Old National Bancorp's (ONB) CEO Jim Ryan On Q3 2020 Results - Quick Version Earnings Call Transcript

Jim Ryan - Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Daryl Moore - Chief Credit Executive

Brendon Falconer - Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Jim Sandgren - President and Chief Operating Officer

Scott Siefers - Piper Sandler

Terry McEvoy - Stephens

Jon Arfstrom - RBC Capital Markets

Chris McGratty – KBW

David Long - Raymond James

Kevin Swanson - Hovde Group

Jim Ryan

[00:01:04] Thanks, Dorothy. Good morning. I hope this call finds all of you and your families safe and healthy. We are pleased with our third quarter results as we made significant progress on closing deferrals. We improved our operating leverage and grew the loan portfolio and ended the quarter with a robust commercial pipeline. We remain committed and focused on the health and safety of our team members, clients and communities. We are currently occupying about 50 percent of our office buildings by rotating team members. Every four weeks. Our branch lobbies are open and we are active in our communities. Many larger banks have told our relationship managers to stay home and not worry about goals this year. By contrast, our relationship managers are proactively serving existing clients and winning new relationships rather than being distracted or derailed by covid. Jim Anger and I have also been actively calling on new client opportunities to help win business. I've been impressed by the quality of the new relationships we've been able to win this quarter, many of them moving from long term relationships from other larger banks. I would like to thank our team members for their hard work and dedication. Starting on slide three, our third quarter net income was seventy seven point nine dollars million, or 47 cents per share. I was particularly pleased with our progress on operating leverage and strong balance sheet growth. Growing our balance sheet and watching our cost should help us mitigate the near zero interest rate environment. While we did not take a provision this quarter, we did grow the reserve. Given our net recoveries for the quarter, Brendan will fill you in on all the details with respect to our reserve.

[00:02:36] In a period of commercial loans increased by 10 and a half percent annualized, primarily due to the record of commercial production, our commercial production was nine hundred and seventy eight dollars million, up from 658 million in the second quarter. Line utilization was about the same. Core deposits were higher by seven percent on an annualized basis, driven by continued growth in non-interest-bearing deposits. Net interest income was unchanged, but the margin was lower from the effect of new business yields, mortage and capital markets revenue continued to be exceptionally strong and offset covid related lower deposit service charges. We continue to achieve lower expenses as we execute on our own new way initiatives. Our adjusted efficiency ratio for the quarter was 53 percent year over year, operating leverage improved by almost 300 basis points. When we introduced the only way I told you I was more excited about the revenue initiatives than the cost initiatives, many of these revenue initiatives have been delayed because of the pandemic. But we are now making progress on building systems and hiring talent to support these initiatives. I'm excited about the team members have already hired and the ones we have in the pipeline. We have a great story to tell and we have strong interest from senior relationship managers, from other larger institutions. We have hired and expect to hire more in wealth management, private banking, commercial treasury management and key support team members in digital marketing. These hires will put near-term pressure on personnel costs over the next few quarters, but will ultimately lead to higher revenue from these growth initiatives.

[00:04:10] Most of a reported credit quality metrics are relatively unchanged during the quarter, but we expect that credit measures will ultimately worsen and losses will materialize once the stimulus and deferral programs run their course. We proactively downgraded some of our most vulnerable loans into the watch asset quality ratings and our meeting weekly to review credit quality loan by loan. We still don't know when losses will meaningfully materialize, but we suspect sometime in the first half of next year, depending on additional government stimulus programs, we believe our historically strong underwriting practices are diverse and granular loan portfolios and Midwest footprint should help us weather the impact better than most. We continue to share with our board of directors multiple economic forecasts and various stress tests. As a result, we don't anticipate any capital actions and we expect to maintain our current dividend. Last quarter's call, I stated, we are open for business and are setting to credit all national has always managed with a long term view. We will continue to make new loans if we are comfortable with the underlying cash flow structure and pricing. The loans we are booking today are generally with better structures than we would have accepted last year. We do not jump into businesses or sectors during the good times, only to exit during the tough times. Our balance sheet and capital remain strong, our markets are diverse and our experienced team will help us manage this uncertain time. Speaking of experience, I will turn the call over to our 41 year tenure team member, Mr. Daryl Moore.

