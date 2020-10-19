The question is to decide if this temporary stock underperformance is an opportunity or a sign of trouble.

Image: Detour Lake Source: Resource World Magazine

Investment Thesis

The Toronto-based Kirkland Lake Gold (KL) released its third quarter of 2020 results on October 12, 2020. The company's third-quarter results show another healthy production despite disruptions caused by the coronavirus pandemic in the Macassa mine.

Gold has reached another multi-year record high with $1,907 per ounce for the third quarter, but the healthy gold climb has lost steam right now, and after reaching a top at $2,070 per ounce, we are now slowly retracing. How low is the question?

Data by YCharts

Thus, the investment thesis with Kirkland Lake Gold is simple. As I said last quarter, the stock is an excellent long-term investment, and it is even more evident now with the increase of the quarterly dividend to $0.1875.

However, it is imperative to trade the gold volatility and use about 30% to 50% of your KL position to profit from this exceptional situation created by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Preliminary Production Analysis: Another excellent quarter

I have estimated Kirkland Lake's Q3 revenue at about $626 million, a new record high. Based on 331,959 Au Oz sold in Q3 at an average gold price of $1,907 per ounce.

The company said that cash was up to $848 million this quarter. It was a combination of a few different elements:

On August 14, 2020, Kirkland Lake sold Osisko mining and Novo shares it owned for $109.1 million.

On August 17, 2020, Kirkland Lake announced a strategic alliance with Newmont Corp. (NYSE: NEM $75 million to Kirkland.

to Kirkland. The sale of gold this quarter added an estimated $126.5 million in cash.

A strong positive: The company is debt-free.

Kirkland stock buy-back and dividend

The company bought 14,029,500 shares during 2020 for a total of $526.6 million or $37.54 per share.

Kirkland Lake Gold announced that it would increase by 50% its quarterly dividend to $0.1875 per share effective in 4Q'20.

Review of 3Q'20 Gold Production

Below are the four producing mines for Kirkland Lake Gold.

Macassa mine in Northeastern Ontario, Canada.

in Northeastern Ontario, Canada. Fosterville mine is located in the State of Victoria, Australia.

is located in the State of Victoria, Australia. Detour Lake open pit mine in northeastern Ontario, Canada.

in northeastern Ontario, Canada. Taylor and Holt mines, both located in Northeastern Ontario, are often described as the Holt Complex. (Placed on Care and Maintenance)

Gold production reached another record for the third quarter despite a poor showing at the Macassa mine impacted by the COVID-19 restrictions.

The company produced 339,584 Au Oz this quarter, and the price of gold for Q3 was $1,907 per ounce. The amount sold was 331,959 Au Oz.

Below is a quarter to quarter comparison for the three producing mines. Detour and Fosterville are more than compensated for the loss in production at the Macassa mine.

Note: The Holt complex is still on care and maintenance.

As we can see below, the Detour Lake and Fosterville mines are the two leading gold producers and represent 88.8% of the total output for 3Q'20.

On September 9, 2020, the company indicated additional "High-Grade Intersections at Detour Lake Saddle Zone."

The new holes announced today are all from drilling in the Saddle Zone, located in an area between the Main Pit and West Pit locations that is underexplored, has no Mineral Reserves and only limited Mineral Resources.

2020 Guidance

For 2020, total gold production is anticipated to be between 1.350M Oz and 1.400M Oz. AISC for gold is expected in the range of $790-$810 per ounce (including Detour Lake), and operating cash costs per ounce for gold is projected at $410-$430.

From KL news.

Conclusion and Technical Analysis

Kirkland Lake Gold continues to deliver strong production results, but sadly they are not producing the effect anticipated on the stock.

Kirkland Lake Gold has underperformed most of my other long-term gold miners and also the VanEck Vector Gold Miners (NYSEARCA:GDX). KL is now up 13% since January.

This disappointing performance is probably due to Detour Lake's acquisition, which was completed in January 2020. Looking at the chart below, it is quite clear that Detour had a 30% negative effect on the stock.

Data by YCharts

The question is to decide if this temporary underperformance is an opportunity or a sign of trouble. Let's look at it as an opportunity and accumulate the stock regularly on weakness. If we look at the main assets, we have a solid prospect with a tremendous upside. The company is debt-free and has a stunning cash position.

The gold industry will likely be very volatile in the next few weeks due to the US elections. However, one long-term pattern could help figure out which trading strategy is the best adapted to the short term.

The gold price is now backtracking, assuming from the 10-year chart below, showing a perfect Cup and Handle pattern.

We are now well into the second handle, and I think we may trade lower for a while. I have estimated low support around $1,750 before the uptrend can resume. It is about 50/50 at this point. In this case, any rally for the gold miners should be used to take some profit off.

Technical Analysis

KL forms a descending wedge pattern with resistance at $52-$52.5 and support at $46-$46.25. The basic trading strategy is to take some profit off the table (~20%) at resistance and, of course, buy back at support around or below $46.

However, if the gold price turns strongly, bullish KL could eventually break out resistance and re-test $57.8-$58. I do not see this scenario possible in the short term, but we never know.

If the gold price continues to retrace as expected, then the support is likely to be crossed with a retest of the 200MA at $42.

Thus, I recommend accumulating between $46 and $42 and taking some profit between $52-$58.

Finally, watch the 50MA direction. If it continues to weaken, we may be in the early stage of a "death cross" (50MA crossing 200MA), which is not bullish at all.

