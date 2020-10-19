The S&P 500 And The Changing Expectations For Quarterly Dividends

We've had complete futures data through the fourth quarter of 2021 since 21 September 2020, where we've created an animated chart to show the day-to-day changes in the four weeks since.

It has been a while since we last featured the expected future for the S&P 500's quarterly dividends per share here in the S&P 500 chaos series.

The S&P 500 (SPX) stayed in its red zone lane during the past week, not having much reason to do anything but that during the week that was.

It has been a while since we last featured the expected future for the S&P 500's quarterly dividends per share here in the S&P 500 chaos series. We've had complete futures data through the fourth quarter of 2021 since 21 September 2020, where we've created the following animated chart to show the day-to-day changes in the four weeks since. If you're accessing this article on a site that republishes our RSS news feed and you don't see the changing future, please click through to our site to access the animation.

You may have to watch through the cycle a couple of times to fully catch it, but the biggest change has been in the more distant future quarters of 2021, where the outlook has improved in recent weeks.

We'll keep this edition short and sweet by jumping next into the more significant news headlines we pulled out of the newstream in the past week.

Monday, 12 October 2020

Tuesday, 13 October 2020

Wednesday, 14 October 2020

Thursday, 15 October 2020

Friday, 16 October 2020

Looking for more news? Barry Ritholtz lists the positives and negatives he found in the past week's economics and markets news over at The Big Picture!

Original Post