Daryl Moore

[00:05:38] Right. Thank you, Jim. First up, we like to provide this morning relates to our client relief programs with respect to deferrals. We have previously reported that we granted some type of deferral on roughly one point three billion dollars in loans, which represented roughly 10 percent of the portfolio at the end of this most recent quarter, the dollar amount of loans still in deferral mode had dropped one hundred and thirty eight point six million, which represents approximately one percent of the total portfolio in the commercial area. Request for deferrals have effectively dried up, and we've taken a position that any applications for future deferrals that would result in total aggregate deferment period in excess of 180 days would be granted only in the most unusual circumstances. On the retail side, while we continue to receive both new deferral requests and requests for renewal extensions, the volume of those requests has fallen significantly while we attempt to hold aggregate deferral periods to 180 days in this portfolio as well. We are a bit more lenient with individual borrowers when the causes are financial issues is clearly covid related. As you know, we were very successful in securing peepee funds for our clients, having originated just short of 10000 loans with balances in excess of one point five dollars billion. The recent announcement by the SBA of a streamlined forgiveness process for loans of 50000 dollars or less is good news for many of our clients who received PTP funds in that roughly 1600 or fifty seven and a half percent of the loans we helped facilitate fall into the streamlined forgiveness category.

[00:07:08] To date, we've submitted over 2300 all 300 loans to the SBA for forgiveness, representing four hundred eighty six million dollars in outstanding balances. Remaining fees on loans not yet taken into income totaled thirty seven point eight dollars million. Like five sets out those industries that many across the banking landscape feel are most vulnerable to our current economic conditions. There has been little change in our exposure to these industries, which remains that only roughly seven percent of total loans for there is merit and acknowledging that these industries as a whole may be suffering disproportionately in the current environment. It is important to note that not all of the borrowers in these categories are experiencing difficulties, with some even doing well. The chart at the bottom of slide five shows the breakout of our consumer portfolio, along with corresponding average FICO scores. This portfolio has shown little change as well since our last presentation to you. That having been said, we are watching this portfolio closely. With future labor market trends uncertain and deferments expiring, consumer portfolios could come under increased stress in the coming quarters. Slide six lays out trends in the most significant credit indicators, delinquencies rose in the quarter slightly to 20 basis points of the total portfolio, with the increase in delinquency rates wholly attributable to the retail lending portfolio. This increase in retail loan delinquencies was not unexpected, given the level of retail loans on deferment at the end of the second quarter that were subsequently required to resume their payments by September 30th with respect to charge offs.

[00:08:41] In an ironic twist of fate, we posted a net recovery in the current quarter, in large part due to recovery of the write downs we took back in the fourth quarter of 2009 and the first quarter of 2020 on a farm related project. This particular project became much more valuable given its intended use in the covid vaccination process. Non-performing loans increase in the quarter, as was expected, the increase in the current quarter came about in Greatheart through the downgrade of relationships that had shown weaknesses prior to the pandemic, as well as from the hotel segment that, as we all know, experienced sudden and deep troubles early on in the pandemic. Further downgrades into the non-performing category are certainly a strong possibility, but the pace and magnitude dependent in some part on the continued impact of the pandemic and the ability of Congress to come to an agreement on additional fiscal stimulus. One final comment I'd like to make is around the loan growth in the quarter, but we have given direction to our underwriters to be mindful of current economic conditions. We've also asked them to keep in mind more intermediate and long term factors as they evaluate credit request requests from borrowers with balance sheet and liquidity. Staying power are viewed as opportunities and not discouraged from consideration if they meet our lending standards, which have always been intended to live through economic cycles. With that, I'll turn the call over to Brendan.

Brendon Falconer

[00:10:01] Thank you, Daryl. Before turning to the quarterly financials, we would like to provide an overview of our allowance for credit losses, our seasonal model assumptions, which again derive from the Moodies baseline forecast, which included meaningful improvements in both GDP growth and unemployment trends. Decrease in reserve be driven by improving current and expected economic conditions was more than offset by an increase in our qualitative reserve. Although this economic recovery appears to have garnered some traction, downside risks remain elevated and believe it is premature to release reserves until we have more clarity on the path of the virus and future government action. Our current ACL to loan ratio, including PBP loans, stands at 95 basis points. Excluding PPY balances or allowance to loan ratio would be one hundred and six basis points. I would also like to remind you that we continue to carry 56 million dollars and unadvertised mark from our acquired portfolio. While these market will not directly offset Chartoff, any remaining mark will increase through market margin upon resolution. Turning to the quarter on Friday, half earnings per share was 47 cents and adjusted earnings per share was 46 cents, adjusted earnings excluding two point nine dollars million and only way related charges, as well as four point nine dollars million in debt securities gains. We've been to slide nine. We are pleased with our quarterly adjusted pre-tax reprovision net revenue, which was three point four percent higher year over year and two point seven percent higher over prior quarter.

