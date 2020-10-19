These industries have so many of today's desired secular growth trends as tailwinds, and yet many of these companies (like 3M) trade at valuations as if their end markets don't.

3M's large scale automatically puts them as a chief competitor in many of these industries, especially considering the small relative size of their other more focused competitors.

Being an industrial conglomerate the size of 3M (NYSE:MMM) means having so many business segments that it's hard to keep track of all of them, and so investors like to focus on the company's metrics as a whole. But that makes no sense.

Other big "conglomerates" like Microsoft (MSFT) or Amazon (AMZN) get hype about their smaller cloud segments (like my article on Amazon's 45% upcoming boost in AWS; click here), and yet a company like 3M, which has a fantastic growth opportunity to support some of the biggest secular growth trends of this upcoming decade, gets no love.

Some of those secular growth trends which 3M will have a direct product offering to serve include:

The electrification of automobiles with hybrids and EVs.

The proliferation of data center and cloud buildouts. The need for these data buildouts from memory-hungry AI and heavy data consumption.

The wave of IoT (Internet of Things) sweeping industrial manufacturers through robotics and automation.

The increasing demand for wearable electronics, and just IoT devices in general, from consumers that are increasingly becoming digital-conscious.

I could go on and on, but the point is that 3M's end markets span much farther than healthcare and industrial safety, and it becomes evident once (or if) you take a deep dive into their Transportation and Electronics segment. And I mean a deep dive, because the chances are you've never heard of these companies (and industry), and if you have, chances are you haven't heard them discussed with the industrial behemoth 3M.

For starters, this business segment made up about 30% of revenues for 2019, with ~$2.2B in operating income. So, it's nothing to sneeze at, and safe to say it makes up a significant part of the company's overall results. When you add all of the secular growth trends surrounding this segment, it could be the key driver to propelling 3M past any maturation of the industries it is currently involved in.

3M's Transportation and Electronics Segment = The Connectors Industry

To truly understand 3M's Transportation and Electronics segment, you have to look at the other leaders in the industry - in this case, it's fellow S&P 500 components Amphenol (NYSE:APH) and TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL). These companies are known as being in the Electrical and Electronics Connectors business, and that's exactly where 3M's Transportation and Electronics Segment plays in (which you learn if you happen to read APH and TEL's 10-k filings).

According to TEL's latest 10-k, the Total Addressable Market for this industry as a whole (with many large customer end markets) could be as much as $190B. We'll turn to APH's latest 10-k for a nice visualization of those exact end markets now:

Among the many competitors for these end markets and key products (connector and connector systems, interconnect products and systems, assemblies and harnesses, etc.) include (quoted from APH's 10-k):

"Carlisle (NYSE:CSL), CommScope (COMM), Delphi (DLPH), Esterline, Foxconn, Hirose, Huber & Suhner, ICT Luxshare, JAE, Jonhon, JST, Molex, Radiall, Rosenberger, Sensata (ST), TE Connectivity, Yazaki and 3M, among others."

Unfortunately, APH doesn't break these products and end markets into business segments, but luckily, TEL and MMM do. They don't categorize each product/ end market in the exact same way, but we can use some simple calculations and organized sifting through the information in order to build an industry map for the main consumer end markets we are interested in.

From TEL:

3M makes it easy for us, reporting sales inside the Transportation and Electronics segment as the following (for 2019; in millions):

Advanced Materials = $1,246

Commercial Solutions = $1,760

Automotive and Aerospace = $1,943

Electronics Materials = $3,710

Other = $949

There will be overlap within each of these reportable segments between all of the companies involved, and so to make a consistent industry map, we will be using TEL's organized categorization to evaluate each subpart of this entire electrical and electronics connectors industry, since they also provide the most detailed breakdown of competitors within each segment (which is very important and helpful).

In electronics (bolded emphasis mine):

"Major electronics products also include packaging and interconnection devices; high performance fluids and abrasives used in the manufacture of computer chips, and for cooling electronics and lubricating computer hard disk drives; and high-temperature and display tapes."

And also, within transportation (bolded emphasis mine):

"This segment's transportation-related businesses include components and products that are used in the manufacture, repair and maintenance of automotive, marine, aircraft and specialty vehicles"

It's with these two primary sections that we will focus 3M's opportunities as they relate to the electrical/electronic connectors industry, and compare their relative standing to those in that space to analyze potential market leadership and growth catalysts to the company's top and bottom line moving forward.

Transportation = (Automotive, Commercial, Aerospace)

It's likely that 3M has specialty electronics connectors components in this industry particularly since TEL identified them as a major competitor in their Industrial segment, which includes Aerospace, Defense, Oil and Gas. With 3M also grouping their Aerospace segment with Automotive, we can create a blended industry map like the following:

While it's not clear whether 3M's commercial solutions refer to protection and safety products or special components such as electrical connectors as part of commercial vehicles and other end uses, it seems applicable to include those inside this transportation industry since a customer purchasing one major product could potentially be converted over into another similar product (such as an electrical connector) - and it could be relatively simple for 3M to develop a competing product to serve this need now or in the future due to its commodity-like nature (or 3M's ability to make large acquisitions).

