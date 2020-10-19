Last week we received an invitation to participate in a placement supporting the formation of the latest gold mining vehicle to be created by the Osisko group, to be named Osisko Development Corp. We declined for the reasons explained for subscribers on our chatboard on the day and detailed in the article below.

Now, there is plenty of opportunity for confusion here, as this latest venture will join a growing number of listed companies which all carry the Osisko brand in their name, think Osisko Mining (OTCPK:OBNNF), Osisko Metals (OTCQX:OMZNF), O3 Mining (OTCPK:OQMGF), and Osisko Gold Royalties (OR). Out of this list, only Osisko Gold Royalties will be of relevance in this piece, as this entity represents the center of the Osisko universe, around which all the other Osisko-controlled companies appear to orbit. It's safe to assume the mentioned latest vehicle, i.e. Osisko Development, will be no exception to this rule.

Osisko Development will be formed by a reverse takeover, whereby Osisko Gold Royalties will be spinning out a number of development projects into the new company, plus a portfolio of publicly-listed equity positions, and investors are being asked to provide working capital of C$100M, which is the underlying reason for the placement mentioned in the introductory paragraph of this piece.

For simplicity sake and to avoid confusion we will use the term "Osisko" when referring to Osisko Gold Royalties in the following, and "new vehicle" when referring to Osisko Development.

Deal Valuation

There are no economic studies published for the projects to be transferred as part of the deal, and the published technical data is rather limited. The following should therefore be viewed as a ballpark exercise whereby yours truly will try and fill in the many blanks with our best assumptions.

Let's start with the easy bits of this deal.

Osisko pegs the market value of the equity portfolio spun into the new vehicle at C$116M.

We view the exploration properties in Guerrero State, Mexico, and James Bay, Canada, as minor contributors to market valuation of the new vehicle and we assign a value of C$10M to both of them (and feel rather generous at that).

It gets trickier for the San Antonio Gold project. Here's the asset description as lifted from the news release:

The San Antonio Gold Project is a past producing mine that went into receivership as an oxide copper mine. The gold potential of the asset has never been properly evaluated, and Osisko Development will focus on amending existing permits to transition the mine production to a gold heap leach operation. There is also significant exploration potential to expand both oxide and sulphide resources. Recent metallurgical testing has shown that the sulphide resources are highly-amenable to heap leaching.

Plus, there's also a resource estimate provided further down in the same news release, documenting just over 1M ounces in the inferred category. Osisko seems to believe that it can start production from stockpiled material as early as 2021, ramping up to 50-70Koz per annuim once mining starts in earnest. In many ways, this project is reminiscent of Minera Alamos' (OTCQB:MAIFF) Santana project, which is located in the very same neighborhood, and which the market values in the C$100-150M ballpark. Let's go with this range for now.

N.B. As an aside, we would like to remind readers that Osisko is a major shareholder of Minera Alamos; and point out that it is highly conceivable that there would be obvious synergies between future operations at San Antonio and Santana. Just saying...

(Source: investor presentation)

Osisko also is creating a gold and silver stream on the San Antonio mine giving Osisko the right to purchase 15% of the precious metals produced at this asset at 15% of the spot price. Assuming production of 70Koz gold-equivalent per year as indicated in the deal presentation, conservatively assuming a gold price of $1,500/oz, and an exchange rate of 1.3 loonies to the US$ we compute annual cash flows of C$17M from this stream. And if we then assume a mine life of 10 years (mining 70% of the documented resource) and discount the cash flows by 5% we arrive at a present value of C$134M.

This stream value is within the value range we have assumed for the mine itself, and that's hardly a surprise. No matter how you look at this asset and how you adjust some of the inputs we jotted down above, at the end of the day this is an extremely onerous stream, reminiscent of the agreements Sandstorm Gold (SAND) signed in the early days and which did not end well. We predict that Osisko Development will struggle to create shareholder value at San Antonio under these onerous conditions, and we can't see how this asset will represent any tangible value for shareholders of the new vehicle.

The Cariboo Gold Project in British Columbia, Canada, will be the flagship asset for Osisko Development, an asset perhaps better known as the Barkerville project. This project has a decidedly colorful history, which some would prefer to call checkered (here are a couple of links to this regard: link, link, link).

N.B. Osisko refers to the Cariboo and Bonanza Ledge II projects in the news release, both these projects constitute the former Barkerville project.

When Barkerville Gold, the company developing this project, almost folded back in 2012, Eric Sprott and later also Osisko Gold Royalties bailed the junior out, and continued to back the company until Osisko's acquisition of Barkerville Gold in 2019. At the time, Barkerville Gold reported 562.6M shares outstanding and each of these shares was exchanged for 0.0357 of an Osisko Royalties share in the deal. This consideration amounted to a valuation of C$326.3M for the company (at C$0.58 per Barkerville share). At the time this valuation implied a 44% premium and was deemed a fair price by the boards and the advisors of both companies, as well as most market commentators.