[00:11:22] This improvement was driven by commercial loan growth, strong mortgage revenues, as well as a reduction in adjusted operating expenses resulting from good execution of our own busway initiatives. Despite the challenging interest rate environment, we improved operating leverage by 298 basis points year over year by 10 shows the trend in outstanding loans and earning asset mix and a period loans increased 240 million dollars quarter over quarter, driven by record commercial production of nine hundred seventy eight dollars million. Approximately two thirds of this production was in high quality CRM projects spread across a variety of property types and geographies. We also ended the quarter with a record two point nine dollars billion commercial loan pipeline with over 800 million dollars in the accepted category. This quarter's loan portfolio, excluding PDP, was three point eighty one percent, with new business rates of three point one percent. The investment portfolio yield was down 18 basis points, quarter of a quarter to two point four or five percent, with new purchases yielding one point four percent. Moving to slide 11, both period and one-point average deposits increased during the quarter, mostly in the 90s, during checking and savings categories, the balance has benefited from increases in existing accounts. But more importantly, we added a meaningful amount of new deposit accounts as well. Total cost of the past has declined from 17 basis points in the second quarter to 13 basis points in Q3, while we continue to look for opportunities to reduce funding costs.

[00:12:45] Most of our planned rate actions are now complete. However, time deposits and borrowing costs will continue to fall as these instruments mature and reprice. Overall, we are pleased with our results of our deposit pricing strategy that has resulted in a significant reduction in deposit costs while maintaining our core client base. Next on Slide 12, you will see net interest income was unchanged from prior quarter, which was supported by our strong commercial loan growth and interest margin, climbed 11 basis points quarter over quarter, which was generally in line with our expectations, excluding the impact of both PBP loans and accretion and interest. Margin was two point nine six percent, compared to three point six percent in Q2. The decline in margin reflects the ongoing repricing of our earning assets, as well as excess liquidity or earning at the yields, are down 17 basis points quarter over quarter and funding costs decreased by five basis points. By 13 shows trends in adjusted net interest income. Our third quarter adjusted non-interest income of sixty million dollars represents a two million dollar increase over prior quarter. The primary drivers of this improvement came from an increase in deposit service charges and mortgage revenues. Deposit related service charges have generally returned to precrisis levels, with the exception of overdraft fees, where we continue to see lower presentments.

[00:13:59] Mortgage revenue increased one million dollars over prior quarter, and with nine million dollars higher than the third quarter of 2019, elevated gain on sales margins and robust production of 620 million dollars helped contribute to the stronger quarter. Next slide, 14 shows the trend in adjusted noninterest expenses, which reflect our ongoing focus on expense management, adjusting for OMB weight related charges and tax credit amortization, non-interest expense was down one million dollars quarter of a quarter, and our adjusted efficiency ratio was a low fifty three point one percent. They wrap up my discussion on the quarter. Here are some key takeaways. We are pleased with our overall performance as the fundamentals of our core business continue to be strong. Record commercial low production led to meaningful earning asset growth, and our businesses continue to perform well, particularly mortgage and capital markets. We also continue to deliver on the promise of expense savings we outlined in our only way strategic plan. But the team includes thoughts in our outlook for the remainder of 2020. We ended the quarter with a record two point nine dollars billion commercial pipeline, which should help sustain our recent balanced growth. Are expected, earning asset growth will help support total net interest income, but the impact of historically low long term rates will continue to put pressure on net interest margin. Buddy, he will move marginally lower as borrowing's and CDs require some maturity, but we do not expect it to be sufficient to offset declines in yields.