You can see that, even with 3M's low concentration of these segments compared to its overall business (a little over 10% of total revenues), the company is a major player in this space and is poised to create early growth-like returns from this market as it expands from major secular trends.

As recently as last month (as reported by Seeking Alpha news), competitors in the auto tech space Sensata, TE Connectivity, Aptiv (NYSE:APTV), and Amphenol got Buy recommendations from Goldman Sachs as suppliers who could benefit from the focus on electric vehicle tech, in addition to the players that many investors already project as winners in this secular trend, like Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) and Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA).

The consensus around the potential of this industry and to its suppliers is bright, and yet 3M seems to miss out on the hype - with its 1Y returns of 3.74% barely budging above the stock price's pre-pandemic highs.

Electronics = Devices, Data Centers, Gaming

Again, like the Transportation end market for 3M, it's not clear how much of the revenue comes from a product like an electronic connector, vs some other major product that the company offers such as insulators or displays. But, with customer relationships already in place, and the market still ripe for the pickings in the form of synergistic/roll-up acquisitions, 3M could take its scale and size to double down on market strengths and provide pressure to the smaller names to grab market share.

Here's the industry map/Total Addressable Market for 3M by revenues, where you see a flip in leadership from TE Connectivity to Amphenol (in a reversed role from transportation):

Speaking of those two giants in connectors, TEL and APH, one reason I'm bullish on the industry besides the great secular tailwinds is the results that these companies, which are solely focused on the industry, have been able to achieve. These companies have proven that their business models provide them with ample free cash flow, which has allowed them to strategically grow the top line while making significant share buybacks to really boost EPS, as you can see from shares outstanding counts for TEL, and the consistent and steady growth of EPS for APH:

Amphenol EPS 2010 = $1.41

Amphenol EPS 2011 = $1.53

Amphenol EPS 2012 = $1.69

Amphenol EPS 2017 = $2.06

Amphenol EPS 2018 = $3.85

Amphenol EPS 2019 = $3.75 10Y CAGR EPS = 15.1%



TEL (diluted) shares outstanding 2010 = 457m

TEL (diluted) shares outstanding 2019 = 340m Reduction of -25.6% EPS from $2.50 range to the $5- $7 range



It's a good sign to see success from industry players when a rising tide is raising all boats, rather than when one competitor swallowing up the whole. I think it bodes well for this industry that this has been the phenomenon over the last 10 years, and I think most of us would agree that many of the major secular drivers discussed in this article are just starting or will not mature for quite a while. Global auto production might be the sticking point to this argument, but the companies like TEL are making efforts to improve their revenues per unit EV, which should sustain growth in a slowing global auto production/demand environment - if they can execute on those strategies.

One Other Major Player = Molex

Molex is another company that competes in all 3 major reported segments by TE Connectivity (Transportation, Industrial, and Communications), but its financial information is not publicly available since it was acquired by private conglomerate Koch Industries. The only revenue data available was from 2013 at $3.6 billion total, which, if compared to TEL and APH at the time ($11.3B and $4.6B, respectively), would likely sit them just under those two in revenues today, probably a billion or two under that $8B-13B range.

From Molex's last 10-k before acquisition, we can see that their primary segment was also Connectors, with major markets looking like this for their $3.6B revenue split:

Automotive = 19%

Infotech = 17%

Mobile devices = 21%

Consumer = 14%

Industrial = 12%

Telecommunications = 13%

Other = 4%

We obviously can't know for sure where Molex's relative position is for those markets now, since it was 7 years ago, and a lot can change. However, it's pertinent to estimate that, as it relates to 3M in the context of today's article, they're probably a decently big player in both electronics and transportation - and so it's likely that the industry has a healthy balance rather than just being dominated by a top 3 (TEL, APH, and MMM).

3M Valuation Estimate

Now, I will examine where Wall Street is pricing 3M's growth potential in the market today using a reverse DCF. As with most of the reverse DCFs I have calculated in many of my recent articles, I will be assuming a discount rate of 6%, due to the very low interest rate environment pushing the risk-free rate below 1%. With 3M's current WACC (weighted cost of capital) at 5.79%, this seems like a reasonable estimate right now.

I will provide two free cash flow estimates, one for TTM and one for FY 2019:

FCF = $10.10 per share, Implied growth = 4.42%

FCF = $9.18 per share, Implied growth = 5.75%

Assuming these estimates are correct, it would be hard to argue that 3M is overvalued and very reasonable to argue that the company is fairly or even significantly undervalued at today's price levels. An implied growth rate of 4.4% assumes MMM simply keeps up with U.S. or Global GDP numbers, while outperformance in any one of their segments, coupled with average performance on any of the others, could easily push growth several percentage points higher.

I like that the company has made good use of free cash flow through share buybacks, eliminating almost -20% of shares outstanding over the last 10 years, and so long-term investors are simultaneously increasing their ownership of the company (like a DRIP would do) and also seeing boosts to EPS without earnings having to move at all (since shares outstanding decreases, the denominator of EPS).

The company might have short-term headwinds like everyone else and could see the same market pressures from election uncertainties along the way. As it relates to the industry as a whole, I am becoming increasingly bullish and am weighing all of my options before potentially locking in a long-term position in any of the stocks discussed.

