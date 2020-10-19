An argument that the moves made by Alibaba in response to the threat from Meituan-Dianping as well as JD.com and Pinduoduo were appropriate.

Mainland and Hong Kong markets started the week bullish with the anticipation of positive policy developments from the Chinese president's tour of southern China.

Mainland and Hong Kong markets started the week on a bullish note with the anticipation of positive policy developments from the Chinese president's tour of southern China. The highlight would be his visit to Shenzhen, a metropolis located in the south of China and north of Hong Kong, and the home of the country's high-tech champions Tencent Holdings (OTCPK:TCEHY)(OTCPK:TCTZF) and Huawei Technologies.

Market players punted on counters that would benefit from President Xi's visits and speeches, particularly in Shenzhen, when the city marked its 40th year as a special economic zone [SEZ]. His father was instrumental in the implementation of the city's SEZ and others in Guangdong province 40 years ago.

Thus, expectations were running high that the Chinese president would announce policies that would build on those efforts as well as further government support to strengthen the Greater Bay area's technological and industrial powerhouse. As a result, there was some sell-the-news weakness later in the week even as he expressed the government's commitment to reforms and emphasized the need for "self-reliance" through industrial upgrades and innovation.

Other positive macro news in the week included the strong September trade data and vehicle sales. China's imports surged 13.2 percent last month from a year ago, bucking a decline of 2.1 percent in August and far exceeding the 0.3 percent increase according to a poll by Reuters. Exports jumped 9.9 percent year-on-year, up from August's 9.5 percent and matching analysts' expectations of 10 percent.

The unabated surge in global demand for Chinese medical equipment and supplies has helped export volume to stay healthy. Furthermore, the coronavirus pandemic has negatively impacted factory operations in many parts of the world, leaving the plants in China, which has the outbreak well under control, the opportunity to churn out products desired globally.

Passenger vehicle sales in China soared 8 percent in September, continuing the uptrend for the fifth consecutive month. Buyers were spurred by large-scale auto shows, new releases, promotional events, and supportive policies enacted by local governments. Sales were so robust that an agent at a Toyota dealership in Shanghai said inventory had "run out", hence, "a customer has to wait for three months after placing an order for large crossovers like the RAV4, and about one month for other Toyota models."

The sales of commercial vehicles remained impressive, up 20 percent in the first three quarters from the same period in 2019, benefitting from the massive investments by the central government into infrastructure projects. An Asia director at LMC Automotive, a leading industry forecaster, credited the Chinese government for their effective action in controlling the spread of the coronavirus in the country.

Sales of electric vehicles rose for the third straight month, ameliorating the year-to-date decline. Deliveries by the three U.S.-listed Chinese EV makers, Nio (NIO), Xpeng (XPEV), and Li Auto (LI) boomed in their third quarter.

Source: Technode

Developments in the EV market have implications for the Chinese internet giants. The top three holdings of the KWEB ETF all have ownerships in the leading EV makers in China. Tencent Holdings has a 16.3 percent direct stake in Nio while Alibaba Group (BABA) owns 14 percent of Xpeng. Food delivery and lifestyle services platform operator Meituan-Dianping (OTCPK:MPNGF)(OTCPK:MPNGY)(MEIT) is Li Auto's second-largest shareholder.

In the past week, the representative ETFs of Chinese companies (CQQQ)(FXI)(MCHI) moved generally in line with their U.S. counterparts (QQQ)(DIA)(SPY).

Data by YCharts

The Chinese Internet sector representative ETF, the KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB), closed flat for the week, in contrast with the buoyant Chinese market ETFs. Among the key holdings of the KWEB ETF, KE Holdings (BEKE) continued its uptrend, rising 7.36 percent to claim the crown for the week. The Chinese Zillow (Z) which went public only in August has appreciated 90.5 percent since its IPO. In the same period, Zillow only advanced 30.5 percent.

Data by YCharts

The relative outperformance of KE Holdings over its U.S. counterpart could be attributed to the former's profitability while the latter remains loss-making. The operator of an "integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services" in China became a top 10 holding of the KWEB ETF recently. Analysts expect its forward P/E ratio to shrink significantly from 143 times currently to 57 times based on 2022 earnings.

