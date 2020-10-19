Context and Investment thesis

Headquartered in San Francisco, California, Charles Schwab (SCHW) specializes in wealth management, securities brokerage, asset management, custody and financial advisory services. Aside from a temporary uptick in June, the company’s stock price has been stuck below the $40 resistance point which may seem harsh considering the company’s franchise. Competitive pressure (commission adjustments) and the low interest environment have something to do with the drop, but the company’s recent acquisition of TD Ameritrade (AMTD) will result in more than $6 trillion in client assets, up from around $4 trillion previously (Source: Company disclosure).

While the stock price is not always commensurate with the client base, the >30%+ increase shows that growth trends are favorable. Going forward, most of the focus will turn into how Schwab integrates TD Ameritrade post-merger. I expect positive synergies to offset some of the operating risks.

SCHWB stock price (orange line) vs. S&P 500 (red) – Seeking Alpha

Mixed Q3 results but bullish on close of TD Ameritrade acquisition

SCHW reported Q3 earnings a few days ago and topped estimates despite revenues falling 10% from a year ago (Source: Investors). One thing to keep in mind is that the company’s results do not include TD Ameritrade, acquired this month. The primary driver behind the revenue decline was lower net interest income - evidence given the environment – in part offset by higher advisory fees. While trading volumes looked strong, the elimination of commissions led trading revenue to decline by 12%. The fact that, regardless of the acquisition, total client assets were up 21% from August shows how strong Charles Schwab’s market franchise is. Schwab has by far the largest number of active brokerage accounts in the industry and has added more than $100 billion net new assets each of the past 7-8 years.

Profitability Grade and Underlying Metrics –Seeking Alpha

SCHWB completed the acquisition of TD Ameritrade for $26 billion (all-stock deal). Under the agreement, AMTD shareholders will receive 1.0837 for each share (Source: AMTD Website), representing a 17% premium over the 30-day price. Post-merger, Toronto-Dominion will hold 13% of the combined company. In my opinion, the stock performance - harshly constrained by macro-economic movements and how financials are hit (hardest-hit sector after energy in the S&P this year) – has not yet fully captured the benefits from this acquisition. The deal is expected to be 15-20% accretive to operating cash EPS within three years. The considerable volatility should keep trading volumes on the rise and the doubled active accounts following the merger should translate into higher revenues. More so, Schwab estimated that the transaction will bring around $2bl in cost synergies. Using the 3rd quarter total expenses as a reference point, the cost savings would correspond to more than 25% of SCHW’s cost base.

Overall, I think the acquisition presents great strategic sense and is significant enough – given the materiality of the client asset base – to drive EPS performance up once fully integrated.

Good financial strength with room for dividend increases in the future

Coming into this pandemic crisis and its capital deployment, Charles Schwab displayed a good sense of financial strength. The Tier 1 leverage ratio of 5.7% at quarter-end underperforms the company’s target range of 6.75-7% but is still above minimums given B/S growth (Source: Earnings Release). The $7.9bln in long-term debt compares well with almost $33bln in cash & equivalents – excluding cash segregated for regulatory purposes. Considering recent trading performances at US banks, I wouldn’t be surprised to see the firm reinvest cash into its investment portfolio.

SCHW’s dividend history – Author’s work

The shareholder-friendly policy of the company makes the capital structure less granular but remains a Positive from an investment perspective. The company targets around 30% in dividend payout and has issued considerable preferred stocks and senior notes in recent years. The consistent track record of returning capital is being demonstrated with quarterly dividends, increased 5 times since 2016. Considering the growth prospects discussed in this article and an average 20/30% payout ratio, I believe there is still room for increased dividends in the upcoming years.

Challenging operating environment and integration risks

As revealed in the company’s supplementary notes, the Fed monetary easing will continue to impact SCHWB’s growth via net interest income. Net interest revenue dropped 18% YoY in the recent quarter and reflected that macroeconomic environment. Bearing in mind bottom-line results, the company’s business model shows some degree of resilience, especially its ability to offset declining margins by increased asset volume and equity values.

Company’s net interest margin evolution – Investor Presentation

There are also some additional risks to account for:

Key man risk: Chairman of the company since its inception, Mr. Schwab is 83 years of age and bolstered the reputation of his company. Any negative development surrounding the chairman could be perceived negatively. There are also a few insider trading movements to watch out for, although they’re not always meaningful. Mr. Schwab sold significant shares in recent years including $6.8 million gross in May 2020 based on public reporting (Source: MarketBeat). A potential succession of Mr. Bettinger, CEO who has served since 2008 and would be another management factor to monitor.

Regulatory oversight: The increased regulatory scrutiny is expected to intensify following the acquisition of TD Ameritrade. Considering that SCHWB will be holding a large share of custodial assets, the concentration risk that it entails could prompt the regulator to take some actions. Finally, legislation provisions associated with the Dodd-Frank Act are also evolving over time.

Concluding thoughts/valuation

Despite a consensus price target of $40.5 by analysts covering the stock, the company has been trading below that level since June. It is averaging the midpoint between the 52-week high of $51.6 and the 52-week low of $28. In my opinion, this constrained performance can be explained by competitive pressure – notably the zero commission fees’ measure but also the Fed interest rate policy. Historically, that may be justified but the acquisition of TD Ameritrade brings on considerable cost synergies and a consolidated market share.

I believe that once the full integration sheds light on a strategic fit, we could expect an adjustment in SCHWB’s stock price upward. The 19.8 forward P/E (Source: Seeking Alpha), a premium, appears justified in part due to constrained earnings. The lagging effect of SCHWB's recovery compared to peers (e.g.: Interactive Brokers) could make Charles Schwab a ‘Buy’ under $40.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.