OPEC Seaborne Exports Drop To A New Multi-Year Low

Brent December contract is still trading within the descending wedge, but a break above 44.20 will negate the bearish trend and will open the way towards 46.90 and 49.50.

The stock of refined products at five major ports remains elevated, but is declining slowly.

Fundamentals

US Market

Last week, the Energy Information Administration (EIA) reported a crude oil inventory draw of 3.8 million barrels (MMbbl) for the week to October 9. It was a “bullish surprise” as analysts had expected an inventory draw of just under 3 MMbbl for the period.

At 489.1 MMbbl, commercial crude oil stocks are still above the 5-year average (+44.3 MMbbl) as well as above last year's level (+54.3 MMbbl). Although the "surplus" is shrinking, it remains rather larger (by historical standards), and the WTI price seems elevated when set against the current level of inventories (see the chart below).

U.S. Commercial Oil Stocks + Changes and Deviations

U.S. Commercial Oil Stock Deviations vs. WTI price

Source: EIA, Bluegold Trader estimates and calculations

In the week ending October 9, production was down 4.5% w-o-w to 10.5 bbl/d. Total supply, however, was down 5.7% w-o-w, as imports were down 7.8%. Oil consumption (refinery inputs) was down 2.6% w-o-w, but is still up some 10% from 52-week low (see the table below).

Source: EIA, Bluegold Trader estimates and calculations. The changes and deviations (vs. last year and vs. 5-year average, etc.) are colored in accordance with their notional effect on the price. For example, higher consumption should have a positive effect (green color), whereas higher production should have a negative effect (red color).

U.S. Oil Market - Key Variables

Source: EIA, Bluegold Trader estimates and calculations

Crude oil production potential has been significantly damaged. The inventory of old wells is growing faster than the inventory of new wells, while the number of active oil rigs is down some 71% y-o-y. However, in its latest STEO report, the EIA has revised higher its crude oil production forecast - particularly, in the near term (October 2020-May 2021). EIA currently expects U.S. crude oil production to average 11.11 MMbbl/d over the next 15 months (October 2020-December 2021).

Source: EIA, Bluegold Trader estimates and calculations

Global Market

VLCC Storage

VLCC floating storage situation has improved dramatically over the past several months. Crude oil stock in stationary VLCCs has dropped from an estimated 141 MMbbls in mid-July to less than 70 MMbbls today. Annual "surplus" has narrowed to just +23 MMbbls (from +101 MMbbl in July), while the "surplus" relative to 5-year average has narrowed to +25 MMbbls (from +95 MMbbl in July) - see the chart below.

Source: Bluegold Trader estimates and calculations

Five Major Ports

In the week ending October 16, we estimate that the stocks of refined crude oil products at five major ports (Amsterdam, Antwerp, Fujairah, Rotterdam, Singapore) likely decreased to 124.0 MMbbl (-2.72 MMbbl w-o-w). Annual "surplus" has narrowed to +16.35 MMbbl (from +18.82 MMbbl a week ago).

Source: Bluegold Trader estimates and calculations (based on official data)

Commercial refined products - light distillates, middle distillates, heavy distillates, and residues. Light distillates - include gasoline only (does not include gasoline blending components such as reformate, alkylate etc., naphtha and other light petrochemical feedstocks). Middle distillates - include kerosene, kerosene-type jet fuel and distillate fuel oil (does not include gasoil, diesel and marine bunker gasoil). Heavy distillates and residues - include residual fuel oil only (does not include non-energy residual products such as tar and bitumen).

The divergence between Brent price (5-day average) and the stock of refined products at five major ports looks neutral (see the chart below).

Five Major Ports - Weekly Petroleum Products Inventories Deviations vs. Price

Source: Bluegold Research estimates and calculations (based on official data)

Japan

As of the end of August, the total stock of crude oil products in Japan stood at: 11,452 kilolitres (+1.39% y-o-y). Crude oil stocks reached 13,356 kilolitres (+3.96% y-o-y). Despite the fact that crude oil stocks rose by almost 2,520 kilolitres over the past six months (23.2% growth), they still remain below the 5-year average level (-190 kilolitres).

Source: Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry

India

Domestic sales of crude oil products in India have edged down by 4.1% y-o-y in September to 15.47 million tons (+1.04 MT m-o-m). Demand for oil in India has started to pick up lately, but remains relatively weak due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown.

Source: India Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas, Bluegold Research estimates and calculations

China

China has produced a total of 253.54 million barrels of commercial crude oil products in August 2020 (-3.77 MMbbl m-o-m, +5.09 MMbbl y-o-y, +10.39 MMbbl vs the 5-year average). Production of refined products in China has been growing in annual terms for three consecutive months now.

Source: China National Bureau of Statistics, Bluegold Trader estimates and calculations

Prices

Six-Month Calendar Spreads

Calendar spreads cycle between backwardation and contango as the market alternates between periods of under- and over-supply, making spreads rather than spot prices the most useful indicator of market balance.

Backwardation (positive spread - see the charts below) is associated with periods of under-supply and falling inventories, while contango (negative spread - see the chart below) is associated with the opposite. In other words, forward curves become backwardated when supply is running low; conversely, contango tends to occur when there is a surplus. Backwardation incentivizes holders of inventory to release it due to the prevailing near-term premium price. Contango, on the other hand, incentivizes owners of storage facilities to increase inventory, thereby alleviating the supply glut. Contango, or when the forward price of Brent/WTI trades above the prompt price, usually encourages traders to buy options to store crude, which could lead to rising inventories.

Both Brent and WTI oil futures are in contango (based on six-month calendar spreads). The contango implies that crude oil stocks are expected to increase (over the next six months). Notice that contango has been narrowing steadily since September 30 - particularly, in case of Brent crude oil futures (see the chart below).

Source: CME Group, Bluegold Trader estimates and calculations

OPEC

We estimate the OPEC seaborne crude oil exports have averaged just under 17 MMbbl/d so far in October. If the current export rate remains unchanged, total monthly exports will drop to a new multi-year low and will be down some 25% y-o-y.

Technicals - Brent

In the very short term, the trend appears to be bearish, as Brent December contract is trading within a long-term descending wedge and a short-term symmetrical triangle. As long as the price remains below 44.20, the trading bias will remain bearish with targets at 42.55, 42.10, 41.50 and 40.00 & 38.20 (in extension). Alternatively, a break above 44.20, will negate the bearish trend and will open the way towards 46.90 and 49.50.

Source: CME Group, Trading View, Bluegold Trader estimates and calculations