E-commerce sensation Pinduoduo (PDD) had the second-largest gains among the top holdings, rising 5.6 percent. Its stock broke weeks of softness on October 8 and built on the renewed strength last week. Baidu (BIDU) had a surprise jump on Wednesday and managed to hold on to some of those gains by the close on Friday, ending the week up 3.1 percent.

The sudden spike in the Chinese search engine giant came just over a week since my write-up titled Baidu: Surprisingly Cheap was published. A reader commented that he was not able to find a trigger for the jump in price. Perhaps the wide readership of the article helped generate a greater interest in the stock.

My Chinese contacts alerted me that my Baidu article was subsequently picked up by local media and cited upon (in Chinese). That drew further attention to the undervaluation of Baidu. Another possible driver was the announcement (in Chinese) on the evening of October 11 that Baidu's self-driving taxi service will be fully available in Beijing.

On the other end of the spectrum was GSX Techedu (GSX) which lost 6.6 percent. However, this came after the heavily shorted online tutoring platform staged a strong rebound the prior week, jumping 22.9 percent, so some profit-taking is probably to be expected. Short-sellers would appreciate this decline for some breather.

Data by YCharts

As explained in a past issue of the Chinese Internet Weekly, I found the KWEB ETF holding the most representative stocks in the sector. As such, an overview of the week's share price movements of the top few holdings of KWEB as compared with the ETF itself is provided as follows for convenient reference especially for the stocks mentioned in this article.

Data by YCharts

In the subsequent sections, I will update on Alibaba Group and its fintech arm, Ant Group, as it progresses on its IPO.

Alibaba: The best days are ahead

In my previous article, I charted a potential path for Alibaba to hit $480 by the end of 2021. The current price uptrend of Alibaba which began in early 2019 is reminiscent of its trading pattern in 2015-2018. I argued that if the share price movement indeed pans out like in the past, Alibaba could reach for greater heights (~$400 in early 2021), suffer some correction, and then shoot for the $480 resistance by the end of next year.

Source: ALT Perspective (drawn on TradingView.com)

Several readers commented that I was either "too pessimistic" on the price target or gave too long a timeframe for Alibaba to hit the projected $480 level. A reader raised the point that Alibaba has been a laggard in terms of share price appreciation.

In local lifestyle services and food delivery, we have the share price of Meituan-Dianping climbing a hefty 198.1 percent in the past year, against Alibaab's 73.5 percent. Alibaba also lost out to its e-commerce peers, JD.com (JD) and Pinduoduo which gained 160.9 percent and 149.0 percent respectively.

There isn't an equivalent cloud business peer per se but if we compare the share price appreciation of Alibaba to GDS Holdings (GDS), a leading developer and operator of data centers in China, the former again displayed an inferior performance over the past one-year period. The saving grace is that another Chinese technology behemoth, Tencent Holdings, is in the same predicament, being on par with Alibaba in terms of stock returns.

Data by YCharts

Fighting back Meituan-Dianping

Of course, we could say it's unfair to compare Alibaba against its more focused sectorial peers. It's akin to lamenting Microsoft (MSFT), which runs Microsoft Teams, experiencing a lower share price percentage increase than Zoom Video (ZM) in the past months.

Just as Microsoft Teams has been improving its features in its fight with Zoom Video for users, Alibaba has made changes to its local lifestyle services group to face up to challenges from Meituan-Dianping. The group which was formed just in the second half of last year is progressing on its integration efforts.

For instance, the food delivery arm Ele.me has been integrated with an associated supermarket operator in the same local lifestyle group. Orders made on the former are fulfilled by the latter. Alibaba also has another ace up its sleeves - Alipay, the ubiquitous payment system operated by Ant Group.

The Economist recently described Ant Group as a "combination of Apple Pay (AAPL) for offline pay, PayPal (PYPL) for online pay, Venmo for transfers, Mastercard (MA) for credit cards, JPMorgan Chase (JPM) for consumer financing and iShares for investing, with an insurance brokerage thrown in for good measure, all in one mobile app."

A rearrangement of the lifestyle services to greater prominence on Alipay's menu of in-app products and services proved beneficial in attracting more users to the local lifestyle group. Wang Lei, the CEO of Ele.me, revealed that in the second quarter of this year, 45 percent of the local lifestyle division's newusers were derived from Alipay.

