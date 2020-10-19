China Resources Power continues to increase the mix of renewables in its power generation portfolio, but the company still finds it challenging to collect past subsidies from the government.

China Resources Power has raised its 1H 2020 interim dividend by +12.5% YoY, but there is uncertainty over the company's dividend payout ratio beyond 2020.

I assign a Neutral rating to Hong Kong-listed Chinese independent power producer China Resources Power Holdings Company Limited (OTCPK:CRPJY) (OTC:CRPJF) [836:HK].

China Resources Power trades at 4.1 times consensus forward FY 2021 P/E and 0.52 times P/B, and it offers a consensus forward FY 2021 dividend yield of 9.4%. The stock's valuations are attractive, and I am positive on the company having a more balanced energy mix with its power generation portfolio. However, China Resources Power's has not provided dividend payout ratio beyond 2020, and its operating cash flow has been negatively impacted by issues regarding subsidy collections. As such, I see a Neutral rating for China Resources Power as justified.

Readers have the option of trading in China Resources Power shares listed either on the Over-The-Counter Bulletin Board/OTCBB as ADRs with the tickers CRPJY and CRPJF or on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange with the ticker 836:HK. For those shares listed as ADRs on the OTCBB, note that liquidity is low and bid/ask spreads are wide.

For those shares listed in Hong Kong, there are limited risks associated with buying or selling the shares in terms of trade execution, given that the Hong Kong Stock Exchange is one of the major stock exchanges that is internationally recognized, and there is sufficient trading liquidity. Average daily trading value for the past three months exceeds $5 million, and market capitalization is above $5.2 billion, which is comparable to the majority of stocks traded on the US stock exchanges.

Institutional investors which own China Resources Power shares listed in Hong Kong include The Vanguard Group, BlackRock, Pzena Investment Management, Dimensional Fund Advisors, and State Street Global Advisors, among others. Investors can invest in key Asian stock markets either using U.S. brokers with international coverage such as Interactive Brokers and Fidelity, or international brokers with Asian coverage like Hong Kong's Monex Boom Securities and Singapore's OCBC Securities.

Company Description

Listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in November 2003, China Resources Power Holdings Company Limited is a leading independent power producer or IPP in China. It is a subsidiary of state-owned enterprise China Resources Holdings Co Ltd, which owns a 63% equity interest in the company. A December 2018 Asian Power article refers to China Resources Power as one of "China's top six centrally-administered state-run power utilities."

As of June 30, 2020, China Resources Power has an attributable operational generation capacity of 41,630MW, with roughly a 3:1 split between thermal power plants and renewable energy power plants. Wind, solar, and hydro-electric power accounted for 93%, 4%, 3%, of China Resources Power's attributable operational generation capacity for renewable energy power plants as of end-1H 2020.

China Resources Power has 168 power plants that are currently operating, including 36 coal-fired power plants, three gas-fired power plants, 104 wind farms, 23 solar power plants and three hydro-electric plants. The majority of China Resources Power is located in Eastern China, Central China, and Southern China, which accounted for 29.7%, 27.9% and 17.3% of the company's attributable operational generation capacity as of June 30, 2020. The company's other power plants are located in Northern China, Northeastern China, Southwestern China and Northwestern China.

Dividends In The Spotlight

One of China Resources Power's key investment merits is the stock's attractive dividend yields. On one hand, the company has raised its interim dividend for 1H 2020. On the other hand, there is uncertainty over China Resources Power's dividend payout ratio beyond 2020.

China Resources Power offers consensus forward FY 2020 and FY 2021 dividend yields of 8.5% and 9.4%, respectively. Market consensus expects China Resources Power's dividends per share to increase from HK$0.548 in FY 2019 to HK$0.722 in FY 2020 and HK$0.803 in FY 2021.

It is noteworthy that China Resources Power declared an interim dividend of HK$0.225 per share for 1H 2020, which represented a +12.5% YoY increase in absolute terms as compared to 1H 2019 interim dividend per share of HK$0.200. The interim dividend payout ratio was maintained at 24% in 1H 2020, same as that for 1H 2019. More importantly, China Resources Power's 1H 2020 dividend per share of HK$0.225 is the highest interim dividend the company has ever paid out in its history.

On the flip side, China Resources Power did not commit to a dividend payout ratio for 2021 and beyond.

At the company's 1H 2020 results briefing (audio recording and transcript not publicly available) on August 17, 2020, China Resources Power guided that it will maintain its full-year dividend payout ratio at 40% for FY 2020. Notably, China Resources Power highlighted that "either maintaining or improving on the 40% dividend payout ratio in 2021 is a high probability event, but we cannot make a promise now."