Osisko already owned a 4% royalty on the Barkerville before taking control, and it has increased this interest to 5% for the present transaction. Referring to the footnotes of the asset table in the company's very own financial statement right before the Barkerville acquisition we can assign a value of C$13M to this additional percent.

(Source: Q3 2019 MD&A, p.8)

One year on from the acquisition, the Barkerville project will be spun out into Osisko Development, along with a new technical report supporting a resource estimate documenting 3.16M ounces in the measured and indicated categories, plus 2.7M in the inferred category - all at very respectable grades. However, not too much new material technical information has been added to the project in the 12 months since the acquisition and there's no economic study available to assist in our valuation exercise. We will therefore use Osisko's purchase price as our yardstick and adjust Barkerville's current value for the present gold price environment.

Junior gold miners as a peer group (GOEX) have gained 55% over the past year, and we would argue that Barkerville Gold would have followed a similar trajectory. We therefore calculate a present value of C$505M to the project based on the purchase price and a 55% price increase over the price Osisko paid one year ago, and we assign C$492M after accounting for the additional royalty percent.

Data by YCharts

And this leads us to the following tally for the valuation of the assets to be spun into the new vehicle:

Equity Portfolio: C$116M.

Exploration projects: C$10M.

San Antonio: Nil.

Cariboo & Bonanza Ledge II: C$492M.

Sum of Parts - Grand Total: C$618M.

How Does This Valuation Stack Up?

Following the proposed deal Osisko Gold Royalties will initially own 88% of the new vehicle in exchange for the assets it's spinning into Osisko Development. And participants of the ongoing financing are invited to buy 11.8% via a C$100M placement. The owners of the shell company serving as the basis for the planned reverse takeover will own the remaining 0.2%.

And if 11.8% of the new company is valued C$100M, we can deduct that Osisko is assigning C$745.8M to the assets it's spinning out. And that's quite a bit more than the asset value of C$618M we have just calculated above. Granted, our valuation was a ballpark exercise and there's plenty of wiggle room to adjust our number either way, however, we can't help the feeling that Osisko is making sure to err on the safe side in this transaction.

Going Forward...

Osisko's involvement and ongoing support will be seen as a net positive by many readers. After all, Osisko has successfully built mines before (think Canadian Malartic), and after all, their interest will be aligned with fellow shareholders, right?

Not really.

Yes, the Osisko team has built mines before. But no, their interests are not aligned with shareholders.

You see, in our view this deal is all about adding a juicy royalty and a stream to Osisko's portfolio, and it's most certainly about reducing the shareholding in the new vehicle as quickly as possible.

Here's how the company puts it in the news release:

Osisko Royalties expects the advancement of the assets held by Osisko Development to be funded through the public markets such that Osisko Royalties’ ownership in Osisko Development will be diluted as the assets are advanced.

and also:

Osisko Royalties will also seek to promote a larger trading float for Osisko Development as opportunities arise, while aiming to maximize the value of its investment for shareholders of Osisko Royalties.

Osisko has taken significant risk when it bought out Barkerville Gold and managed the property for a year. This risk has acted as an overhang for the company, and investors will be pleased to see the end of this perceived adventure and the company's return to act as a pure-play royalty business.

Of course, the adventure is not quite over with the proposed spin-out as Osisko Gold Royalties will initially own 88% of the shares of Osisko Development. And judging from the above, Osisko will do its very best to sell and dilute down its stake going forward. And this task will be facilitated by the downside protection built into the current deal whereby Osisko implemented its stake for 80c on everyone else's dollar.

To be clear, we don't expect Osisko to sell down its stake recklessly. Most certainly the company will aim to maximize its returns from this position, but share price appreciation will take a back seat when it comes to strategic decisions. In such situations the majority owner can be expected to err on the side of accelerated royalty payments, and that's not necessarily an interest aligned with other shareholders. Think timing and conditions for capital raises for example, or the amount of time it takes to perform thorough technical studies and publish technical reports for all to see.

Osisko's interests as a shareholder will align with other shareholders in some instances, and Osisko's interests as a royalty owner will differ from shareholder interests in other instances. And when push comes to shove we submit that Osisko's royalty interests will take precedence over Osisko's shareholder interests. This conflict of interests is the main reason we have passed on the opportunity to participate in the current placement, and it will most likely prevent us from taking a position in Osisko Development in the foreseeable future.

And how will this deal affect Osisko Gold Royalties? The market will most likely reward Osisko for removing the risk overhang created by the development projects and we would not be surprised if Osisko showed some near-term out-performance when compared to most peers. We see a potential short-term trade here. Shifting to a longer-term, value-driven perspective we believe that Osisko Gold Royalties is currently fairly priced, and we see better opportunities right now with some of Osisko's peers in the growing royalty sector. The potential for a small short-term bounce does not really change that view.