According to Caixin, Daniel Zhang, Alibaba Group's current CEO, is understood to have prioritized the local lifestyle services from last year and called the endeavor "Alibaba's No. 1 work in progress." With such efforts and attention, Alibaba could gain market share from Meituan-Dianping in this area. When the improvements show up tangibly in the quarterly results, shareholders could reward the company by bidding up the stock.

Responding to the challenges from Pinduoduo and JD.com

Although Pinduoduo has been grabbing headlines for its heavily subsidized Apple iPhones and unauthorized sales of discounted Tesla (TSLA) cars, its core shoppers are those going for lowly priced, low-margin everyday items like toilet papers and soaps. This is not something to be scoffed at, as the soaring revenue growth enjoyed by Pinduoduo shows.

Alibaba has sat up and paid attention. It is fighting back with Taobao Special Edition, a new portal set up in March that provides wholesale-level prices to price-conscious consumers. The portal is expected to augment the older Taobao Juhuasuan platform, which offers group buying and flash sales, in snagging users away from Pinduoduo and JD.com's Jingxi, the latter's answer to Pinduoduo.

An investor of Pinduoduo interviewed by Caixin summed up the competitive landscape succinctly: "We all say that Pinduoduo sells low-priced apples. Whether it's an iPhone or a real apple, all people care about is how cheap the product is. Once it isn't the lowest price, the user will leave."

In response to JD.com's superior logistical capabilities, Alibaba has made investments in logistics companies in China as well as overseas. It had in 2017, consolidated the financials of Cainiao, its logistics network affiliate, onto its balance sheet, demonstrating its resolve not to run away from recognizing the high CAPEX operations.

Upcoming Singles' Day sales extravaganza is a catalyst for further share price appreciation

Judging by the comments of some Seeking Alpha readers, there were concerns that the threats by certain U.S. hawks could derail Ant Group's IPO on both the Shanghai STAR market and the stock exchange of Hong Kong. However, a headline of a Bloomberg opinion piece summed up the futile effort by the U.S. government very well.

Source: Bloomberg

In fact, the pending IPO of Ant Group is proceeding so well and in high demand that the valuation has been raised again to at least $280 billion. At the new valuation, Ant Group would be triple the size of Citigroup (C) and larger than all U.S. banks except for JPMorgan Chase.

With the giant valuation of Ant Group and scores of investors clamoring for its shares, fund managers are sure to include the stock in their holdings, whether at IPO or when public. KraneShares has already indicated that Ant Group will "likely qualify" for the KWEB ETF's fast track index inclusion methodology and "enter KWEB's CSI Overseas China Internet Index ten business days after its IPO date."

I had written previously that the IPO of Ant Group would catalyze Alibaba's share price appreciation. The recent soaring in the share price of Alibaba is probably driven by the success of the listing process. Nonetheless, I believe the upcoming Singles' Day sales festival could add as another booster for the stock.

I looked at the price chart of Alibaba since its listing in 2014. In five out of the six seven-week periods encompassing the November 11 mega sales event, the share price of Alibaba had risen. With the recent uptrend established, this year may not be an exception. If so, the stock could hit $360 by mid-December, going by the average magnitude of gains historically.

Source: ALT Perspective (drawn on TradingView.com)

A reader commented that Jack Ma's stepping down of his leadership roles at Alibaba Group was a red flag. However, the co-founder has been kept busy promoting the internet titan while having some fun. Last month, he stirred up media frenzy in a karaoke session with one of China's most popular singer. He chose a song titled "If Cloud Knows".

The song was chosen as Jack Ma's Chinese first name, Yun, is cloud in Chinese. Furthermore, he obviously was trying to highlight Alibaba Cloud business. He also shrewdly altered the lyrics a little to include "Taobao" in a line that is translated to "cannot escape Taobao's prison".

Note the annotations on the lyrics

Source: YouTube (screengrab)

This brilliant play on the lyrics and the interesting duet took the Chinese social media by storm. The move by the "retired" co-founder certainly brought Alibaba and its various businesses plenty of free publicity, which was particularly beneficial for Taobao ahead of the November 11 Singles' Day shopping festival. This year's event is likely going to be another record masher.

