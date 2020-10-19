J D Wetherspoon (OTC:JDWPF) reported preliminary results on Friday for the 52 weeks ended 26 July (2020). The results showed a tough year for the company that is still struggling to recover from the blows experienced during COVID-19. Many pubs (bars) across the UK have suffered due to the slide in consumer demand and Wetherspoon is no different, the full-year results reflect that. Shares were down 19% by the close of trading on Friday, and even after this fall, I still wouldn't be wading into shares just yet. Like many others in the hospitality/retail sector, Wetherspoon's recovery will be slow and there is a lot of turbulence still ahead.

Preliminary Results

The results painted a dim picture as revenues collapsed 30% to £1.26 billion in comparison to the £1.8 billion reported for the prior year. The company fell to a sizable £34 million loss compared to a profit of £104 million in 2019. The most damning figure came through free cash flow, which was negative £58 million compared to the £96 million generated last year.

The significance of how poor these results were was shown by the Chairman and founder of Wetherspoons himself, Tim Martin. Tim is quite a renowned character in the UK for supporting conservatives and Brexit. However, he has used these results to voice his frustration at the way the government has handled the pandemic. It's clear that the pub industry in the UK is nearing a crisis point as the government has introduced a number of new safety measures that have severely affected consumer sentiment. Tim Martin explains the impact of these himself:

It appears that the government and its advisers were clearly uncomfortable as the country emerged from lockdown. They have introduced, without consultation, under emergency powers, an ever-changing raft of ill-thought-out regulations - these are extraordinarily difficult for the public and publicans to understand and to implement. None of the new regulations appears to have any obvious basis in science.

These results were till the end of July and so included 3-4 months of severe disruption. Tim Martin also highlighted that much of the hospitality sector had started to get on its feet again but these new measures have set them back massively. The most deafening of these measures was the 10 PM curfew on pubs. Generally speaking, Wetherspoon has always been very reliant on late-night drinking in the UK - known for offering cheaper drinks than their counterparts, but the curfew has clearly had a sizable impact on that.

Tim Martin also gave some guidance on performance in the new financial year:

Like-for-like sales in the first 11 weeks have been 15.0% below those of last year, with strong sales in the first few weeks, followed by a marked slowdown since the introduction of a curfew and other regulations, some of which are referred to above.

I believe that the statement above has contributed heavily to the fall seen in share price on Friday. The new measures are having large impacts on any form of recovery in the UK hospitality sector and Wetherspoon is no different than the rest. Strangely, the government boosted pubs with the 'eat out to help out' scheme, giving half price on all meals but has given all the ground made in that regard back with the new measures. The last 11 weeks have shown a drastic improvement in the last few months of the last financial year but still show that Wetherspoon is struggling and that any hope for a quick recovery has now gone.

Further lockdown measures being introduced

To make matters worse for Wetherspoon, the government has been enforcing new measures on a regional basis, introducing a 3-tier system. If a certain area is designated tier 3, then pubs who do not serve food have to close. Wetherspoon does serve food and should, therefore, still be allowed to open. However, investors should not underestimate the effect this will have on consumer demand, in general, in those areas. It will very much feel like a 'second lockdown' for many and so they will most likely simply avoid going out when they don't need to. However, it does mean that Wetherspoon will be able to avoid closing for four weeks, which could've been more devastating for the chain's recovery. Nonetheless, the struggle to recover from the pandemic and deliver strong performance still remains.

Valuation

Looking at Wetherspoon's valuation on a historic basis paints an enticing picture. Based on its 2019 full-year numbers (£72 million profit), Wetherspoon trades on a P/E of just 12 for a previously fast-growing chain which offered a 'fresh' business model in a well-established market. However, as we know, the situation has now changed. Wetherspoon is now currently burning cash, and the last financial year shows how even a small period of disruption can severely affect financial performance. This performance doesn't look set to drastically improve any time soon as analysts forecast an EPS of 28p for 2021. This is a return to profitability but puts Wetherspoon on a pricey forward P/E of around 30.

Conclusion

I don't believe Wetherspoon is worth weighing into just yet. I love the business model but not the industry currently. There is simply too much turbulence over the medium term to warrant paying the premium. I would hold out to see more of a recovery first, even if that means paying a higher price.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.