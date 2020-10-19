SPACs: A Picture Of The Future

Investors need to be aware of these opportunities so that they might take advantage of the unusual situations that are available to them in the financial markets.

It appears that, in the near future, the Fed will continue to pump money into the economy, meaning that lots of funds will flow to available investment vehicles.

Behind this plethora of money lies the Federal Reserve System, who has pumped incredible amounts of money into the financial system to combat the current economic crisis.

SPAC money is growing and all the money raised by SPACs in 2019 and 2020 exceed all the money raised by SPACs since 2003.

I have written several articles about SPACs (Special Purpose Acquisition Companies) as an outcome of the Federal Reserve System flooding the financial markets with liquidity and these new "blank check" vehicles helping to underwrite the wealthy.

SPACs are not the only beneficiary of the Fed's largesse. Take a look at what all this market liquidity has done for such investment management vehicles like BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK).

These are unusual times, and the Federal Reserve has had to perform in some rather unusual ways in order to combat the effects of the spread of the coronavirus pandemic and accompanying economic recession.

But the spread of the COVID-19 seems to be entering another wave and the fears are that this will further delay the economic recovery and put even more pressure on the Federal Reserve to keep their monetary spigots open.

The gloomy picture is also going to result in further efforts on the part of the fiscal authorities to create programs to deal with the extended economic collapse. And, this will lead to more and more government debt being issued, which will put more and more pressure on the Federal Reserve to maintain market liquidity.

This seems to be the world we are moving into. And, the question is, will we continue to see the bifurcation of the economic scene…lots and lots of money for the wealthy to invest…and lots and lots of pain for the less-well-off as they deal with unemployment, defaults, bankruptcies, and other problems connected with the restructuring economy.

SPACs Do The Job

So far in 2020, SPAC IPOs have raised record $53 billion in new money.

According to James Mackintosh in the Wall Street Journal,

Add 2019 and 2020 together and more was raised than in all SPACs since the concept restarted in 2003."

And, guess what? People like "basketball legend" Shaquille O'Neal, have announced that they are "getting into the game."

SPACs are pretty safe and, basically, they give investors a vote on any deal and have the option to exit the SPAC and get their money back if they don't like what is going on.

There is also a deadline of two years to do a deal. The proceeds of the offering are held in escrow so that the promoters of the deal cannot just siphon off the money raised.

As Mr. Mackintosh writes,

"SPACs have a real-world reason to exist. They offer a simpler and quicker alternative to an IPO for private companies that otherwise face prodigious amounts of paperwork to list.

Creation Of A Bubble

But Mr. Mackintosh is worried about a bubble being created.

As Mr. Mackintosh reveals, many analysts believe that there is already too much money chasing too few "good" deals.

Today, he contends that there "are two obvious bubble candidates." SPACs are one of these two.

So, he asks the question,

Is the flood of money into…SPACs because investors have lost touch with reality?"

Or, has a "new" normal been created.

Mr. Mackintosh responds,

Things that would have been solid warnings of a bubble in the past are easier to justify today."

But just think about a "new" normal.

What The Future Might Look Like

Here is where I get concerned about the future.

The Federal Reserve has created this situation and most would agree that they were justified in doing it. The pandemic hit the United States…and the world…the recession hit…and the Federal Reserve responded by pumping liquidity into US financial markets…and world financial markets.

A "liquidity" crisis has apparently been avoided…although one cannot argue that we have avoided the possibility of a "solvency" crisis.

But, as mentioned above, we are not "out of the woods," yet. The pandemic seems to be going into another wave and the possibilities that this will extend and possibly deepen the economic recession are very real.

If such is the case, this will mean that the Federal Reserve and the federal government will have to do even more to protect Americans from the dire consequences of such a situation. This would result in more government debt…and more financial market liquidity.

And, if the most recent economic recovery is any guide, the federal policymakers, especially the ones at the Federal Reserve, will act to err on the side of too much liquidity in the financial markets.

This would mean that the current experience of the SPACs, the BlackRock's, and others operating in the world of financial engineering and financial innovation should stand to profit greatly. That is, what is currently being experienced should be extended for the foreseeable future.

Bubbles And More Bubbles

Here we get back to Mr. Mackintosh's concern…the creation of asset price bubbles.

In this scenario, economic growth is expected to be mediocre, at best. Inflation will remain around or below the Fed's target of 2.0 percent. But liquidity should be splashing all over the place. In such an environment, SPACs will not be the only bubble. One could also expect the stock market, led by "Big Tech,' to be one of the beneficiaries, as it has over the past ten years or so. And, then there will be others.

Can you participate in this environment?

I hope so, because in such a situation, income/wealth inequality will grow and grow and grow.

