At 232.0p, Sabre shares can deliver a total return of 48% in just over 3 years (14.0% annualised). We initiate a Buy rating on the stock.

We believe the cycle will turn in next 1-2 years, boosting Sabre's earnings; in the meantime, all profits are distributed as dividends.

In recent years, the “down” cycle in industry premium pricing meant Sabre’s volume and margin have been deteriorating, albeit slowly.

It has a differentiated model, exclusively focused on underwriting profits and disciplined about pricing, giving it the best underwriting ratio.

Sabre Insurance is a niche player in the long-term attractive U.K. motor insurance industry, with a $750m market cap. and a 7%+ Dividend Yield.

Introduction

U.K. motor insurance is a long-term attractive industry and the 3 listed players are currently offering Dividend Yields of between 5.5% and 8%, as we explained in our industry review earlier this month. In this article, we take an in-depth look at Sabre Insurance (OTC:SBIGY), one of the players.

Company Overview

Sabre is a niche player with a market share of 1-2%, far smaller than listed competitors Admiral (OTCPK:AMIGF) and Direct Line (OTC:DIISF), or former listed players Hastings (OTC:HNGGF) and esure (OTC:ESXRY). The company has its main listing in London and has a market capitalisation of £580m ($750m):

U.K. Motor Insurance Policy Numbers by Provider (Since 2012) NB. Direct Line figures include both own-brands and partnerships. Hastings' motor numbers not disclosed; we assume motor is always 87% of the total policy count. esure H1 2020 figure is assumed to be flat from 2019, based on management comments. Source: Company filings.

Originally founded in 1982, Sabre was part of General Accident (a predecessor company to Aviva (OTCPK:AIVAF)) in 1996-2002 before it was bought out by management. Private equity firm BC Partners took a majority stake in 2014, installed the current management team (including CEO and CFO), and took the company public in 2017.

Sabre has a differentiated model compared to other U.K. motor insurers:

It generates all its revenues from U.K. motor insurance, unlike peers who also sell ancillary services or other insurance (especially home insurance)

It focuses on non-standard and higher perceived risks areas, with less competition and higher premiums (30-50% higher in 2017)

It has remained small to serve only segments where it has a competitive edge and can achieve favourable pricing

It offers the same pricing to existing and renewing customers, unlike most peers who use discounts to attract new customers and raise prices later

It does not use quota share reinsurance, though it does limit its tail risks by purchasing “excess of loss" insurance covering claim costs above £1m; this is provided by a panel of 12 reinsurers and renewed every summer

It has a declared non-negotiable 80% Combined Ratio requirement when pricing insurance, and generally prices in the 70-80% range

Sabre believes it has a competitive advantage in underwriting, thanks to the “extensive and proprietary dataset which has been compiled for a period of more than 15 years” since its founding. It also believes it has an advantage in claims management, especially in anti-fraud expertise; at the time of its IPO, more than half (76 of 151) of its headcount worked in the Claims department. Customer support and other functions are outsourced, so that the cost base can be flexed to suit different volumes over time.

The result of the above is that Sabre has the best underwriting ratio among the main players, and achieved a Return on Tangible Equity of 41.6% in 2019:

U.K. Motor Underwriting Ratios by Provider (2019) Source: Company filings.

Deteriorating Profitability Since 2017

In recent years, industry premium pricing in U.K. motor insurance has been in a “down” cycle; Sabre has maintained its pricing discipline, at the expense of growth, and its volume and margin have been deteriorating, albeit slowly.

Between 2017 and 2019, Sabre's gross premiums have stayed at approx. £200m, while its number of policies has dropped from 351k to 327k. Its EBITA dropped from £63.9m to £53.2m in the same period (excluding an accrual release), while its Combined Ratio has worsened from 68.5% to 75.3%:

Sabre Underwriting Volumes & Results (2014-H1 2020) NB. 2019 excludes £3.3m of one-off accrual release. Source: Sabre company filings.

The deterioration in the Combined Ratio between 2017 and 2019 was the result of both the Loss Ratio and the Expense Ratio rising, by 180 bps and 500 bps respectively. With flat or declining premiums, a rising cost base (pay rising with inflation and IT investments) created negative operational leverage:

Sabre Underwriting Ratios (2014-H1 2020) NB. 2019 excludes £3.3m of one-off accrual release. Source: Sabre company filings.

