that Sea has plenty of revenue expansion opportunity within its own user base if it can manage to upsell more of its users into paid tiers.

Figure 2. Sea gaming users Source: Sea Q2 earnings presentation

Q2 also demonstrated Sea's gaming division's (the unit is named Garena) ability to create, and not just distribute, content. The company's internally developed game Free Fire (a battle royale game) reached 100 million in peak daily active users (just under half of Snap's ~240 million DAUs, for comparison) and saw paid users more than double y/y.

For the faster-growing e-commerce division, strong growth metrics were more or less a given. The 120% y/y increase in revenue and 110% y/y growth in GMV were largely expected. But for e-commerce, I'm more interested in the company's scalability toward profits.

Gross margins are still negative this quarter at -6.5%, a meaningful improvement versus -19.7% in the year-ago quarter. This means that Sea's logistics, warehousing, and fulfillment costs are all exceeding the revenue it is generating from Shoppee customers (this division is most prominent in Indonesia, where it is currently generating the majority of its e-commerce revenue). But one other important metric is that Sea's adjusted EBITDA loss in the e-commerce division per order declined to -$0.50, versus -$1.01 in the prior-year quarter - an indicator that hopefully Shoppee may hit breakeven in the near to medium term.

At present, however, Sea is still generating -$305.5 million in adjusted EBITDA in the e-commerce division, a 23% steeper loss than the year ago quarter. Overall company EBITDA, however, tilted slightly positive thanks to outstanding contribution from the gaming division, which saw 65% y/y growth in adjusted EBITDA to $436.2 million.

Figure 3. Sea adj. EBITDA by segment Source: Sea Q2 earnings release

Management does see e-commerce as a unique opportunity, however, to continue to push its payments products, which executives believe is still Sea's largest opportunity. Per CEO Forrest Li's commentary on the Q2 earnings call:

SeaMoney's focus continues to be leveraging on Sea's strategic leadership positions in some of the largest use cases for digital payments in e-commerce and digital entertainment. We believe its impressive growth in the second quarter underlines the strength of this strategy. Our mobile wallet total payment volume increased to more than $1.6 billion for the second quarter compared to more than $1 billion in the first quarter."

Again, Sea turned in terrific execution year-to-date in 2020, fully capitalizing on the digital tailwinds that the pandemic provided. We can't argue against the strength of Sea's fundamentals. My main argument, however, is that given the huge increase in share prices year to date, investors should be more keen to evaluate the risks in Sea's bullish story.

Key takeaways

Sea remains one of the fastest-growing technology companies in Southeast Asia and positioning itself well to become the internet conglomerate of the region, but with shares up >4x year-to-date and with Sea trading at a rich >11x forward revenue multiple despite a still-low gross margin, I believe the risk-reward profile in this stock is highly unfavorable. Tread with caution here.

