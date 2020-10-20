Spirit Realty Is A Strong Buy With 100% Upside
About: Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (SRC), Includes: O
by: Julian Lin
Summary
Rent collection has jumped above 90% in August.
SRC maintains a strong balance sheet rated BBB with room for additional leverage.
Trading with a high 7.5% dividend yield, shares a strong buy with 100% total return upside.
Spirit Realty (SRC) still yields over 7.5%. That’s a surprisingly high yield for this net lease REIT and one that does not seem to give credit to the resiliency of its underlying financials.