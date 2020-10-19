The S&P 500 And The Changing Expectations For Quarterly Dividends
The S&P 500 (SPX) stayed in its red zone lane during the past week, not having much reason to do anything but that during the week that was.
It has been a while since we last featured the expected future for the S&P 500's quarterly dividends per share here in the S&P 500 chaos series. We've had complete futures data through the fourth quarter of 2021 since 21 September 2020, where we've created the following animated chart to show the day-to-day changes in the four weeks since. If you're accessing this article on a site that republishes our RSS news feed and you don't see the changing future, please click through to our site to access the animation.
You may have to watch through the cycle a couple of times to fully catch it, but the biggest change has been in the more distant future quarters of 2021, where the outlook has improved in recent weeks.
We'll keep this edition short and sweet by jumping next into the more significant news headlines we pulled out of the newstream in the past week.
Monday, 12 October 2020
- Signs and portents for the U.S. economy:
- Bigger trouble developing in UK, France, China, Japan:
- Bigger stimulus developing in Japan, EU using stimulus to force fiscal union:
- ECB minions worry over stalling Eurozone economy, not certain copying Fed's new inflation targeting is a good policy:
- Apple and Amazon drive rally on Wall Street
Tuesday, 13 October 2020
- Signs and portents for the U.S. economy:
- EU dishing out trade tariffs on U.S., China:
- Bigger stimulus to be doled out in Eurozone, signs of stimulus getting traction in China:
- ECB minion thinks new COVID wave won't completely shut down EU economies again:
- Wall Street closes lower on vaccine delay, dampened stimulus hopes
Wednesday, 14 October 2020
- Signs and portents for the U.S. economy:
- Fed minion holds huge contradictions within own head, another wants U.S. government to spend more:
- Bigger stimulus being developed for third world, economic growth guaranteed in China:
- ECB minions have some things to think over, Bank of Canada minions think they should get into digital currency:
- ECB policymakers set out wish list for strategic rethink
- Pandemic accelerates need to consider digital currency: Bank of Canada
- Wall Street ends down after Mnuchin dims stimulus hopes
Thursday, 15 October 2020
- Signs and portents for the U.S. economy:
- Oil eases as new lockdowns raise concern about fuel demand
- Trump calls for big COVID-19 stimulus but McConnell disagrees
- Trump threatens to 'strike back' if EU imposes tariffs over Boeing
- Fed minions say more needs to be done for jobs, look to fiscal over monetary stimulus:
- Bigger trouble developing in Canada, Central America:
- Bigger stimulus to be doled out in Eurozone:
- ECB minion thinks new COVID wave won't completely shut EU economies down again:
- S&P 500 ends lower as investors eye stimulus impasse
Friday, 16 October 2020
- Daily signs and portents for the U.S. economy:
- Fed minions want more fiscal stimulus, think their monetary stimulus is fine, but still worry about economy:
- Bigger stimulus developing in France, Japan:
- Dovish ECB minions don't want to stop stimulus:
- Dow advances, S&P ekes out gain as vaccine timeline comes into focus
Looking for more news? Barry Ritholtz lists the positives and negatives he found in the past week's economics and markets news over at The Big Picture!
