In the approximately four months since I wrote my neutral piece on Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO), the shares are up about 23% against a gain of just under 12% for the S&P 500. For those few people who can't immediately recall what I wrote in that article, I suggested that I like the company very much, that I consider the dividend to be relatively secure, but that the stock was too expensive. I also suggested that investors sell puts on the name, and I should look in on that trade. I recommended shorting those puts, and they've done well, but far less well than an investor would have done if they simply bought the shares. This demands a comparison between options and long stock positions.

There are a host of reasons why a potential reader wouldn't want to wade through to the end of this article. They may be too busy to have time to gather anything but the highlights. They may have more fun and interesting things to do than read my take on this stock. They may find my style irritating. All of the above may be true, and for those people, I'll go through the effort of summarizing my perspective up front. You're welcome. I continue to think that this is a wonderful business, as evidenced by the recent financial performance. I think "blowout" is a fair descriptor for how the company has done. The problem is that we investors don't buy companies, we buy stocks, and the short-term price changes of stocks are governed by a very capricious crowd. Also, the fact that people's demand for stocks is largely a function of how terrible other investments (i.e. Treasuries) are doesn't exactly fill me with confidence. Stocks as "the cleanest dirty shirt" is hardly a ringing endorsement for stocks. For that reason, I must continue to recommend that investors avoid these shares. That said, I'm still quite confident about my most recent options trade here, and I recommend doing it again, as premia remain fairly generous in my view.

Company Update

I think the reason for the stock's recent run-up in price is fairly obvious. The first six months of 2020 have been spectacular relative to the same period a year ago. Specifically, revenue was about 23% higher, and this caused a 43% spike in net income. This was accomplished in spite of the fact that SG&A expense, depreciation, interest expense, and income tax expense rose by 21.5%, 9.7%, 33.5%, and 46.6% respectively. This was a spectacular performance. Normally I'm the sort of person who will weaken a statement by writing something like "on the other hand" or some similar mealy-mouthed turn of phrase. In this case, though, my equivocation superpower fails me. I can find nothing to complain about the latest financial report.

All of this is in addition to the fact that both revenue and net income have grown nicely during this so-called "Age of Amazon." The former has grown at a CAGR of about 7%, and net income has grown at a pace of ~8% since 2013, which I consider fairly impressive.

As I suggested in my previous review of this name, I think the dividend is quite safe here, and I would be happy to buy these cash flows at the right price.

The Stock

Many an investment idea has floundered on the rock of the phrase "at the right price." I think it's possible for a company to be a great business while being a terrible investment. This is because we trade the future cash flows of various companies via stocks that trade on a public exchange, and those stocks are sometimes terrible proxies for the health of the underlying. Stocks are driven up and down in price by the supply and demand needs of the crowd, and that drive has little to do with how well a specific company is doing. This problem is compounded by the fact that the crowd's demand for stocks is now largely driven by perceptions about interest rates and the future risk premium. As an aside, the idea that "stocks" are only attractive because alternatives are very, very unattractive speaks volumes about the absolute quality of the asset class that we're here to think about.

Given that investing in stocks is innately risky, I want to do what I can to minimize that risk by buying cheap. I think cheap stocks offer both increased return potential and lower risk. I think they're less risky because future bad news is largely priced in. If the company delivers some bad news, the market won't move down much. On the other hand, these also offer great return potential because a cheap stock that delivers surprisingly positive news moves up dramatically.

I measure cheapness in a few ways, ranging from the simple to the more complex. On the simple side, I look at the price investors are currently paying for $1 of future economic benefit, like earnings, free cash flow, and the like. To refresh your memory, dear reader, when I last wrote about the valuation I was uninspired. At the time, the shares were trading on the low end of their price to free cash flow range and were about average on a PE basis.

We can see from the following that not much has changed. The shares are trading on the low end of their price to free cash flow history and are nearly identical on a PE basis.

In addition to looking at the ratio of price to some measure of economic value, I want to try to understand what the market is currently assuming about a given company's future. In order to do this, I turn to the methodology described by Professor Stephen Penman in his book "Accounting for Value." In this book, Penman walks investors through how they can use a fairly standard finance formula and the magic of high school algebra to work out what the market must be thinking about a given company's future. We do this by isolating the "g" (growth) variable. Holding all else constant, this model suggests that the market is currently assuming a long-term (i.e. perpetual) growth rate of ~7%. I consider this to be a fairly optimistic forecast, and so I must continue to recommend avoiding the name.

