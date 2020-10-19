ClearBridge Dividend Strategy Portfolio Manager Commentary Q3 2020

Summary

ClearBridge is a leading global asset manager committed to active management. Research-based stock selection guides our investment approach, with our strategies reflecting the highest-conviction ideas of our portfolio managers.

Markets have recovered because of extraordinary policy interventions without which we believe they would be down, yet we continue to be cautious.

The Strategy rose nicely in the third quarter and outperformed during September’s volatility, but lagged the broader market at quarter end as the handful of stocks powering the averages higher coincidentally do not pay dividends.

Our underweight in technology has hurt us this year. Looking forward, however, we suspect this headwind may soon become a tailwind.