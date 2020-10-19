While the stock could go down to $220 in upcoming weeks, it is already in the "buy zone" and could soar to $400 in upcoming years.

Yet Amgen is a biotech powerhouse, that will prevail in upcoming years.

Intro

Healthcare is one hell of a business to be in, provided you have nerves of steel.

You see, it isn’t uncommon to spend a decade developing a drug, signing up thousands of people in phase 3 clinical trials, only to get a mediocre reading of the results.

This is what happened to Amgen (AMGN), just 10 days ago, after announcing the results of a stage 3 clinical trial for omecamtiv mecarbil: a heart drug Amgen was hoping to prove effective.

Amgen is down 9% since then. The stock now yields 2.7%. I had previously suggested that at a yield of 2.5% and up, AMGN is a good buy. As a consequence, I slightly increased my position on Friday 16th.

However, it should be noted that momentum has turned against AMGN, and I wouldn’t be surprised to see it trade down to $220 in the short term. For that reason, I’m keeping some money on the side to add more to my position if and when this is to occur.

In this article, I will quickly review the results of the omecamtiv trial, and the extent to which it is significant. I will then highlight once again AMGN’s attractiveness as a dividend stock. Finally I’ll discuss the short term momentum issues.

Omecamtiv only reduces risk by 8%.

In July, management hinted that they expected to see at least a 15% reduction in the risk of hospitalization for heart failure or cardiovascular death. Yet the top-line reading suggests that the drug only reduces risk by 8%, showing only a modest benefit. What is worse is that people treated with the drug were not any less likely to die from cardiovascular causes.

This is quite a blow, even though, at face value the trial succeeded. It just wasn’t the success management was hoping for. Amgen has been working on this drug with Cytokenetics (CYTK) for over a decade. CYTK’s stock price dropped by about 40% on the news.

Obviously, Amgen being more diversified, took less of a hit, yet a meaningful one anyway.

The reason for this volatility, is because investors are eager for a win. While revenues were up in Q2 2020, the increase could be nearly entirely attributed to the acquisition of Otezla.

Other than that, all 4 of the company’s biggest drugs saw significant year on year declines:

Enbrel was down 9% because of lower demand.

Neulasta was down 28% because of biosimilar competition.

Prolia was down 6% as osteoporosis patients made less office visits because of Covid-19.

Xgeva was down 13% due to lower demand.

For Amgen to keep growing aggressively, it needs something good to come out of its pipeline.

Within the company’s pipeline, there were 4 big readouts in the second half of 2020.

Sotorasib’s phase 2, in oncology.

Otezla’s phase 3 for psoriasis.

Tezepelumab’s phase 3 for severe asthma

And, omecamtiv mecarbil’s phase 3 for heart failure.

With the lackluster reading of omecamtiv mecarbil, investors will turn to sotorasib, which has an important reading coming in January.

In the meantime Otezla is growing beyond management’s expectations.

This is a blow to AMGN, but ultimately not a game changer. It is part of this business. Some drugs win, others don’t, which is why I prefer investing in a company like AMGN which has a broad portfolio of drugs, and a deep pipeline, than niche company’s which bet it all on one drug.

The prospects of omecamtiv mecarbil aren’t dead yet. Given the large population included in the study, it is likely that the company will try and focus on subsegments of the study for which the drug is effective, to carve out a submarket where it can perform well.

Nonetheless, AMGN remains a top dividend stock.

There was a slide I liked a lot in AMGN’s latest investor presentation.

It shows that since 2011, that for every dollar the company has returned to shareholders through buybacks or dividends, it has invested a dollar back into the business, through R&D, acquisitions or Capex.

This balance approach is great. It recognizes the value of sharing excess returns with shareholders, all while promoting long term growth of the business. The result is clear in the chart on the right. Total shareholder return over the 9 year period, was nearly double that of the S&P 500.

Amgen yields 2.72%. This places the yield at the top of Amgen’s fair range of 1.93% to 2.7%, according to the MAD Chart.