Options Update

Since I wrote my cautious article about Tractor Supply, the shares have risen ~$29 in price. I recommended that instead of buying the shares, investors would be wise to sell the January 2022 put with a strike of $75. At the time, the bid-asked was $3.70-5.50. Since then, the bid-ask has moved to $2-$3.40, having last traded hands at $2.50. In other words, while I think the short puts will expire worthless, and the people who sold those puts will be happy they did, they certainly didn't earn the return of the long stock position. This is one of the problems with short put options: their upside is limited by the premium received. The mirror of this is the fact that they are also less risky. Specifically, the shares would need to fall about 51% in price from their current level to expose the short put writers to any risk whatsoever. Holding all else constant, at that price, the dividend yield jumps to just over 2.1%. The puts delivered only about 13% of the returns that the stock did, but they exposed the investor to far less risk. For that reason, I think the trade was a success and would be willing to recommend it again.

To be absolutely clear, I am recommending selling the exact same puts yet again, as I think $2 is a very generous premium for them. By way of context, the January 2022 puts with a strike of $90 (i.e. a strike price 20% higher) are only bid at $2.35. As I've said many times, I consider put options to be win-win trades. If the shares remain above the strike price, the investor simply pockets the premium. If the shares fall below the strike price, the investor will be obliged to buy, but will do so at a much lower price than is currently on offer.

Now that you're hopefully intrigued by the "win-win" nature of short puts, dear reader, it's time for me to absolutely spoil the mood by writing about risk. The nature of the world is such that we must choose between a host of imperfect trade-offs, as there's no "risk-free" option. Short puts are no different in this way. We do our best to navigate the world by exchanging one pair of risk-reward trade-offs for another. For example, holding cash presents the risk of erosion of purchasing power via inflation and the reward of preserving capital at times of extreme volatility. The risks of share ownership should be obvious to readers on this forum.

I think the risks of put options are very similar to those associated with a long stock position. If the shares drop in price, the stockholder loses money, and the short put writer may be obliged to buy the stock. Thus, both long stock and short put investors typically want to see higher stock prices.

Puts are distinct from stocks in that some put writers don't want to actually buy the stock - they simply want to collect premia. Such investors care more about maximizing their income and will, therefore, be less discriminating about which stock they sell puts on. These people don't want to own the underlying security. I like my sleep far too much to play short puts in this way. I'm only willing to sell puts on companies I'm willing to buy at prices I'm willing to pay. For that reason, being exercised isn't the hardship for me that it might be for many other put writers. My advice is that if you are considering this strategy yourself, you would be wise to only ever write puts on companies you'd be happy to own.

In my view, put writers take on risk, but they take on less risk (sometimes significantly less risk) than stock buyers in a critical way. Short put writers generate income simply for taking on the obligation to buy a business that they like at a price that they find attractive. This circumstance is objectively better than simply taking the prevailing market price. This is why I consider the risks of selling puts on a given day to be far lower than the risks associated with simply buying the stock on that day.

I'll conclude this rather long discussion of risks by indulging my tendency toward tedious repetition, and I'll use the trade I'm currently recommending as an example. An investor can choose to buy Tractor Supply today at a price of ~$153.00. Alternatively, they can generate a credit for their accounts immediately by selling put options that oblige them, under the worst possible circumstance, to buy at a price about 51% below the current price. To repeat what I wrote earlier, buying the same asset at half price is the definition of lower risk in my estimation.

Conclusion

I continue to think that this is a fine company, and that management has treated shareholders very well over the past several years. The tradition of excellent performance seems to be going well, in light of the fact that 2020 has seen both huge revenue and profit growth. I also like the fact that the dividend remains very well covered in my estimation. All that said, investors don't buy companies directly, they buy stocks, and this stock isn't a "screaming buy" valuation at the moment in my view. The less charitable among you dear readers may point out that the shares rose dramatically after I recommended avoiding them a few months ago. In response, I would say that price returns can be fleeting, as the market giveth, and the market taketh away. If pressed to go on about it further, I would say also that it'd be very naive to suggest that gains of this nature over short time spans are sustainable. Thus, I'm going to continue to recommend eschewing the shares. I'm also going to recommend selling the puts described above, as the premium remains relatively high in my estimation.

Additional disclosure: I'll be selling 12 more of the puts described in this article.