I believe fair value is likely around $60 today for this very different bank, but with bank sector valuations near historic lows, it seems late to be playing defense.

Credit risk appears low; while management hasn't clarified its COVID-19 exposures, deferral requests are low, reserves are okay, and recent credit evolution has been fine.

San Rafael-based Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) has always been a different sort of bank. With an intensively conservative underwriting approach, Westamerica is quite happy not to make loans and instead direct its ultra-low-cost deposit base into securities, while keeping operating expenses as low as possible. This strategy has minimized loan losses for Westamerica, but it also has limited earnings growth, making Westamerica a somewhat countercyclical bank that tends to outperform when typical banks struggle.

I can appreciate the "sleep well at night" aspect to Westamerica, and I do believe there will be good long-term dividend growth here over the years to come. But, with bank valuations near historical lows, I don't think this is a great time to be playing defense, and I think Westamerica is likely to lag in terms of total returns over the next three to five years.

An In-Line Third Quarter

"Surprise" isn't a word you see very often where Westamerica earnings are concerned, and so too in this quarter. Revenue, pre-provision earnings, and core earnings were all basically in line with expectations (though it's also worth noting that few analysts cover Westamerica).

Revenue rose 2% yoy and 1% qoq, with net interest income up more than 3% yoy and down slightly on a sequential basis. Net interest margin declined 33bp from the year-ago period and 21bp from the quarter-ago period, offsetting significant (up 16% yoy, up 6.5%) earnings asset growth. Fee-based income declined 11% yoy and rose 10% qoq, with strong merchant processing (up 15% yoy and 25% qoq) helping.

Expenses rose about 2.5% yoy and fell modestly from the second quarter, with the efficiency ratio coming in at 47%. Pre-provision profits fell 2% yoy and rose 3% qoq. On the subject of provisions, there weren't any, just as there weren't in the year-ago or quarter-ago periods; you have to go back a few years (Q2'17) for the last time the bank recognized a provisioning expense.

Tangible book value per share jumped 19% yoy and almost 3% qoq.

PPP Has Driven Some Loan Growth, But This Isn't A Loan Growth Story

With the average commercial bank having a loan/deposit ratio of around 85% (as per FDIC data for the second quarter of 2020), the 23.5% loan/deposit ratio here at Westamerica highlights just how different the operations are. So, while there was definitely above-average loan growth here this quarter, I think that context is important.

Loans rose 15% yoy and 6.5% qoq, with C&I lending up 92% and 29%, respectively. Of that, lending related to the Paycheck Protection Program drove all of the growth; core C&I lending was down 13% yoy and 5% qoq, while CRE lending was down 2% yoy and qoq, and consumer lending was down 9% yoy and 2.5% qoq. My understanding is that Westamerica has largely focused on providing PPP to existing customers/depositors and is not looking to leverage the program as a way of driving meaningful customer acquisition (or long-term loan growth).

While a lot of the loan book is fixed rate, loan yields are nevertheless under pressure here as well, with the average yield falling 38bp from the year-ago period and 35bp from the prior quarter. Core C&I yield fell 27bp qoq and CRE yield fell 37bp, so the inclusion of PPP hasn't had a particularly significant impact on yields.

Deposits jumped 16% yoy and more than 6% qoq, with non-interest-bearing deposits up 21% and 8%, respectively. Nearly half of Westamerica's deposit base is non-interest-bearing (mostly business operating accounts), and the cost of deposits remains a rock-bottom 0.03%.

With such low deposit costs, lower-yielding securities remain attractive. Security balances increased 18% yoy and 10% qoq, with yield down 18bp yoy and 27bp qoq to 2.46%.

Credit remains in good shape. While overall "non-accrual loans" rose 2% yoy and 3.5% qoq, the vast majority of those were still performing, and non-performing, non-accrual loans declined 35% yoy and 31% qoq. Westamerica's reserves amount to 1.83% of loans (relatively sizable for a bank this size) and cover more than 500% of the non-performing loans (including performing non-accrual loans). Net charge-offs of 0.12% of loans is steady with recent experience around 0.1%.

Of the total loan balance, less than 2% is on deferral, and that's largely in the CRE portfolio (3.5% of the total). Westamerica hasn't broken out its loan exposure to COVID-19-sensitive industries like hospitality, but the prior 10-Q did suggest that deferrals were coming primarily from areas like hospitality and retail.

The Outlook

While there is some exposure to areas like energy, retail, and restaurants in Westamerica's securities portfolio, I believe it is manageable, and I'm not too concerned about credit risk there. I do expect credit losses to accelerate from here, but given this bank's rigorous underwriting standards, I expect well below-average charge-offs across the cycle.

I do expect the business to accelerate from here, with eventual improvements in loan demand and spreads (spread recovery likely coming in three years or so). Even so, I don't expect Westamerica to change its business model in the pursuit of growth. Management and the board are content with this model, and I think they have done a pretty good job of communicating what they're about as a business. If you want loan growth, you'd best look elsewhere at banks like First Republic (NYSE:FRC).

I'm looking for low-to-mid single-digit core earnings growth from Westamerica, and the real key for the business is the bank's ability to continue to attract sticky low-cost business deposits. Some relaxation of loan standards and an expansion of lending is a meaningful potential long-term driver, but one that I assign a low probability to, given the bank's historical operating behavior.

The Bottom Line

Westamerica's model is so different that it does create valuation challenges. The core earnings growth potential isn't all that attractive, but the substantially lower operating risk deserves a meaningfully lower discount rate. Likewise, with the ROTCE-driven P/TBV approach, Westamerica trades at a large premium here, but it should, given the substantially different risk profile.

When I last wrote about Westamerica, I highlighted its countercyclical appeal ("zig when others zag"), and the shares have outperformed the peer group by about 20% on a year-to-date basis.

All told, while I think a high-$50s to low-$60s price on the stock is probably a fair estimate of its value, and the shares could outperform if the economy worsens from here and/or credit losses exceed expectations, I think it's late in the cycle to be playing defense, particularly with sector valuations being as low as they are.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.