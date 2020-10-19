ClearBridge Appreciation Strategy Portfolio Manager Commentary Q3 2020

Summary

We believe September ushered in a period of healthy market consolidation as markets grapple with several near-term concerns.

The obvious COVID-19 beneficiaries have performed well but we believe we are nearing the point where market leadership will shift to companies who will benefit from the recovery from the pandemic.

We remain optimistic the bull market that began in March will continue as we see both consumer and commercial tailwinds supporting continued economic expansion.