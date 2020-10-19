TrueCar, Inc. (TRUE) continues its perpetual streak of losses. At this rate, 2020 will be the seventh year in a row of GAAP losses since the company's IPO in 2014. Moreover, I don't think the company has any path towards profitability. And while executives can conveniently blame the pandemic for their lackluster results, I believe that the issues go much deeper than that. In my view, TRUE is a relatively mediocre and undifferentiated business operating in a highly competitive market. As a result, this puts pressure on the company's margins, and any improvement is highly unlikely. Besides, TRUE has consistently paid out handsome stock-based compensation packages, which add up for investors over time. Overall, my valuation model suggests the stock is substantially overvalued. After all, it's challenging to justify its current price tag based on any reasonable FCF run rate for TRUE. Thus, investors should stay far away from TRUE due to these structural issues.

Source: Company website

Overview

TrueCar looks like a promising company on paper. The business is essentially an internet-based operation that relies on its platform and website. It uses marketing partners, financial institutions, and other organizations and programs to promote its services. At its core, TrueCar gives its users access to pricing data on new and used cars and also allows them to connect to dealerships to go through with their purchases. And as a result, the company also offers ancillary services like estimating residual values, real-time pricing information, and dealer support through DealerSync and DealerScience.

In a way, one would expect a company like this to be like most cloud-based companies. Typically such companies have relatively high margins due to their low fixed costs and economies of scale. However, TRUE is fundamentally different. Unlike those digital companies, TRUE is riddled with SG&A expenses that completely wipe out their margins. And in particular, TRUE seems to be dependent on massive sales and marketing expenditures.

Source: TRUE's investor presentation.

Hence, this is why TRUE's gross margins are quite decent at roughly 90% since 2011. But once the operational expenses kick in (in particular sales and marketing), TRUE's margins quickly become negative! The company hasn't been profitable since at least 2011. Also, its operating income has been forever red. In my view, this makes TRUE the quintessential definition of "structurally unprofitable."

Source: TRUE's investor presentation.

On top of that, despite the company's massive sales and marketing expenses, it continues to show lackluster growth. In particular, notice that TRUE's traffic measured by average monthly unique visitors has remained relatively flat since 2018. This is concerning because it shows that its underlying value proposition isn't compelling enough for TRUE to deliver actual organic growth. And honestly, it's to be expected, as TRUE's market is highly competitive. For example, other similar alternatives to TRUE's services can be found in companies like Cars.com (CARS), CarGurus, Inc. (CARG), AutoWeb, Inc. (AUTO), among others. And unfortunately, all of these try to tackle essentially the same problems in similar ways. Plus, the company's issues don't end there.

Excessive stock-based compensation

You see, besides TRUE's razor-thin margins and undifferentiated value proposition, there's an even more concerning issue. Concretely, I think that TRUE's excessive stock-based compensation serves as a facelift for its struggling business because I suspect the company's FCF could be even worse than it already is. Fortunately for management, so far, they've been able to resort to stock-based compensation, which isn't technically a cash expense. After all, stock-based payments don't require the company to pay out anything. It just dilutes current shareholders as they increase the number of shares outstanding.

Source: Forbes.

In my opinion, this is a very discrete way for managers to profit even while the company itself is perpetually unprofitable. And it's no surprise to see that management often mentions non-GAAP metrics that conveniently exclude stock-based compensation from their calculations. For instance, TRUE's latest investor presentation focused on metrics like "monetization," "units," "Traffic," and the classic "Adjusted EBITDA," but real GAAP figures were quietly tucked away in the appendix.

However, as you can see, stock-based compensation adds up over time. Since 2015, TRUE has paid out a whopping $174 million in SBC to its executives. But over the same period, the company reported aggregate GAAP losses of $222.60 million and burned $210 million in negative FCF. In my opinion, this by itself should be enough to discard TRUE as a potential investment. I consider it's unacceptable for executives to profit to this extent while shareholders reap massive losses. And it's no surprise to see the stock itself has been lackluster as well. Concretely, since 2015, shareholders are down 22.69%, while the S&P 500 is up by 71.33%! TRUE investors would have done better had they just put their money on US treasuries. Indeed, TRUE has been a terrible investment any way you slice it.

Source: Yahoo Finance.

A mediocre asset at an expensive valuation

Lastly, I'd like to touch on the company's valuation, which I think is quite tricky. You see, TRUE is essentially a publicly-traded asset that has only produced losses since 2011. Indeed, a reasonable investor might argue that a recurring money-losing investment should be virtually worthless. Besides, the company doesn't even have impressive growth to justify a high multiple based on future hopes of delivering massive scale benefits. Yet, for the sake of argument, let's assume that stock-based compensation isn't a "real" expense for investors. Then, with that assumption, I can calculate an FCF figure for my valuation model.

As you can see, my valuation model suggests that the stock is substantially overvalued at its current levels. Concretely, my calculations show that the underlying business should be worth about $2.14 per share, which implies a whopping 55.9% potential downside. I will concede that this is a very bold valuation. However, have in mind that TRUE traded at precisely my fair value estimate just a few months ago (April 2020). Moreover, I'd argue that the stock currently trades at these high levels because of the market-wide expansion of valuation multiples, which must have helped TRUE's valuation. But ultimately, I believe the numbers show that the stock is quite expensive now. Thus, I'd conclude that TRUE's risk-reward proposition is highly unfavorable for investors at $5 per share.

Conclusion

Overall, I think TRUE is a mediocre business operating in a highly competitive market. Also, its value proposition seems to be decent at best, which is why it isn't experiencing any real user growth. Moreover, the company has excessive stock-based compensation plans for its executives, which further dilutes existing shareholders. Plus, these non-cash expenses help conceal the company's structural unprofitability. And lastly, TRUE looks overvalued according to my generous valuation model. So, taking a step back, I'd argue that there's no reason why an investor would own such a mediocre and expensive asset. Consequently, I suggest you pass up on TRUE altogether.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.