Little COVID-19 Benefit, Unlike Peers

The COVID-19 outbreak was a net negative for Sabre in H1 2020, with the £6.9m (7.6%) fall in premiums only partially offset by the £5.6m fall in claims, with reported EBITA falling 3.7% year-on-year:

Sabre P&L (H1 2020) NB. H1 2020 adjusted to exclude effect of IFRS19 for like-for-like comparison. Source: Sabre results release (H1 2020).

Excluding investment income, which benefited from the rise in fair value of debt securities in Sabre's investment portfolio, EBITA would have declined by 6.4% year-on-year.

Sabre’s negative experience was in contrast to peers; for example, Admiral U.K. motor insurance saw Profit Before Tax rose 23.3% year-on-year in H1. As shown below, Sabre's Combined Ratio was basically flat year-on-year, while Admiral’s improved by 15.8 ppts and Direct Line’s improved by 13.2 ppts:

Selected U.K. Motor Underwriting Ratios (H1 2020 vs. H1 2019) Source: Company filings.

The reason was different in each case:

Admiral's reserve release was 8.6 ppt higher year-on-year, while Sabre’s was 5.8 ppt lower; excluding reserve release, Admiral’s Loss Ratio improved 9.8 ppt, only slightly better than Sabre’s 8.9%

reserve release was 8.6 ppt higher year-on-year, while Sabre’s was 5.8 ppt lower; excluding reserve release, Admiral’s Loss Ratio improved 9.8 ppt, only slightly better than Sabre’s 8.9% Direct Line’s Loss Ratio (before reserve releases) improved 17.9 ppt year-on-year; its reserve releases were lower year-on-year, but only by 3.0 ppt

Potential Profit Growth When the Cycle Turns

As we explained in our industry review, we are positive about U.K. motor insurance long-term, and believe the cycle will turn in next 1-2 years, with premiums rising again as they did from late 2015 to 2017:

U.K. Average Motor Premiums Y/Y Change (2014-H1 2020) NB. ABI figures capture the entire market; Confused figures capture new business on its site only. Source: Admiral results presentation (H1 2020).

During then “up” cycle in late 2015-17, Sabre grew its number of policies by 53% and its premiums by 42%:

Sabre Y/Y Growth in Policies & Premiums (2012-H1 2020) Source: Sabre company filings.

While Sabre's average premium fell due to its expansion into lower-priced segments, its Loss Ratios remained broadly stable:

Sabre Ultimate Loss Ratios & Reported Loss Ratios NB. Reported loss ratio not available for 2012-13. Ultimate Loss Ratios likely to fall further for underwriting years 2017 onwards. Source: Sabre company filings.

Prior to COVID, Sabre had expected prices to move up in 2020, partly due to the exit of smaller, loss-making insurers:

“With market price increases apparent in the most recent months there is a possibility that growth opportunities may arise later in 2020 or early in 2021. Whilst it is now likely that COVID‐ 19 will drive a significant, temporary, reduction in claims frequency it is anticipated that other claims pressures will emerge as social distancing continues and then ultimately winds down.” Sabre results release (2019) (April 2020)

COVID-19 has provided a respite in profitability, but the effect is likely to prove temporary (up to 12 months), according to management:

Sabre Mgmt. Comments on Covid-19 Impact Source: Sabre results presentation (2019).

Nearly All Earnings Distributed as Dividends

Sabre's dividend policy is to distribute 70% of earnings as ordinary dividends, and any surplus capital as special dividends. Before the insurance cycle turns, with volumes not growing, Sabre has been distributing substantially all of its earnings as dividends after 2017 (the year it went public):

Sabre Earnings & Dividend Per Share (Since IPO) NB. 2019 final dividend was postponed and paid in H1 2020. Source: Sabre company filings.

Sabre's Solvency Ratio was 178% at H1 2020 (post-dividend), above its 140-160% target range, which implies the potential for distributions in future years to equal or exceed earnings:

Sabre Solvency Coverage Ratio vs. Target (2018-H1 2020) Source: Sabre results presentation (H1 2020).

