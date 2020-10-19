Despite some unwelcome metrics, CG still displays characteristics of a name with a promising future.

2020 saw alternative assets under management top $10 trillion globally. Preqin - a provider of alternative investment data - estimates this number will hit a whopping $14 trillion in the next three years.

The assets you want to buy are the ones people have to sell. - William E. Conway, Jr., Co-Founder of The Carlyle Group Inc.

The Carlyle Group Inc. (CG) is an alternative asset management firm specializing in four segments covering corporate private equity, real assets, global credit, and investment solutions. The company was founded in 1987 in Washington, D.C., and has grown to manage over $200B in assets since that time.

With alternative assets continuing to grow in popularity, especially as 2020 brought increased uncertainty and volatility to the public equity markets, it's an opportune time to revisit a name we've previously covered at The Lead-Lag Report. In light of this changing environment, how well is The Carlyle Group positioned to benefit? And how does CG stack up versus other names in the alternative asset management space?

2020 saw alternative assets under management top $10 trillion globally. Preqin - a provider of alternative investment data - estimates this number will hit a whopping $14 trillion in the next three years. This would represent serious growth in this asset class - growth that alternative asset firms will be clamoring to manage.

The Carlyle Group enjoyed growing AUM from 2017 through 2019, but unsurprisingly, the first half of 2020 saw their AUM fall. As of June 30, 2020, The Carlyle Group's AUM was at $221.3B, slightly below the $224.4B they ended with in 2019.

Source: The Carlyle Group - August 2020 Shareholder & Investor Presentation

Net income attributable to The Carlyle Group Inc. common stockholders was a disappointing ‑$466.1M for the first half of 2020 (compared to $285.2M for the first half of 2019). Q2 2020, specifically, however, was positive at $145.9 million (only slightly lower than Q2 2019 net income of $148.2).

Source: The Carlyle Group - August 2020 Shareholder & Investor Presentation

CG's share price has been underwhelming so far in 2020. Unlike the broader market, CG has not regained the levels we saw at the start of the year. As a result, the name may present a relative discount versus some of its peers.

CG has fared far worse YTD than some of its peers: Apollo Global Management (APO), Blackstone Group (BX), and KKR & Co (KKR). Source: YCharts

From a dividend yield perspective, CG looks reasonable against comparables. Its forward dividend yield is estimated at 3.7%, second only to Apollo Global Management.

Source: YCharts

Similarly, from a volatility perspective, CG is roughly in line with its comparables. Its five-year beta of 1.4 doesn't present a major risk.

Source: YCharts

Earnings estimates leave some room for improvement versus comparable names, though from a price-to-earnings and price-sales ratio, CG, currently, offers a relative discount versus its peers.

Source: YCharts

The Carlyle Group Inc. is an attractive name in light of the increased market share of managed assets they are likely to inherit in the coming years. With public equity markets continuing to see daily swings that were virtually unprecedented before 2020, the likelihood that the alternative asset class will continue to see growing inflows is all but likely. Despite some unwelcome metrics, CG displays characteristics of a name with a promising future. With that in mind, CG looks to be an exciting name to include in a portfolio, especially if you are willing to hold it long term to see it benefit from the rapidly growing alternative asset segment.