[00:15:21] GPP loans will also impact our margin going forward, but the timing remains uncertain. Keep fees will continue to amortize over their contractual lives, but accelerated recognition will be postponed until repayment from the SBA. What we have started the forgiveness process for many CPP clients. A significant portion of the related fees may not be recognized until next year. We expect our businesses to continue to perform well, wealth and investment revenues should be stable with assets under management have rebounded from their second quarter lows. Most deposit related service charges have recovered nicely and should continue to trend higher. Our strong year today, capital markets results should continue through the remainder of the year and into next. The mortgage market is proving more resilient than we expected, but we'll still be subject to typical seasonal declines in the fourth quarter in 2021, revenue could be impacted by Reify Bernau. We continue to outpace our plan 2020 along the way expense initiatives and have now realized most of the savings promised this year strong year to date performance make strong year performance may impact fourth quarter incentive the as we currently are on track to outperform our 2020 budget. As Jim mentioned in his opening remarks, we are renewing our focus on achieving our only way revenue initiative goals, many of which were delayed due to covid-19 as these initiatives ramp up over the next several quarters.

[00:16:39] We will likely see an increase in personnel costs as we look to hire talent and key revenue positions in our commercial and wealth businesses. We're also looking to infuse new talent into our technology team that will be focused on supporting both revenue and efficiency initiatives. We would also like to give you an update on our current capital position and outlook, we have created an additional 40 basis points of one capital and in the quarter at a healthy twelve point one percent. I would also reiterate that based on our current capital levels and our outlook on earnings, we believe we will continue to earn our dividend. We've also recently updated our stress test model and under the sea car, severely adverse scenario, we remain well capitalized at the lowest point in the nine quarter horizon. Lastly, a brief update on taxes, as we previously reported, project delays caused by covid-19 have impacted the timing of our historic tax credit projects. Those projects we started in Q3 and we now anticipate completion by year end. Barring some unforeseen issues, we will take the full tax credit, amortization and corresponding tax benefit in the fourth quarter. The total net income benefit in the fourth quarter is expected to be approximately one million dollars. But that we were happy to answer any questions that you may have. And we do have a full team here, including Jim Sangrias.

[00:17:47] At this time, if you would like to ask a question, please, press star, then the number one on your telephone keypad, that is star one to ask a question. If you would like to withdraw your question, press the pound key. We will pause for just a moment to compile the Q&A roster. Our first question comes from the line of Scott Siefers with Piper Sandler.

Scott Siefers

[00:18:07] Good morning, Scott. Morning. I hope everyone is doing well.

Jim Ryan

[00:18:11] We all appreciate. Good, good.

Scott Siefers

[00:18:13] And I appreciate you taking the question. Jim, I guess the first question I wanted to touch base on was some of the commercial growth. You know, I think you guys had been pretty candid in the second quarter about, you know, maybe not being super optimistic and pulled through rates. And I think we've generally seen that, in fact, be the case industrywide. Looks like you guys kind of bucked the trend. So maybe just a little more color on, you know, helpful through rates actually came in relative to what you would have hoped. And then maybe a bit more detail on complexion of the growth as well, if you could sort of bifurcated between commercial and commercial real estate.

Jim Ryan

[00:18:51] Sure, I'll let Jim Sandgren start off here.

Jim Sandgren

[00:18:54] Yes, Scott, so from a pole through race perspective, you know, we were at a very low 23 percent second quarter that increased to 37 percent in the third quarter. Clearly, I think folks were kind of waiting to see due to all the uncertainty. But again, demand continues to be really strong. Obviously, commercial real estate kind of paved the way for our growth in the third quarter. And as both Chairman Darrell talked about, really high quality projects with developers that we are very familiar with, we're starting to see even better structure, both from a pricing perspective, more cash equity, the deals. So we really feel good about the production we're putting on from that standpoint. Seeing and I also was was up 12 percent in the quarter compared to the second quarter. We saw some opportunities in the educational areas, contractors, manufacturing. So, you know, with something in the pipeline where it is today, we're really encouraged about So, fourth quarter and beyond. So even given all the uncertainty, the election and all that, our customers are still willing to invest and pretty bullish as we So, look toward the end of the year.

Jim Ryan

[00:20:07] But I would say that it's really been interesting is we've been out competing for new deals, you know, oftentimes we find ourselves the only ones working really hard at it. And I think that's given us some great opportunities. As I said on the call, Jim and I personally, I've been on a lot of calls here during the quarter, you know, trying to bring deals across the finish line. There's been some banks that, quite frankly, have been a little distracted and we've been a little bit more focused. I think our new organizational structure, you know, through the only way that segment based approach really gives us the ability to focus and get all the resources lined up to help win these relationships and bring the full relationship over. So I think this is, you know, a good sign that that the programs, the systems, the process we put in place are really starting to work.