Furthermore, China Resources Power stressed at the recent 1H 2020 results briefing that the company needs to maintain a balance between dividends and earnings growth, and its future growth prospects will be affected if capital expenditures are too low. This suggests that China Resources Power's dividend payout ratio is not likely to increase significantly above 40% in the future.

China Resources Power spent HK$15.85 billion on capital expenditures in the first half of the year, and the company is guiding for an additional HK$8.15 billion in capital expenditures for 2H 2020. The company expects capital expenditures to decrease in 2021 (as compared to 2020) because it has been rushing to install wind power plants in 2020 to qualify for government subsidies. Wind power plants are expected to account for approximately 79% of China Resources Power's budgeted HK$24 billion in capital expenditures for full-year FY 2020.

Increased Focus On Renewables

As highlighted above, renewable energy power plants contributed approximately a quarter of China Resources Power's attributable operational generation capacity as of June 30, 2020. In terms of earnings, renewable energy power plants accounted for 48% of the company's 1H 2020 operating profit.

China Resources Power commissioned 718 MW of new wind capacity in 1H 2020, which increased the attributable operational generation capacity of its wind power plants by +8.3% YoY to 9,405MW. For full-year FY 2020, China Resources Power has set a grid connection target of 3,500MW for its wind and photovoltaic power plants.

Earlier, China Resources Power has set a target of having renewables accounting for 30% of its power generation capacity by end-2020 as part of the company's five-year plans and targets. The company noted at its 1H 2020 results briefing that it is unable to provide specific numbers relating to renewables' contribution to its overall power generation capacity for the next five years between 2021 and 2025 yet, but it emphasized that the new target will be even higher.

Specifically, solar power projects are a key area of focus for China Resources Power in the next five years with regards to the company's plans to expand renewables' contribution to its overall power generation capacity. In the past, China Resources Power did not invest as much in solar power projects, because most of them did not meet the company's hurdle rate (approximately 8.9% WACC). Given declining costs and increasing energy conversion efficiency, China Resources Power now sees new solar power projects having similar projected returns comparable with its existing wind power projects.

All Eyes On Subsidy Collections And Cash Flows

China's National Development and Reform Commission has plans in place to remove subsidies for renewable energy projects after 2021, but power companies still have issues collecting past subsidies. According to a June 2, 2020 article published by China Dialogue, "many (subsidies from the government) payments are long overdue" and "the squeeze on government finances caused by the coronavirus is making it harder still for wind and solar power firms to receive their money."

Based on the company's comments at its 1H 2020 results briefing in mid-August 2020, China Resources Power has approximately RMB9.82 billion in subsidy receivables as of June 30, 2020, and it only collected around RMB60 million of subsidies in 1H 2020. In the company's 1H 2020 results announcement, China Resources Power noted that "the settlement of the portion of wind or photovoltaic power electricity tariff beyond the local thermal power benchmark tariff (subsidies) is subject to approval by the government" which implies a "relatively longer time for settlement."

China Resources Power's operating cash flow decreased by -27% YoY from RMB4,060 million in 1H 2019 to RMB2,956 million in 1H 2020. Apart from slower-than-expected subsidy collection, China Resources Power's operating cash flow was also negatively impacted by factors relating to Covid-19. Power grid companies were requested by the authorities to lower the electricity charges for industrial and commercial clients during Covid-19, and this led to some provincial power companies paying China Resources Power using acceptance bills in lieu of cash.

Valuation

China Resources Power trades at consensus forward FY 2020 and FY 2021 P/E multiples of 4.4 times and 4.1 times, respectively based on its share price of HK$8.51 as of October 16, 2020. As a comparison, its three-year and five-year mean consensus forward next twelve months' P/E multiples were 7.6 times and 7.5 times, respectively. The stock is also valued by the market at 0.52 times P/B, which represents a discount to its three-year and five-year average P/B multiples of 0.80 times and 0.85 times, respectively.

Risk Factors

The key risk factors for China Resources Power are lower-than-expected dividends in the future, a failure to increase earnings contribution from renewables in line with market expectations, a delay in the collection of government subsidies, a spike in coal prices, and regulatory changes that are negative for the Chinese power sector.

Note that readers who choose to trade in China Resources Power shares listed as ADRs on the OTCBB (rather than shares listed in Hong Kong) could potentially suffer from lower liquidity and wider bid/ask spreads.

