I really don't like the idea of owning an aluminum company for an extended period of time, but I'm seeing more overlooked upside here, with potential into the high teens.

Prices may be getting support from financial buyers, an admittedly unpredictable/volatile factor, but demand is also improving in packaging and auto end-markets.

It’s fair to wonder what more Alcoa (AA) has to do, or can do, to change sentiment on the Street. Global overproduction of aluminum remains a real threat, but LME spot prices have improved 16% since the end of the second quarter and Alcoa’s EBITDA margin improved 340bp and the shares are down about 4% as of this writing from when I last wrote about the shares on July 16.

Management continues to improve the house, but the neighborhood remains one that investors don’t want to visit (let alone invest in), despite improving prices, shortages in areas like beverage cans, and improving trends in other end-markets like autos. I absolutely do not look at Alcoa has a long-term holding, but with a near-term fair value in the $17 range, it’s harder to ignore an attractive potential short-term trade.

Another Beat, But Nobody Seems To Care Much

Alcoa posted its ninth straight quarterly EBITDA beat, this time by 30%, and the market reaction was a 5% decline in the share price. Management’s commentary on significant uncertainties in the outlook for the fourth quarter certainly didn’t help, but can you really blame them given the multiple macro cross-currents out there today? The market’s answer was a pretty clear “Yes. Yes we can.”

Revenue declined 8% yoy and rose 10% qoq, good for a 5% beat, with pricing in alumina and aluminum helping results. Looking at third-party revenue, aluminum fell 4% yoy and rose 9% qoq on a 3% qoq decline in shipments and 12% qoq improvement in price. For alumina, revenue fell 10% yoy and rose 16% on a 5.5% qoq improvement in shipments and a 10% improvement in price. Bauxite isn’t a material contributor to revenue.

Gross margin fell about three and a half points year over year and improved 370bp sequentially. Adjusted EBITDA fell 27% yoy but jumped 54% qoq, beating expectations by 30% as margin improved 340bp sequentially (and worsened 310bp yoy). Aluminum returned to positive EBITDA, helped by strong $365/mt profits in rolling, while alumina EBITDA improved 35% qoq.

Still Targeting Meaningful Assets Sales

While COVID-19 has certainly created some new challenges for the company, management remains commitment to an $0.5 to $1.0 billion asset sale target by the end of Q1’21. Given some of the assets still owned by the company, I don’t see this as a particularly aggressive target, though the realities of doing business in the pandemic does create some risk in my mind to the timeline.

As mentioned in a prior piece, Alcoa could possibly reap $900 million or more selling its stakes in hydropower assets in Brazil. Selling these assets would be a mixed blessing in my mind. It’s the biggest sellable asset I see in the company’s portfolio, but it does also contribute EBITDA. Likewise with the Warrick hot mill and can plant. Given the current shortages in the beverage can market, Alcoa could conceivably reap $750 million for this facility, but it’s another sale that reduces the long-term earnings capacity of the company. There other assets where that’s not the case, though, including over $200 million worth of land assets in Texas.

Uncertainty Remains The Order Of The Day

Global aluminum production, driven largely by China, continues to outstrip demand, and yet spot prices have been heading higher. At least some of that, I believe, is from production going into off-LME warehouses. With rates so low, financial buyers have stepped up to buy increasingly amounts of physical aluminum, so the reported available stock levels are likely inflated (the surplus isn’t as large as it may otherwise seem).

On top of that, there are signs of demand recovery. The auto market seems to be getting its legs back, and demand for packaging has been improving, with can sheet demand growing around a mid-single-digit rate from drivers like hard seltzer and a shift from PET bottles to aluminum cans for beverages like water. Weak aero and possible weakness in commercial construction post-2020 don’t help, but aero at least isn’t so significant relative to packaging.

Alcoa also still has a potential long-term driver from “green aluminum”. Time will tell whether aluminum produced by more sustainable methods will generate a consistent worthwhile premium, but there has been a growing focus on ESG issues across entire supply chains for a range of industries and markets.

The Outlook

With improving pricing and demand, I’m more bullish on Alcoa and my underlying EBITDA estimate goes up by about 15%. For valuation purposes I use a blended year approach that’s not exactly a “full-cycle” profitability estimate but does attempt to smooth out the peak/trough swings.

Between discounted free cash flow (not an approach used all that often for commodity companies like Alcoa) and that adjusted EBITDA approach, my fair value moves into the high teens; around $17 on the EBITDA side.

The Bottom Line

I got more bullish on steel stocks like Steel Dynamics (STLD) in April and July on the idea that these resource stocks were lagging the broader industrial recovery theme, and that call has worked out pretty well. I’m now thinking the same may be true for select aluminum stocks like Alcoa. This is not an industry where I’d ever want to invest long term, but it’s harder to reconcile the underlying improvements at Alcoa (as well as management’s credibility on future asset sales/improvements), improving spot prices, and the share price.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.