Scott Siefers

[00:20:52] Yeah, minimum definitely looks like it came through in the third quarter, so pleasant, pleasant surprises to be what we've always seen that others maybe just a separate follow up question. More Siegers financial, Brendan, just looking at sort of the puts and takes on the volume and rate side in. And I with the hope or aspiration, be that you could ultimately hold and I at least flat given the pressures on margin. But some of the volume that you guys are experiencing?

Brendon Falconer

[00:21:23] I think earning asset growth will certainly help to even interest income. I'm not sure it's going to be fully offset the headwinds we're going to deal in in the interest margin percentage as we look forward, we think we might have a similar, maybe slightly lower decline in fourth quarter. And then I think we have a fairly dramatic drop off, but still kind of slow burn downward into the twenty twenty one, but at a much lower levels.

Scott Siefers

[00:21:46] Ok, you were talking about the margin rate with those last time, OK?

Brendon Falconer

[00:21:50] Yeah, in dollars and dollars now someone's going to depend on, you know, the strength of the earning asset growth. I don't know that the earnings growth will be sufficient to offset all of the margin headwinds, but we'll certainly be a benefit.

Scott Siefers

[00:22:03] Perfect. OK, terrific. Thank you guys very much.

Jim Ryan

[00:22:06] Thanks, Scott.

[00:22:08] Our next question comes from the line of Terry McEvoy with Stephens.

Jim Ryan

[00:22:12] Good morning, Terry.

Terry McEvoy

[00:22:14] Hi. Good morning, everyone. Maybe start with an expense question, Jim. I think you said the investments in the only way revenue initiatives on the hiring side would push expenses higher on a quarterly basis. I was wondering, and it also sounds like that's going to continue into next year. I wonder if you could kind of quantify that increase off the one 14 kind of core run rate that I calculated. And just to be clear, is that kind of a pretty good run rate to think about each quarter next year, or will there be some decline in the latter part of the year?

Jim Ryan

[00:22:48] We anticipate your question and Brendon's got all the details here for you, Terry.

Terry McEvoy

[00:22:52] Yes, thank you.

Brendon Falconer

[00:22:53] I think the 114 is a good base. I think as we as we think about those positions, we're going to hire several those individuals over the course of 2021 are expecting expected impact of that is around five dollars million into 2021. I just remind you, though, that we have, you know, roughly four and a half million of merit increases that will hit next year. And I would expect some of the customer travel and entertainment expenses to try and hire as the world opens up again.

Terry McEvoy

[00:23:22] And then let me just ask a single question, if the key economic assumptions that you list on page seven, if they remain unchanged over the next three months, how should we think about the quarterly loan loss provision? Is it more a reflection of loan growth as any charge offs would likely be already captured in today's reserves?

Jim Ryan

[00:23:44] Yes, as as we will continue to run the model and if the economic conditions are unchanged and the reserve level is you, guys, exactly what it is today is what's needed at the end of the year. And yes, we would cover charge offs. How that's going to play out. We have yet to see. Obviously, Moody's expects things continue to improve. So I reserve need may you, guys, fall. But we are we are not at this point not expecting to release reserves until we start to see some meaningful charge offs start to flow through.

Terry McEvoy

[00:24:16] Great. That's it. Thank you both.

Jim Ryan

[00:24:18] Thanks Terry.

[00:24:20] Our next question comes from the line of Jon Aastrom with RBC Capital Markets.

Jim Ryan

[00:24:26] Good morning, John.

Jon Arfstrom

[00:24:27] Hey, good morning, everyone. One follow up on Terry's last question on slide seven, the qualitative factors, I think we all understand there's a lot of uncertainty, but maybe can you talk a little bit about some of the key drivers that went into that? And what could you get that to potentially flatten out in the future?

Jim Ryan

[00:24:47] Yeah, I think we need to get some clarity around the path of the virus, any additional government actions, and get a sense for what the ultimate charge levels will be. I don't know that we'll have a lot of those answers until at least into the first half of twenty twenty one. As we get clarity around that, we'll be able to to think differently, potentially about the size of that qualitative reserve.