A return to the target Solvency Ratio range would distribute £10.3-22.0m, equivalent to adding an extra 1.8-3.8% on next year’s yield.

Valuation

At 232.0p, Sabre shares are trading at 12.7x 2019 EPS; the Dividend Yield is 7.6%, based on 17.6p of dividends in the last 12 months:

U.K. Motor Insurers’ P/E and Dividend Yields Source: Company filings.

Based on 2019 earnings and recent dividends, Sabre's valuation is more attractive than listed peers and precedent transactions. Whether it is more attractive overall depends on one's view of the growth prospects for each company.

Illustrative Return Forecasts

Our illustrative return forecasts are below, based on the following assumptions:

2020 EPS to be down 4.2% year-on-year, implying H2 EPS to be down 5.0% (after H1 EPS was down 3.5%)

2021 EPS to be flat year-on-year, reflecting some recovery from COVID-19 but continuing weak insurance pricing

2022 EPS to be 20% higher year-on-year, when the industry pricing cycle finally turns, allowing Sabre to expand its business

2023 EPS to be 4% higher year-on-year, reflecting long-term industry growth

Dividend to be 100% of EPS in 2020 and 2021, plus 5.2p special dividend in 2020 (the postponed 2019 special dividend)

Thereafter dividend to follow the 70% payout ratio target

2023 year-end P/E of 13.0x, roughly flat from the current level, and implying a 5.8% Dividend Yield

At 232.0p, the exit price of 283.2p and dividends imply a total return of 48% in just over 3 years (14.0% annualised).

Dividends and earnings growth are roughly responsible for a 55/45 split of the return, with the Dividend Yield averaging 7.7% during this period (and at 6.7% in its lowest year):

Illustrative Sabre Return Forecasts Source: Librarian Capital estimates.

Other Company-Specific Risks

Sabre's unique business model and niche focus do mean some specific risks:

Brokers account for approx. 70% of Sabre's business, with the rest in direct brands (mainly Go Girl for young female drivers); the brokers “typically” utilise price comparison websites as their primary channel. Sabre works with 1,000 brokers, but the 2 largest generated more than 30% of its total premiums at its IPO in 2017. This is likely to have fallen since, for example with the new agreement to write insurance for some Saga PLC customers from mid-2020.

Retention is typically lower for Sabre's higher-premium customers. It was 46% among Direct customers in 2016 and implied to be in the 35-45% range for broker customers; another 9% of premiums were estimated to be customers who stayed with Sabre but moved from broker to direct or between brands. Sabre retention is lower than the industry average, which was just over 70% in 2016, and likely to have improved since.

Technology adoption has been uneven at Sabre, which has looked at InsurTech and had launched a telematics offering (DriveSmart) in 2013, but without much success in both cases, as management disclosed:

In 2019 we reviewed a number of “InsurTech” opportunities, but to date have not identified any that can combine strong, differentiated, customer demand with our current required ways of working (broadly being able to utilize our sophisticated rating models and remaining in full control of the underlying net premium). Following a review of the telematics market we concluded that our direct telematics offering was unlikely to be able to generate acceptable returns at meaningful volumes. We therefore withdrew the DriveSmart product in 2019, but maintain a small market presence in telematics via specialist brokers. We will continue to monitor the market as technology and distribution opportunities evolve Sabre results release (2019)

We believe these risks to be manageable but will monitor them closely.

Conclusion

Sabre Insurance is a niche player in the long-term attractive U.K. motor insurance industry, with a $750m market cap. and a 7%+ Dividend Yield.

It has a differentiated model, exclusively focused on underwriting profits and disciplined about pricing, giving it the best underwriting ratio.

In recent years, the “down” cycle in industry premium pricing meant Sabre’s volume and margin have been deteriorating, albeit slowly.

We believe the cycle will turn in next 1-2 years, boosting Sabre's earnings; in the meantime, all profits are distributed as dividends.

At 232.0p, Sabre shares can deliver a total return of 48% in just over 3 years (14.0% annualised).

We initiate a Buy rating on the stock.

