Industrial Opportunities In 10/19 Select List

Considering the sector’s substantial losses, we highlight the top ETFs within the Industrials sector in this week’s Select List.

SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (NYSEARCA:XTN) held on to the 1st position while First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR) moved from the 4th position to claim 2nd this week.

Those two funds were followed by 3 newcomers which are in order, Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF (PXB), iShares Transportation Average ETF (BATS:IYT) and First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXR).

Here's the full data:

1 8 Click to enlarge Notes:

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. Business relationship disclosure: I am an employee of ETF Global.