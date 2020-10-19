Last time was in April when the stock traded at $30ish; it went up to $56ish.

This is the second time in 6 months that we are buying AGIOS.

In April 2020, when Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AGIO) was trading near $30, we said it was a buy. The stock then went up to $56, but has fallen since. The fall has mainly been because of this data, although the company has a sound explanation for the poor show, as we will discuss shortly.

Note: After this article was written, data emerged that they have withdrawn their EU application.

The company is now planning to submit a Supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) in 1Q-2021 for TIBSOVO (ivosidenib tablets) in previously treated isocitrate dehydrogenase-1 (IDH1)-mutant cholangiocarcinoma (CC) patients. Our investability score for the company based on this catalyst is 90, which is a strong buy. However, the company is yet to share a final analysis of the ClarIDHy trial, which would form the basis for the planned sNDA. There's plenty of time for that, but not much if you want to take a position, because the stock price may not stay down for long. Of the 14 Wall Street analysts considered by Seeking Alpha, 6 are very bullish, 5 are bullish, and 3 are neutral. With an average rating of 4.21/5 and a price target of $65.17, AGIO makes for a strong buy at $35.61.

Overview and Pipeline

AGIOS is a biopharmaceutical company with core capabilities in cellular metabolism and precision medicine, focused in the therapeutic areas of hematologic malignancies, solid tumors and rare genetic diseases. The company’s main product TIBSIVO is approved in the U.S. for the treatment of relapsed/refractory acute myeloid leukemia (R/R AML), and as frontline AML monotherapy. Another product IDHIFA (enasidenib) is also approved for the treatment of R/R AML. Multiple first-in-class investigational therapies are in late stage clinical development:

TIBSOVO in intensive chemotherapy (IC) eligible and ineligible frontline AML, relapsed/refractory myelodysplastic syndromes (R/R MDS), and CC.

IDHIFA in IC eligible frontline AML.

Mitapivat in pyruvate kinase deficiency (PKD) - regularly transfused and not regularly transfused.

Vorasidenib in low grade glioma.

Image source: company webpage.

In this article, we will discuss the treatment of IDH1 mutant CC patients with TIBSOVO.

Trials

The final overall survival (OS) data from ClarIDHy Phase 3 trial, released by Agios on 9/21/2020 showed a consistent trend in improved OS in patients treated with TIBSOVO compared to those randomized to placebo, although it was not statistically significant. The company says that these results should be taken in the context of the large proportion (70%) of patients in the placebo arm crossing over to receive TIBSOVO following radiographic disease progression. Additional analyses taking crossover into account further support that TIBSOVO may improve OS. OS was a secondary endpoint in the ClarIDHy study.

The previously published data of May 2019 demonstrated that the study met its primary endpoint of progression-free survival (PFS). “Results from the trial demonstrated a statistically significant improvement in PFS among patients randomized to TIBSOVO compared with placebo patients (hazard ratio [HR] 0.37; 95% CI 0.25 - 0.54, p<0.0001), with a median PFS of 2.7 months in the TIBSOVO arm versus a median PFS of 1.4 months in the placebo arm. The estimated PFS rate was 32% at six months and 22% at 12 months for patients randomized to TIBSOVO, while no patients randomized to placebo were free from progression or death beyond six months as of the data cut-off.” The study meeting the primary endpoint has a significant weightage in our investability score algorithm. The safety profile observed in the study was consistent with previously published data.

The ClarIDHy Phase 3 global trial was randomized in 185 previously treated IDH1 mutant CC patients, with documented disease progression following one or two systemic therapies in the advanced setting. "Patients were randomized 2:1 to receive either single-agent TIBSOVO 500 mg once daily or placebo with crossover to TIBSOVO permitted at the time of documented radiographic progression per RECIST 1.1." The primary endpoint was PFS evaluated by independent radiology review. Secondary endpoints included investigator evaluated PFS, overall response rate, duration of response, overall survival, safety and tolerability, PK/PD and quality of life assessments. "The study was designed with 96% power to detect a hazard ratio of 0.5 for PFS (TIBSOVO vs. placebo), with a one-sided alpha of 0.025." Detection of IDH1 mutations for all tumor samples as inclusion criteria for enrollment in the study was provided by Thermo Fisher Scientific, who will develop and commercialize a validated companion diagnostic.

Market, Competition, IP

IDH1 mutations occur in up to 10% of CC cases and 20% of intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma (IHCC) cases. Current treatment options for CC include surgery, radiation and/or other ablative treatments. There are no approved systemic therapies for CC and limited chemotherapy options are available in the advanced setting. Newly diagnosed metastatic disease is often treated with gemcitabine-based chemotherapy. The global CC market was estimated in 2018 to be $385.07 million, with an incident population of 18,729 in the seven major markets (7MM).

The U.S. is the largest market with 6,971 cases compared to EU5 (France, Germany, Italy, Spain and the U.K.), and Japan. Current treatment options include surgery with adjuvant chemotherapy and chemoradiation therapy. Systemic chemotherapy is the only option for the advanced and metastatic stage. “There is no established second-line systemic therapy following progression after first-line treatment although chemotherapeutic agents either in monotherapy or in combination are used.” Several companies are focusing on development of targeted therapies to treat CC.

Incyte’s pemigatinib was approved in the U.S. in April 2020 for previously treated locally advanced or metastatic extrahepatic CC with tumors having an abnormality in the FGFR2 gene. QED Therapeutics’ infigratinib is enrolling Phase 3 subjects. Delcath’s melphalan/HDS for IHCC is in a registrational trial in the U.S. and Europe. Bayer’s regorafenib is in a Phase 2 trial that completes in December 2020. Basilea’s derazantinib is in a Phase 2 trial completing 4Q-2021. Janssen’s erdafitinib Phase 2 trial is completing in 1Q-2021. Almost all are targeting Fibroblast Growth Factor Receptor (FGFR) gene therapy. Roche’s (OTCQX:RHHBY) entrectinib, targeting Neurotrophic Tyrosine Receptor Kinase (NTRK) gene fusion-positive cancer, is in a post-accelerated-approval confirmatory Phase 2 basket-study completing in 4Q-2024.

The U.S. FDA granted orphan drug designation to Agios’ ivosidenib for the treatment of CC with IDH1 mutations. The various patents issued or to be issued for Agios’ IDH mutant product candidates will have statutory expiration dates from 2033 to 2039. These two factors also give significant weightage to our investability score.

Financials

As of 6/30/2020, Agios had cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities of $794 million, which includes the amount received under the Royalty Pharma agreement. The company expects that its cash balance, together with anticipated product revenue, anticipated interest income and anticipated expense reimbursements under various “collaboration and license agreements, but excluding any additional program-specific milestone payments, will enable the company to fund its anticipated operating expenses and capital expenditure requirements, including its pivotal development programs for mitapivat in thalassemia and sickle cell disease, through the end of 2022.”

Risks

The only risk for this drug and indication combination could be non-acceptance of sNDA. However, being orphan designated and considering that previously a manufacturer got conditional accelerated approval for a basket of indications that included CC, along with regular approval for a main indication, this should be a non-issue.

In part 2 of our AGIO coverage, we will discuss the development of mitapivat in PKD.

Opinion

Agios looks like a derisked investment at these prices from our research of TIBSOVO in previously treated isocitrate dehydrogenase-1 (IDH1)-mutant cholangiocarcinoma (CC) patients. The company has strong IP, solid cash, decent Phase 3 data, and while the competition is diverse, its orphan designation may help. Moreover, this is a market stage company with an existing revenue stream. These factors make it derisked at these prices, and a strong buy.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AGIO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.