Jim Sandgren

[00:25:09] Yeah, I just, you know, given the uncertainty out there, you know, we're going to lean on being more conservative in our assumptions here. Right. As we get more clarity, which, you know, it's probably not likely to happen until the middle part of next year, then I think we can be looking at those factors a little bit differently. But just given all of the economic uncertainty, I think it's, you know, better to hold it up a little higher here.

Jon Arfstrom

[00:25:32] Ok. OK, thank you for that. And then there may be one for you. You talked about the potential for maybe it was you, Jim, for rising performers and losses. And I think we all expect that. But just give us kind of a gut feel on, you know, the pipeline of potential problem loans and how we should think about the cadence of some of these problems flowing through.

Daryl Moore

[00:25:56] Don, I wish I knew the answer to that right. That is something that the whole industry is a bit struggling with. Go back to what Jim and Brendan said. You know, we're only really less than two full quarters kind of into this. And so as we see interim financial information from our clients, it's just really hard to try to understand what ultimate losses are going to come out of that portfolio. And again, I don't want to fall back into what everybody's saying, but so, the fiscal stimulus is going to have a big impact on this. It's so,, you know, by industry. Most banks, including ours, have taken the hotel industry. We know we're pretty certain that that is a long tail. And so we've gone ahead and taken our actions on that in terms of downgrades. But and I'm not trying to skirt the question. It's just a very tough thing to try to figure out now where we're going to be another 90, 180 days or so. And I can't give you much clarity around it.

Jim Ryan

[00:26:49] And John, I would just say, you know, we're trying not to be surprised. You're right. I mean, we meet weekly and with this group on the call of plus some other senior commercial credit folks. And we're really trying to understand, you know, the director of our each one of our clients and which ones are more sensitive than others. So we're not trying to be surprise ourselves. But as Daryl said, you know, generally those conversations are going pretty well, surprisingly well. And but So,, you know, there's a lot of uncertainty out there. And like Darryl said, we haven't seen a lot of interim financials. And so it's just it's pretty hard to put a pin point on it.

Jon Arfstrom

[00:27:22] And that's just one small one for Brendan on expenses again, but for expenses, you talked about potential for incentive accruals due to outperformance for the year. Have you accrued some of that already or what kind of the magnitude you're thinking for McGrath that actual expense?

Brendon Falconer

[00:27:37] When we did, we started to adjust accruals in Q3, but we would we would expect another adjustment if things play out the way we expect in the tune of five million dollars or so.

Jon Arfstrom

[00:27:49] That's incremental for the fourth quarter. What you're saying. OK, thank you.

[00:27:56] Our next question comes from the line of Chris McGratty with KBW.

Chris McGratty

[00:28:01] Morning, Chris. Hey, good morning. Good morning, everybody. I want to I want to start maybe on capital. You talked about the capital bill, but also the Darrel's. You know, the comments about the uncertainty. Jim, I'm interested in your thoughts about capital management into next year. I think you've talked pretty confidently, consistently about the dividend sustainability. But what about the share buyback component? How are you in the board thinking about, you know, ultimately flipping that the back on?

Jim Ryan

[00:28:31] Well, I think we're going to take a cue a little bit from the regulators here. Right. And the regulators have basically said nothing this year. Obviously, you know, they're not really talking about us. I think they're talking about our biggest cousins here. But we're going to we're going to take that cue. And we do have board members asking when are we going to have, you know, confidence to be able to bring that back on? Having said that, you know, I think it's in the next year, again, as we just have more insights into ultimate loss content. You know, we feel pretty good today. But McGrath it just seems a little a little premature to want to turn that back on yet.

Chris McGratty

[00:29:06] Ok. OK. And appreciate the color you gave on the expenses and investments are making as part of the OMB way, but can you just remind us how you're thinking about the revenue side of the equation that you that you spoke confidently about in your prepared remarks? Just the timing and when we should start seeing any contribution from the revenue investments?

Jim Ryan

[00:29:28] Well, I do think I mean, you know, so we have hired folks already, a number of folks already across our geographies. And I do think the growth you're seeing in both the deposit side and the loan side are really the start of really those initiatives. So, you know, higher growth in our wealth management business, that would be both the kind of the balance sheet side to the private banking side, but also the income side. And obviously our commercial business, you know, we haven't shared any targets, too. Certainly too early to share any targets. Yes. Especially given the kind of the economic uncertainty. But I think those are the kind of line items, you know, fee income, continued strong deposit growth and on the commercial side as well.