The dividend has been growing at a 15% CAGR for the past 5 years. It grew 10% for the past year.

The company needs to strike a balance between dividend growth and reinvesting in the business, if it wants the next decade to be as successful as this one.

30/06/2016 30/06/2017 30/06/2018 30/06/2019 30/06/2020 Dividends per share $3.5800 $4.3000 $4.9400 $5.5400 $6.1000 Net Income p.s. $9.77 $10.97 $3.72 $12.64 $12.25 Payout Ratio 37% 40% 133% 44% 50% Cash From Operations p.s. $12.60 $14.19 $17.11 $15.94 $18.35 Payout Ratio 29% 31% 29% 35% 34% Free Cash Flow p.s. $10.14 $11.41 $14.09 $12.60 $15.12 Payout Ratio 36% 38% 36% 44% 41%

Keeping the dividend below 50% of free cashflow will be important for the company.

This means that cashflow per share growth can come from two areas: growth of cash generating assets, or reduction of shares.

The company’s reduction in share count has slowed this year. The company is likely to repurchase only about 3% of its shares for the current year.

However, over time, I expect the number of shares to continue declining at AMGN’s high conviction rate of 4-5% per annum.

Why is the repurchase rate important?

A reduction in share count, reduces the amount of dividends to be paid, which reduces the payout ratio.

This in term, allows for a corresponding increase in dividends, at no extra cost to the company. A 5% decrease in share count allows a 5.3% increase in dividends.

This means that if we want AMGN’s dividend to grow at a rate of 10%, it only needs to get 4.7% growth from the business, a number which I believe it can meet.

But that excludes the fact that Amgen could comfortably increase its payout ratio to 50% of free cashflow per share. If it did this slowly and prudently over the next 10 years, this could afford 2% dividend growth, meaning the business would only need to grow free cashflow by 2.7% per annum for the company to average 10% CAGR over the next 10 years.

This puts the odds in AMGN’s favor.

How good would 10% growth be, considering AMGN’s 2.72% yield? Quite good.

Just consider if you invested $10k in AMGN today, and reinvested the dividends at the same 2.7% yield.

In 10 years you could expect $885 in dividends per year.

Our rule of thumb is that an 8% yield in 10 years is a good investment, a 10% yield is a fantastic one.

AMGN lies nicely in between, assuming 10% dividend growth.

Thus, this makes AMGN an extremely attractive dividend pick at current prices.

If we look out 5 years into the future, assuming 10% dividend growth, and a return to a more normal 2.5% yield, AMGN could be worth as much as $400.

In fact, if AMGN’s yield were as low today as it was in 2014, the stock would already be trading at that price. Granted, it would look overvalued if it traded at that price now, as it would price in 5 years of future growth.

But momentum is against AMGN.

Over the past 12 months, Amgen’s price is up 14.8%, in line with the healthcare median, and better than 68% of stocks.

However, over the past 3 months, AMGN is down -7.22% worse than 77% of stocks, while the sector is flat.

This gives AMGN a momentum score of 40 / 100. While not in the danger zone (below 30) this is somewhat worrisome when we read the chart.

From a technical perspective, AMGN is the worse off it has been since late February. The price has dipped below the 20 and 50 day SMA, and could easily lack support before the $220 region where it has some recent support and would meet the 200 day SMA.

Conclusion

AMGN is a powerhouse biotechnology company which will prevail in the upcoming years.

Despite this short term lack of momentum, investors should ask themselves: is AMGN a trade, or an investment?

For me it is clear: the latest entrant of the Dow Jones Industrial Average is an All Weather investment.

Picking between $220 and $235 would have been like picking between $50 and $58 in 2011. While it might have given you a slight edge to get in at the lower end, you’d be kicking yourself if you didn’t initiate a position at all because of this.

I only ever suggest buying against momentum for All Weather dividend stocks, and always suggest buying in multiple increments. I’ve added more to AMGN, and will add more for every 0.1% increase in dividend yield.

