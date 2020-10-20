While passive investing is not our approach, this is a fund designed to beat the Nasdaq by a wide margin.

Today the fund is moving far away from technology and right into value.

At current valuations, we expect the major indices to deliver rather poor returns over the next decade. We have made individual cases for rather extreme valuations in recent articles (see here), but the indices overall, are also very expensive.

In such an environment, a passive investor must ask what are relatively good choices for him or her? Notice our question here. It is important you understand what exactly is being asked. If you misunderstand the question, you will likely mess up the answer.

The question is not "What will deliver great returns?", but rather "What will outperform the indices?" When examined from that perspective, we think the fund we are about to talk about today is a good choice.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (VYM)

VYM is an older ETF that has been around since 2006. It aims to track the performance of the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. This index measures the investment return of common stocks characterized by high dividend yields. Before we go further, we do want to point out that "High" is a very relative term, VYM's "High" is a lot lower than what most people would associate with the term.

Dividend Yield

VYM's dividend yield comes to about 3.4%. While that is nothing to sneeze at in a world where the S&P 500 (SPY) pays 1.63% and the Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ) is flirting on the border of half a percent, it is definitely not the yield one associates with "high yield."

This yield though is fully internally generated. The fund's 30-day SEC yield, comes in at almost 3.6%, suggesting forward payout is likely to be even better than the current yield.

This is the opposite of some funds like the Pimco Enhanced Short Maturity Active ETF (MINT) or the iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY), where the current yield completely misrepresents future payouts.

Expenses

Vanguard leads the world in low expenses on ETFs and VYM is no different. At 0.06% the fund continues to make sure investors are not hurt for choosing an ETF versus walking the road themselves.

Holdings

VYM holds well-known names among its top 10 holdings. Stocks like Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) and Walmart Inc. (WMT) are famous for the steady dividend hikes.

These companies have also been resilient in the downturn and most have maintained or grown their revenues.

Performance

VYM matches the performance of the underlying index about as well as a passively-managed fund possibly can.

The difference stems from the management fees which indices lack.

A Key Facet For Future Outperformance

While the fund is passive, the high dividend nature of the underlying index is increasingly forcing it away from the Technology sector. The fund's weighting for technology is at 9.00%, not too far from our own model portfolio weighting.

Even within Technology, its top 5 holdings include, Intel Corporation (INTC), Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO), Broadcom (AVGO), Qualcomm Inc. (QCOM) and Texas Instruments Inc. (TXN). CSCO and INTC were among the stocks that we recently sold cash secured puts for. These are among the least overvalued stocks in the technology sector and their strong dividends buffer downside. You can see that in September, Technology had an almost 30% weighting in the S&P 500.

The fund is also heavily overweight Utilities versus the index and that should again provide some buffer against downside. In The Consumer Discretionary Sector, the fund does not own Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) and that creates a large underweight versus the S&P 500 weighting of this sector.

If we were to have one gripe here, then that would be that this fund is really devoid of real estate and REITs. Real Estate is already a very low percentage of the S&P 500 and the further underweight position of the fund here is not the best choice in our opinion.

Conclusion

If we were to make a choice for one fund that would be guaranteed to beat the SPY and QQQ, over the next decade, it would be this one. The fund is underweighting the right industries and because of its huge dividend tilt, it is moving towards value far more than other passive ETFs. We are not fans of passive ETFs, but as a relative value versus SPY and QQQ, this wins in a landslide. We personally prefer identifying individual stocks and generating high double-digit annualized yields via covered calls and cash-secured puts. But for those that prefer the passive approach, this is one of the best bets to switch from SPY and QQQ.