Chris McGratty

[00:30:11] Ok, and then maybe this last one, if I could, if I'm looking at slide 10, you know, comparing it to last quarter, it looks like CSI spreads jumped up almost 20 basis points, excluding the triple P. Any color on? Is that just a year out and you're out in the market lending and some of your peers are on their on their heels because what is that? Is that likely to continue or what do you see?

Jim Ryan

[00:30:34] Yeah, you know, first it's a little bit of both, right. I mean, I think we are, as Jim said, you know, not everybody else is out doing what we're doing. But I also think there's a wide variance quarter in, quarter out, just based on how many notes were fixed rate versus floating rate. You know, this stuff tends to be a little bit more floating rate, which Certainly, drives down the absolute yield. But that mix shift can Certainly, also, you know, shift these numbers around quarter in, quarter out. But we are getting, you know, I would say slightly better pricing. Not Certainly, a not more. I'd like to get more pricing, but Certainly, it's slightly better than we have seen in the last year for sure.

Chris McGratty

[00:31:11] Ok, thank you.

[00:31:13] To our next question comes from the line of David Long with Raymond James.

Jim Ryan

[00:31:18] Good morning, David.

David Long

[00:31:20] Good morning, everyone. Thanks for taking my Certainly, question. I want to get back to that qualitative portion of the reserve really quick. Just do you have a specific internal projection that you're using as to what the next stimulus package may look like in coming up with that ultimate reserve level?

Brendon Falconer

[00:31:37] We do not I can tell you, I think Moody's had an expectation in their forecast for, I think, one and a half trillion dollar stimulus happening in September. So the fact that that doesn't that didn't get done and maybe delayed did influence our thoughts and decisions around the qualitative research. But we don't we don't have a specific forecast internally.

David Long

[00:31:58] Ok, thank you. And then switching gears to the mortgage banking side, obviously strong again there. How does the upcoming 50 basis points the impact your origination expectations? And is that something that you can pass along or how do you think that's going to work out?

Jim Ryan

[00:32:15] I think it's still too early to tell how much of that we can pass along. You know, I think our own internal projections are assuming we take that out of our spreads. I mean, spreads that increase in that business, you know, throughout the kind of RE5 bonanza we've all seen here. So that probably at some level comes out of our margin. But I'm hopeful that we can pass along some of that increase, you know, through So, new production as well.

David Long

[00:32:42] Got it. OK, and then finally, and the capital side obviously in a very good position right now, but what So, would change or what in the economy would it take to change, to change your outlook? Like how bad does it have to get in the overall economy for you to change your outlook and consider raising additional capital?

Jim Ryan

[00:33:01] That's a good question. You know, I've kind of run and I've kind of chuckled a little bit, you know, but we're supposed to learn our lessons as an industry, you know, heading into whatever the next crisis look like. And I felt like we had enough capital heading into this. And Brennan shared, you know, our stress tests that were running right. So things would have to get pretty draconian before I think I'd have to move off my position here. I understand the rationale for kind of opportunistic issuances, particularly if we had a use for it. But at this point in time, you know, we feel very comfortable, our stress test models and obviously our models. And they could they could be wrong. But So, it has to be significantly different than what, you know, our most severely stressed environments look like in order for us to have probably a different view on that.

David Long

[00:33:50] Got to good to hear cool. Thanks, Jim.

Jim Ryan

[00:33:52] Thanks.

[00:33:54] Our next question comes from the line of Scott Siefers with Piper Sandler.

Scott Siefers

[00:33:58] Hey, thanks for taking the follow up. Yeah, just curious, some of that balance sheet growth, is that pretty broad based across the franchise? Are there 48 like is that the sort of the legacy on the franchise or is it some of the newer markets that you guys have? You know, how is that all sort of trajectory?

Jim Ryan

[00:34:19] Yes, Scott, specifically on CRB, I'd say a big, big chunk of that really is up in the Twin Cities, specifically in the suburban areas, some multifamily opportunities there with the developers that I talked about earlier, also have seen some growth in Wisconsin, parts of Michigan and in and around Louisville. So it really has been spread, spread around kind of a mix of our too legacy markets in our in our newer markets.

Brendon Falconer

[00:34:48] You know, Jim and I are heading to Minnesota after this call. And so we've been spending time out actually walking some of these projects, you know, getting firsthand insights into them. So this is an hands off approach. We're very active in the business. We want to make sure the things we're investing today we felt really good about. And so it's nice to see that kind of continued growth we're seeing in Minnesota. And despite, you know, some of the challenges they're having there, the economic vibrancy is still very strong.

Scott Siefers

[00:35:13] Yeah. OK, perfect. Thank you guys again. Thanks that.

[00:35:20] Your next question comes from the line of Kevin Swanson with Hovde Group.

Jim Ryan

[00:35:27] I mean, how were you?

Kevin Swanson

[00:35:29] Yes, because of the expense initiatives, has there been any additional look back at the branch footprint when considering the effects of Coman pandemic?

Jim Ryan

[00:35:40] Absolutely. You know, something that we review pretty regularly is our biggest branch footprint. And the board is challenge us to make sure that we've got an appropriate footprint. It's we don't have any, you know, new assessment to share with anybody. But it's something we look at pretty regularly. And we do think over time, just as customers continue to move transactions to mobile and other online platforms, we will continue to have opportunities to look at those branches a little bit differently. But at this time, don't have anything new that's new to share.

Kevin Swanson

[00:36:14] Ok, thanks. And could you talk about the parameters of what you would or would not be interested in doing for M&A and then maybe any changes in expectations or willingness to sell as.

Jim Ryan

[00:36:27] Well, I think 2021, given the interest rate environment, is going to be a challenge for our industry and, you know, I think as people put together the forecast for next year, do the planning, you know, it could Comin open up some opportunities for us. You know, we continue to think consolidating within our current footprint makes the most amount of sense. And so we're really focused there. You know, we've talked about potential partnerships that are more meaningful, fewer of them, but more meaningful. And, you know, I continue to be very active. It was a very active summer for me to make sure that I was calling on, you know, folks that we're interested in and we continue to do that and be purposeful about that. So it's on our minds, you know, and obviously, the farther we get into the pandemic's, the easier it would be to put, you know, some balance sheet marks together. You know, still I think it's still a little early, to be honest with you. But So, the farther we get into it, it would be easier to think about a potential partnership. But at this point in time, you know, we're not we're not looking at things today. So we're just going to continue to, you know, keep the open to for opportunities.

Kevin Swanson

[00:37:38] Ok, thank you.

[00:37:41] You have a follow up question from the line of Terry McEvoy with Stephen.

Terry McEvoy

[00:37:47] Hey, I forgot to ask. I think it was last Thursday or Friday, a bunch of states had their highest one day covid case count and I believe Indiana, Wisconsin and Minnesota, unfortunately, were in that count, you know, earlier in the year. That was the exact opposite. And, Jim, you kind of talked about maybe the upside to your franchise, just given how it was impacting different parts of the country in a different way. And now it's kind of come closer to home. So I guess what are your updated thoughts there? And do you have any kind of updated thoughts on some of the vulnerable industries and whether that goes higher, whether those industries need to be looked at yet again?

Jim Ryan

[00:38:26] All good questions. You know, thankfully, I want to start with our team members and our own experience here within our four walls, so to speak, in relatively good. We continue to make sure that our team members remain in health and safety is paramount. Right. But having said that, you know, obviously we're all concerned and we're cautious about what's going on in some of our geographies. I'm hopeful that it's kind of temporary as everybody went back to colleges and maybe saw a number of increases from that. But watching the numbers very closely. Our chief risk officer, you know, sends very regular updates on this topic. You know, even during the height of, you know, maybe the first or second wave, you know, I didn't see you know, we have so little restaurants and the hotel exposures. You know, we talked about a pretty well defined I just don't see much difference today than I saw back then, even when the numbers were trending better. So I don't I don't think it gives us any kind of different outlook, Terry, but it's something we're watching very, very closely, if nothing else, for the health and safety of our own members.

Terry McEvoy

[00:39:29] Great. Thanks again.

Jim Ryan

[00:39:31] Thanks, Terry.

[00:39:33] And there are no further questions at this time.

Jim Ryan

[00:39:36] Well, thanks, everybody, for your attendance, a great set of questions and as usual, the team is here for any follow ups. Everybody have a great day. Thank you.

